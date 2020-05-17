Budget Gaming Laptop around 1k?

Looking for a good gaming laptop in the 1k range.So I have been out of the PC building and gaming scene for quite a while now. I used to build my own PC rigs for myself, friends, family, etc. However, years ago I chose an off the grid lifestyle, so a laptop is a little more ideal for me.I am not exactly up to date on current technology of the past 10 years, but it seems mostly the same. So I am not sure what the best option for a laptop would be, or where to find the best deal, and what to look for, these days.I used to order a lot of my parts from Newegg and a couple of other suppliers back in the day. I see Newegg looks like it's still a good option but was wondering if anyone has any suggestions for me?What I want/need in a laptop-USB ports. I would prefer at least 4 for peripherals like keyboard, mouse, hard drives, etc.No cooling issues. The last laptop, an HP, would overheat constantly.Preferably a bigger screen. My HP was a 17inchBest graphics card / processor for the priceSomething I can upgrade later on down the road, this needs to last me at least 5 years. My last HP lived about 10 years.And a Numpad built in would be great, but I wouldn't cry if it didn't have oneAnd another question, can I remove windows 10 from these new laptops and install windows 7? Just because I have heard windows 10 is terrible and a lot of games I still play have issues with it.As I said I am working with a budget of about 1k USD.Thanks to anyone who can help me out on this.