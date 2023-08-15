Budget-ish card to pair with Ryzen 5 7600x

I'm woefully out of the loop on video cards these days. My RX580 doesn't appear to be up to the task on this build (in my sig). Having some issues with Hogwarts Legacy, even on lower settings (especially around water). I'd like something new for Starfield as well. Currently only need 1080p, but hoping to upgrade my monitor eventually (nothing over 32inch) and be able to game at 1440. Just looking for a good out of box experience to play games like this at decent quality levels.



I'm not stuck on AMD or Nvidia so open to either if they fit the bill. $500 is my max (prefer under $400). No I won't save up more, eventually you just have to limit what you are spending on a build. Open to buying used as well (my RX580 was used). What models should I be on the lookout for? Appreciate any suggestions.