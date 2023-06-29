Bug Forces Intel to Halt Some Xeon Sapphire Rapids Shipments
"Intel has confirmed that it has paused shipments of some of its fourth-gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids processors due to a newly-discovered bug. We received a tip that Intel had paused the shipments, and following up on the matter, we learned several details about the issue from Dylan Patel, Chief Analyst at SemiAnalysis, who says shipments have been paused for certain SKUs since mid-June. We also followed up with Intel on the matter, and the company issued the following statement to Tom's Hardware:"
"Intel has confirmed that it has paused shipments of some of its fourth-gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids processors due to a newly-discovered bug. We received a tip that Intel had paused the shipments, and following up on the matter, we learned several details about the issue from Dylan Patel, Chief Analyst at SemiAnalysis, who says shipments have been paused for certain SKUs since mid-June. We also followed up with Intel on the matter, and the company issued the following statement to Tom's Hardware:"