buidling a WORKING Debian AD DC

NOTE: cleaned up some things, 4/3/18 my original debian AD DC is based on Debian 6 and it has been upgraded a couple times but is starting to show wierd errors, time to just build a new one. problem is none of the ubuntu guides work out of the box on debian. so this is my alterations to build a Debian 9.4 AD DC. samba4 samba 4 active directory domain controller guide (REAL ACTIVE DIRECTORY, NOT LDAP) NOTE: for the moment this is a notes dump (so i can get to it at home and work easily.) i will clean it up and add more pictures next week. built on a Debian 9.4 install, BASE SYSTEM ONLY. first boot, apt-get install acl attr ntp ntpdate openssh-server dnsutils Nano /etc/fstab add user_xattr,acl,barrier=1,noatime options on disks where samba connects mount -a (no errors reboot) apt -y install samba krb5-user krb5-config winbind libpam-winbind libnss-winbind NOTE: borking this step causes unfixable failure and needs reinstall screen 1 needs CAPS DOMAIN.NAME screen 2 needs no caps FQDN servername.domain.name screen 3 needs no caps FQDN servername.domain.name systemctl stop samba-ad-dc.service smbd.service nmbd.service winbind.service systemctl disable samba-ad-dc.service smbd.service nmbd.service winbind.service mv /etc/samba/smb.conf /etc/samba/smb.old samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive defaults mv /etc/krb5.conf /etc/krb5.old mv /var/lib/samba/private/krb5.conf /etc/krb5.conf FIXING ALL THE CONFIGS nano /etc/hosts add 127.0.0.1 domain.name servername and ipaddy FQDN servername do not remove anything nano /etc/network/interfaces -- add lines dns-nameservers 'your-ip' dns-search 'domain.name' nano /etc/hostname 'may or may not need fixed nano /etc/resolv.conf will need 'fixed' lots of options for this nano /etc/samba/smb.conf in global add "server services = rpc, nbt, wrepl, ldap, cldap, kdc, drepl, winbind, ntp_signd, kcc, dnsupdate, dns, s3fs" no quotes (it will NOT work correctly with out this and you will be confused by the errors, you have been warned) systemctl unmask samba-ad-dc.service systemctl start samba-ad-dc.service systemctl enable samba-ad-dc.service systemctl status samba-ad-dc.service samba-tool domain level show should = windows 2008R2 REBOOT TESTING ping FQDN, domain.name, server name host –t A tecmint.lan host –t A adc1.tecmint.lan host –t SRV _kerberos._udp.tecmint.lan # UDP Kerberos SRV record host -t SRV _ldap._tcp.tecmint.lan # TCP LDAP SRV record kinit administrator kinit administrator@DOMAIN.NAME klist finally test joining some windows machines too the domain this system can be managed by a windows machine running RSAT. DNS, gp, active directory all functional normally in RSAT. DHCP MUST be handled by a different system. in DNS make sure to create your reverse lookup zones. boot issue samba-ad-dc needs delay added post net nano /lib/systemd/system/samba-ad-dc.service add After=network-online.target Wants=network-online.target systemctl daemon-reload systemctl restart samba-ad-dc