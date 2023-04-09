Building a Lian Li V3000 Plus behemoth. Need help.

Hello all. This one is going to be BIG. I just recently purchased a Lian Li V3000 Plus full tower case and it is massive. it is fully modular and and can theoretically fit four 480mm full sized radiators in it. I haven't built a water cooled gaming rig since 2010 but now a lot of things have changed such as Hardline PETG tubing and Distribution plates/reservoirs.
I've spent the last 3 weeks researching online just trying to catch up on all the new gadgets and Gizmo's out there today. The Lian Li case is just what I wanted but it is going to be challenging as it is so complex than just a regular case but its fully designed for water cooling in mind. Here is a YouTube video that shows you just how complex this case really is.
LIAN LI V3000 Plus Review - A Watercooling Enthusiasts Dream!
Right now I'm taking my time trying to piece together all the parts. Here is a list of what I have now and what I'm planning to buy
First I have to learn HOW to bend PETG tubing with gives me anxiety right there then measure precisely to get to the fitting which brings to the fore another problem. I don't know what fitting I will need for this as I can't use my old Bitspower flexible tube fitting from my old water cooled rig so I'll need help with that too.
I need A LOT of help, advice and recommendation's which is why I'm posting this. Here is what I need to know.
Thanks.
- Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce Motherboard
- G Skill TridentZ RGB Series 23GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200
- Intel Core i(- 11900K Corei9 11th Gen Rocket Lake 8 Core 3.5 GHz LGA 1200
- Samsung 980 PRO M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 x 4 NVMe SSD
- Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB PCI Express 4.0 Video Card. $1727.21
- Strimer L Connect3 Controller
- Lian Li Strimer Plus V2 Triple 8 Pin – Addressable RGB VGA Power Cable
- Lian Li Premium PCI-E 16X 4.0 Black Extender Riser Cable 200mm Black
- Lian Li V3000 PLUS Black Tempered Glass Full Tower EATX Gaming Computer Case.
- PrimoChill RFB Rigid Tubing Finishing Bit 12mm ID x 16mm OD
- Thermaltake Pacific DIY OD 16MM (5/8) X ID 12mm (1/2) OD
- Yosoo Health Gear Silicone Bending Cord 8 – 10 –
- Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube 16mm (5/8) OD 12mm (1/2) ID 3 ea
- EK-Quantum Surface X480M – Black 58mm thick 2 ea
- Phanteks (PH-F120T30_BG) T30-120 Fan, Premium high-Performance Fan, PWM, 4 ea for Front Radiator Push/Pull
- ARCTIC P12 PWM PST Fan 8 ea for Top Radiator Push/Pull
- EKWB EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 360 Pump/Reservoir Combo, DDC PWM, D-RGB, Plexi ( Trying to decide whether to go with a D5 pump for greater flowrate or DDC pump for greater head pressure)
- Thermalright PWM Fan Controller 2 ea
- I need to design a water loop in this case using the Two radiators I already have. I'm thinking of if going like this. 1 From the reservoir/pump nto the GPU block, 2 then from out of the GPU block into the 1st 480mm Radiator. 3 Out of the 1st radiator into the CPU Block on the motherboard. 4 Out of the CPU block into the 2nd 480mm radiator then around again. AND I need a idea of how a 3rd radiator could be connected into this loop.
- With this setup would it be better to go with a D5 pump? I think it might be better to go with a DDC Pump for greater head pressure because of the number of in's and out's here plus the possibility of a 3rd radiator. You thoughts on this PLEASE.
- Can somebody PLEASE give me some idea on what hard line fittings I might need to plumb all this together.
- I was thinking of adding a 3rd 480mm radiator to go in where the PSU is. Exactly what benefit will adding a 3rd radiator give me? Will it give me even cooler temps? It seems to me that adding a 3rd 480mm radiator is simply overkill but looking at YouTube videos of this case all of them have 3 or more radiators. Any thoughts on this?
- Would a Dual loop be more feasible and if so how would I design it into this case?
- Does anyone who's done it have any secret tricks on PETG Tube bending and measuring? I'm tempted to just go back to flexible tubing as its much easier but I want that clean Hard line tube look.
Thanks.