Budget motherboard Recommendation for i7-8700 non-K with 1080ti

I have a friend who bought a Dell OptiPlex E3 computer, and now he decided he wants to put a GTX1080ti FTW3 Hybrid in it. It doesn't appear we can port this thing over to another case, and will probably not rig up an external GPU with PCIE extender/power supply, so we're going to buy a new MOBO/case/PSU and port over the components.
Amazon link
Motherboard layout
Here are the specs:
I'm looking at potentially B360 motherboards, not sure he needs any more features. I just want a solid build with decent cooling with minimal airflow.
What would you gyuys recommend? I'm open to used. I see on reason to spend more than $125-150, max. Looking at new B360's it looks like 75-100 is do-able (but not sure if good idea)..
Thank you for the help!
