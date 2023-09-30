Building a gaming PC: Wait for black friday sales or just buy parts now?

I am planning to build a gaming and photo editing rig either later this year or early next year and was wondering if it's worth waiting until there are Black Friday sales If it's likely that there will be good deals to be had on parts.



The goal is to build a system that will play 4K current titles at least at 60 frames per second highest settings. Retracing is still too niche, so i'm thinking of getting an AMD 7900XTX for strong performance non raytracing. Either 32 or 64g RAM, and either 2 or 4tb primary storage and at least 40tb HDD for photos (lots of uncompressed RAW files) and music.



I was thinking I would wait until black friday to order parts. Do you all think it's worth waiting until then, if there would likely be good sales to be had?