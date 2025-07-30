  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Budget Server/NAS noobie with some AI for things....... Does this look OK?

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
4,699
Used refurb, HP ProDesk 800 G4 MT, Intel i7-8700, 64GB, 256gb nvme, HDD Win11 Pro for 280usd, maybe 260usd.
I like the G4 sff since it can hold 2 3.5" disks, a low profile GPU, 3050 8GB, might be a tight fit, so a MT might be better.
Or a 800 g6 sff or mt with a i5-10500? Not sure if about GPUs compatibility.
Will be adding a external storage and better network port as needs arise in the future.

Planning on adding a GPU for further AI tasks down the road. Including pulling double duty as a HTPC.

Not sure what HP has for AMD that's within those 800 g4 and g6 series.
Thx in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top