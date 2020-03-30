Building a dual eatx wall mounted case

So ive picked up an aorus x399 eatx mobo with a Threadripper 2970WX cpu and 64gbs ram. I all ready own the auros x299 gaming 7 eatx mobo with an i9 9820x. have 2 evga gtx 2080ti gpus and an xfx radeon 5700xt and enough hdds to store enough movies and music to last me 10 lifetimes. So I want to build a case to house both each system. Thought the tower 900 would have worked but its about an inch to short and the huge cube cases i did i find i didnt like the look of so its off to sketchup. Will post pics as it comes along.