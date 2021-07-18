Bug landed near pc case and i heard loud cpu fans.

Hello dear users. I dont wanna trolling or something. Maybe a bit paranoid i know that. Need doctor heh?First my pc:10850K stock 4800mhz with Kraken X73 fans2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMPSeasonic Tx-850 Ultra TitaniumGigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OCAorus Z490 Pro Gaming1 TB SSDCooler Master Cosmos C700P caseToday when i had opened window some bug cockchafer get to the room and landed near pc case. Then he gone. I dont know if he get inside case or not. But after 2 seconds i heard loud Kraken cpu fans for 5 seconds. Just like when some windows background process is working.And that was coincedence or maybe bug get inside pc case and something broken? Fans of cpu start working for a moment just.BUG cockchaferps:Please no ban me.