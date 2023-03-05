Build is done 13900KS+4090 EK watercooled video clip of the rig complete lol

Z790 Aorus Master

EK Quantum Velocity 2 block

13900KS

EK Quantum Vector 2 block

4090 Gaming X

EK Quantum Kinetic reservoir

EK D5 pump

840mm Alphacool copper

Bitspower/XSPC fittings

Primochill Tubing

EK Cryofuel

64GB 6000 Trident Z

1300 Meg Platinum

Sound Blaster AE-5

Z5500 5.1 digital w/10" sub

Corsair 780T full tower

Blu ray burner

Media breakout box



Also the random video from my camera phone vid it's just a handheld noob video lol just to share the rig and

I accidentally posted this vid in the gaming hardware section of this forum but it's mainly

about games and not hardware but I couldn't delete it, so I thought I'd post it more

appropriately in this section, right?