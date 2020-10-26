Budget upgrade for a 2011LGA build

wicked_chicken
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2009
- Messages
- 278
I've been eyeing a GPU upgrade with the RTX 30xx series coming out. I've been toying with the idea for some time that I might want to upgrade, but have not kept up with chipsets/features that much. I'm wondering what the best budget upgrade might be for the following system:
Intel i7-3820
Rampage IV Formula
16gb DDR3 PC3-12800
GTX 680
I would prefer the following if possible.
2 NICS
2 M2 SSD
RTX 2070+
6-8 cores
I will not be overclocking. I predominately work in multimonitor setups (2-3x1080p). I do run Plex 24x7 from this machine, so anything that helps transcoding would be nice. I don't need a board as fancy as the Rampage again. Frankly, It was probably wasted on me.
Intel i7-3820
Rampage IV Formula
16gb DDR3 PC3-12800
GTX 680
I would prefer the following if possible.
2 NICS
2 M2 SSD
RTX 2070+
6-8 cores
I will not be overclocking. I predominately work in multimonitor setups (2-3x1080p). I do run Plex 24x7 from this machine, so anything that helps transcoding would be nice. I don't need a board as fancy as the Rampage again. Frankly, It was probably wasted on me.