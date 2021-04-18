Budget Gaming Build for Daughter (under $500 USD)

Sup [H]!So, I'm a bit out of the loop with regard to the PC hardware scene right now. My 14 y/o daughter's birthday is coming up, and I want to build her a new budget gaming rig.I need advice on the following:CPUMoboGPUMemoryI have the PSU and SSD covered. Honestly, her favorite game is Roblox, which shouldn't be *too* graphic intensive, but she doesn't have the ability to use shaders or play on the highest settings. There's other Steam games she plays as well.I have no preference over Intel/AMD -- I'm just looking for best price/performance for these components < $500. I'm willing to buy used too if anyone has components FS. I searched through FS/FT but, again, not really sure what to look for nowadays.Thanks