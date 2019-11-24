Budget Gaming Laptop Suggestions ($500-$800?)

I’ve never owned a gaming laptop before and have been going back and forth between a laptop and a desktop. I like the idea of portability. Here are some things I’d like to achieve, I’m just hoping to find a compromise between budget and goals with Black Friday deals going on right now.



I’d like to play games like: Sekiro and Red Dead Redemption 2 with a PS4 controller. I’d also like to play older games like Star Wars Old Republic (MMO), etc. 60 FPS would be nice but I know it’s not likely going to be possible on max settings. However I’d like to get as high on graphical and performance settings as possible with the Black Friday deals currently going on.



I’m not looking for the best of the best. Approximately $500-800. Just something capable enough to potentially use my LG B8 OLED TV as a monitor.



Otherwise the computer is going to be used for general purpose things. Any ideas with what I’m looking for?