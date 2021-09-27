Bug in Google Drive?

Has anyone else encountered this? If you give someone editor permission and they delete the files in a shared folder you created and remove them from the trash, the files disappear from the folder and aren't in your trash, but still remain in your G Drive (not not visibly) and still count towards your storage? They are clearly.still somewhere in my G Drive because when I see a preview of a few that appears in the Recent area In can open and delete them. I have looked around like the Files Shared with Me area and don't see them (which makes sense bc I uploaded and shared them).



Anyway, its a pain in the ass because I can't delete 1000+ files easily if I cant see them all, but my G Drive continues to be full.