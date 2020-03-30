Building a dual eatx wall mounted case

J

Jbort1984

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
1,300
So ive picked up an aorus x399 eatx mobo with a Threadripper 2970WX cpu and 64gbs ram. I all ready own the auros x299 gaming 7 eatx mobo with an i9 9820x. have 2 evga gtx 2080ti gpus and an xfx radeon 5700xt and enough hdds to store enough movies and music to last me 10 lifetimes. So I want to build a case to house both each system. Thought the tower 900 would have worked but its about an inch to short and the huge cube cases i did i find i didnt like the look of so its off to sketchup. Will post pics as it comes along.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,787
Jbort1984 said:
So ive picked up an aorus x399 eatx mobo with a Threadripper 2970WX cpu and 64gbs ram. I all ready own the auros x299 gaming 7 eatx mobo with an i9 9820x. have 2 evga gtx 2080ti gpus and an xfx radeon 5700xt and enough hdds to store enough movies and music to last me 10 lifetimes. So I want to build a case to house both each system. Thought the tower 900 would have worked but its about an inch to short and the huge cube cases i did i find i didnt like the look of so its off to sketchup. Will post pics as it comes along.
Click to expand...
By tower 900 do you mean the 900D from Corsair? If so, they have an even larger case now, the 1000D. Might work?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top