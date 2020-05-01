Budget motherboard Recommendation for i7-8700 non-K with 1080ti

Napoleon

Napoleon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
994
I have a friend who bought a Dell OptiPlex E3 computer, and now he decided he wants to put a GTX1080ti FTW3 Hybrid in it. It doesn't appear we can port this thing over to another case, and will probably not rig up an external GPU with PCIE extender/power supply, so we're going to buy a new MOBO/case/PSU and port over the components.

Amazon link
Motherboard layout

Here are the specs:
  • pcie Asus express wireless card
  • M.2 SSD 512GB
  • 3TB HDD
  • 4x8GB ram
  • i7-8700 non-K
  • GTX-1080ti FT3W Hybrid

I'm looking at potentially B360 motherboards, not sure he needs any more features. I just want a solid build with decent cooling with minimal airflow.

What would you gyuys recommend? I'm open to used. I see on reason to spend more than $125-150, max. Looking at new B360's it looks like 75-100 is do-able (but not sure if good idea)..

Thank you for the help!
 
Last edited:
Napoleon

Napoleon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
994
It actually looks like there aer some decent Z390 boards out there; plus there are more PCI express lanes.

Gigabyte Z390 UD and MSI Z390-A PRO at $130 on prime. What do you think?
 
Dopamin3

Dopamin3

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
155
I understand the point of moving cases to fit the GPU... but why change motherboards if it's a non K (locked for OC SKU)???

Anyway here is something not too expensive: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813157864 I probably wouldn't spend more unless he is going to upgrade to a 9900K later and want to OC, then you'd want something beefier. Better off saving and not buying a prebuilt in a few years. 8700 should hold up for a while.
 
Napoleon

Napoleon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
994
Dopamin3 said:
I understand the point of moving cases to fit the GPU... but why change motherboards if it's a non K (locked for OC SKU)???

Anyway here is something not too expensive: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813157864 I probably wouldn't spend more unless he is going to upgrade to a 9900K later and want to OC, then you'd want something beefier. Better off saving and not buying a prebuilt in a few years. 8700 should hold up for a while.
Click to expand...
The primary issue is the dell motherboard has no manual or pin-out for the front panel; I've read this to be a problem with moving dell motherboards from a dell case to aftermarket.
I'm also getting this for a friend, and I live in Colorado and he lives in Pennsylvania. If I were there or he were more capable, I'd have him plug in the front panel/case jumpers until it work but I'm not sure that is likely. We were planning on trying without a new motherboard

Here's what i can find for the motherboard manual
Ebay of mobo , pic of motherboard

Other thoughts are the 1080ti uses a lot of lanes of PCIEX, and he already has a m2. SSD and wireless lan card; I'm not sure how many/if those use lanes but it's a thought.

I like that ASRock B365M, I wonder if there would be any issues fitting the GPU plus this wireless card right next to it. That would save $55 (cost of an EVGA 120MM AIO) compared to the $130 Z390 boards I found.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top