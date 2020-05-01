Budget motherboard Recommendation - porting Dell Optiplex -

Napoleon

Napoleon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
991
I have a friend who bought a Dell OptiPlex E3 computer, and now he decided he wants to put a GTX1080ti FTW3 Hybrid in it. It doesn't appear we can port this thing over to another case, and will probably not rig up an external GPU with PCIE extender/power supply, so we're going to buy a new MOBO/case/PSU and port over the components.

Amazon link
Motherboard layout

Here are the specs:
  • pcie Asus express wireless card
  • M.2 SSD 512GB
  • 3TB HDD
  • 4x8GB ram
  • i7-8700
  • GTX-1080ti FT3W Hybrid

I'm looking at potentially B360 motherboards, not sure he needs any more features. I just want a solid build with decent cooling with minimal airflow.

What would you gyuys recommend? I'm open to used. I see on reason to spend more than $125-150, max. Looking at new B360's it looks like 75-100 is do-able (but not sure if good idea)..

Thank you for the help!
 
