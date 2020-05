Budget motherboard Recommendation for i7-8700 non-K with 1080ti

Dopamin3 said:



Anyway here is something not too expensive: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813157864 I probably wouldn't spend more unless he is going to upgrade to a 9900K later and want to OC, then you'd want something beefier. Better off saving and not buying a prebuilt in a few years. 8700 should hold up for a while.

The primary issue is the dell motherboard has no manual or pin-out for the front panel; I've read this to be a problem with moving dell motherboards from a dell case to aftermarket.I'm also getting this for a friend, and I live in Colorado and he lives in Pennsylvania. If I were there or he were more capable, I'd have him plug in the front panel/case jumpers until it work but I'm not sure that is likely. We were planning on trying without a new motherboardHere's what i can find for the motherboard manual

Ebay of mobo Other thoughts are the 1080ti uses a lot of lanes of PCIEX, and he already has a m2. SSD and wireless lan card; I'm not sure how many/if those use lanes but it's a thought.I like that ASRock B365M, I wonder if there would be any issues fitting the GPU plus this wireless card right next to it. That would save $55 (cost of an EVGA 120MM AIO) compared to the $130 Z390 boards I found.