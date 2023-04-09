Building a Lian Li V3000 Plus behemoth. Need help.

Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce Motherboard G Skill TridentZ RGB Series 23GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200 Intel Core i(- 11900K Corei9 11th Gen Rocket Lake 8 Core 3.5 GHz LGA 1200 Samsung 980 PRO M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 x 4 NVMe SSD Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB PCI Express 4.0 Video Card. $1727.21 Strimer L Connect3 Controller Lian Li Strimer Plus V2 Triple 8 Pin – Addressable RGB VGA Power Cable Lian Li Premium PCI-E 16X 4.0 Black Extender Riser Cable 200mm Black Lian Li V3000 PLUS Black Tempered Glass Full Tower EATX Gaming Computer Case. PrimoChill RFB Rigid Tubing Finishing Bit 12mm ID x 16mm OD Thermaltake Pacific DIY OD 16MM (5/8) X ID 12mm (1/2) OD Yosoo Health Gear Silicone Bending Cord 8 – 10 – Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube 16mm (5/8) OD 12mm (1/2) ID 3 ea EK-Quantum Surface X480M – Black 58mm thick 2 ea Phanteks (PH-F120T30_BG) T30-120 Fan, Premium high-Performance Fan, PWM, 4 ea for Front Radiator Push/Pull ARCTIC P12 PWM PST Fan 8 ea for Top Radiator Push/Pull EKWB EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 360 Pump/Reservoir Combo, DDC PWM, D-RGB, Plexi ( Trying to decide whether to go with a D5 pump for greater flowrate or DDC pump for greater head pressure) Thermalright PWM Fan Controller 2 ea

I need to design a water loop in this case using the Two radiators I already have. I'm thinking of if going like this. 1 From the reservoir/pump nto the GPU block, 2 then from out of the GPU block into the 1st 480mm Radiator. 3 Out of the 1st radiator into the CPU Block on the motherboard. 4 Out of the CPU block into the 2nd 480mm radiator then around again. AND I need a idea of how a 3rd radiator could be connected into this loop. With this setup would it be better to go with a D5 pump? I think it might be better to go with a DDC Pump for greater head pressure because of the number of in's and out's here plus the possibility of a 3rd radiator. You thoughts on this PLEASE. Can somebody PLEASE give me some idea on what hard line fittings I might need to plumb all this together. I was thinking of adding a 3rd 480mm radiator to go in where the PSU is. Exactly what benefit will adding a 3rd radiator give me? Will it give me even cooler temps? It seems to me that adding a 3rd 480mm radiator is simply overkill but looking at YouTube videos of this case all of them have 3 or more radiators. Any thoughts on this? Would a Dual loop be more feasible and if so how would I design it into this case? Does anyone who's done it have any secret tricks on PETG Tube bending and measuring? I'm tempted to just go back to flexible tubing as its much easier but I want that clean Hard line tube look.

Hello all. This one is going to be BIG. I just recently purchased a Lian Li V3000 Plus full tower case and it is massive. it is fully modular and and can theoretically fit four 480mm full sized radiators in it. I haven't built a water cooled gaming rig since 2010 but now a lot of things have changed such as Hardline PETG tubing and Distribution plates/reservoirs.I've spent the last 3 weeks researching online just trying to catch up on all the new gadgets and Gizmo's out there today. The Lian Li case is just what I wanted but it is going to be challenging as it is so complex than just a regular case but its fully designed for water cooling in mind. Here is a YouTube video that shows you just how complex this case really is.LIAN LI V3000 Plus Review - A Watercooling Enthusiasts Dream!Right now I'm taking my time trying to piece together all the parts. Here is a list of what I have now and what I'm planning to buyI wasn't thinking originally thinking of going RGB as I'm mostly concerned with cooling efficiency instead of a light show but if I decide to go with a 3rd radiator I will probably do it.First I have to learn HOW to bend PETG tubing with gives me anxiety right there then measure precisely to get to the fitting which brings to the fore another problem. I don't know what fitting I will need for this as I can't use my old Bitspower flexible tube fitting from my old water cooled rig so I'll need help with that too.I need A LOT of help, advice and recommendation's which is why I'm posting this. Here is what I need to know.You can see by the length of this post just how Big this all is. I need you Help.Thanks.