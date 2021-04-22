Bug in AMD store let bots bypass anti bot filters

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,854
You had one job AMD....
https://www.pcmag.com/news/bug-in-a...uXPNkuPhO_5Dh1M9l8olUkqgmEaTZT_AFnYeYFi-PGkQI

“he was able to bypass the whole process, including the store's anti-bot measures, thanks to the bug. “My vector created a permanent link that would allow you to attempt to add any product to cart,” he explained. “The link could be hammered 24/7 without any restriction. The return would be a JSON packet that either showed failure or success.”
 
C

clockdogg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
1,126
Ugh. You can never do enough testing.

Unless it's patience. Those have a [H]ard limit.
 
