Budget Server/NAS noobie with some AI for things....... Does this look OK?

Used refurb, HP ProDesk 800 G4 MT, Intel i7-8700, 64GB, 256gb nvme, HDD Win11 Pro for 280usd, maybe 260usd.
I like the G4 sff since it can hold 2 3.5" disks, a low profile GPU, 3050 8GB, might be a tight fit, so a MT might be better.
Or a 800 g6 sff or mt with a i5-10500? Not sure if about GPUs compatibility.
Will be adding a external storage and better network port as needs arise in the future.
Planning on adding a GPU for further AI tasks down the road. Including pulling double duty as a HTPC.
Not sure what HP has for AMD that's within those 800 g4 and g6 series.
Thx in advance.
