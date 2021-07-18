Bug landed near pc case and i heard loud cpu fans.

Status
Not open for further replies.
M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,051
Hello dear users. I dont wanna trolling or something. Maybe a bit paranoid i know that. Need doctor heh?:)
First my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz with Kraken X73 fans
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Cooler Master Cosmos C700P case

Today when i had opened window some bug cockchafer get to the room and landed near pc case. Then he gone. I dont know if he get inside case or not. But after 2 seconds i heard loud Kraken cpu fans for 5 seconds. Just like when some windows background process is working.
And that was coincedence or maybe bug get inside pc case and something broken? Fans of cpu start working for a moment just.

BUG <fly>cockchafer



ps:
Please no ban me.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
369
tenor.gif
Blast!! Gif nt working.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
29,258
the cockchaffer is now living inside the chip. should be dead in a day or too, unless it eats the core...
 
M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,051
Eh i need sleep sorry again for questions like that. Tired. I am closing this.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top