[Build Log] Bowser Airship. A suspended (ceiling) 3D printed case mod

Hello and welcome to my newest build!I've been modding for 15 years now and usually my themes are of a pixelated design. This mod is based on Bowsers Airship. To make this stand out a bit, its going to be suspended from the ceiling and have moving propellers.I will be 3D printing this case and expect to use about 9 lbs of plastic to make. Here is my CAD design so you can visualize the project:Heres photos of a my more recent mods:was very kind to support this mod with there awesome fans. This case color scheme goes perfect with Noctua's for there silent fans and I'm super excited to finally use these on one of my case mods!I'll be back soon with photos of the actual print in progress and show everyone how its going!