Build is done 13900KS+4090 EK watercooled video clip of the rig complete lol

Z790 Aorus Master
EK Quantum Velocity 2 block
13900KS
EK Quantum Vector 2 block
4090 Gaming X
EK Quantum Kinetic reservoir
EK D5 pump
840mm Alphacool copper
Bitspower/XSPC fittings
Primochill Tubing
EK Cryofuel
64GB 6000 Trident Z
1300 Meg Platinum
Sound Blaster AE-5
Z5500 5.1 digital w/10" sub
Corsair 780T full tower
Blu ray burner
Media breakout box
