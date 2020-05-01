Budget motherboard Recommendation - porting Dell Optiplex

pcie Asus express wireless card

M.2 SSD 512GB

3TB HDD

4x8GB ram

i7-8700

GTX-1080ti FT3W Hybrid

I have a friend who bought a Dell OptiPlex E3 computer, and now he decided he wants to put a GTX1080ti FTW3 Hybrid in it. It doesn't appear we can port this thing over to another case, and will probably not rig up an external GPU with PCIE extender/power supply, so we're going to buy a new MOBO/case/PSU and port over the components.Here are the specs:I'm looking at potentially B360 motherboards, not sure he needs any more features. I just want a solid build with decent cooling with minimal airflow.What would you gyuys recommend? I'm open to used. I see on reason to spend more than $125-150, max. Looking at new B360's it looks like 75-100 is do-able (but not sure if good idea)..Thank you for the help!