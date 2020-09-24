Budget gaming build advice. under $500 or cheap as possible

Sparkynutz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2007
- Messages
- 148
I have an old I5 4590 build that I used for many trouble free years upgrading a few things along the way except windows XP.
I have been using a newer acer aspire laptop but want a desktop again for light gaming.
Warcraft 3 and Starcraft 2.
My old parts I'm thinking of trying to use
NZXT source 220 classic case with a buttload of fans installed.
Antec 650 true power classic psu
Crucial Mx100 ssd
Evga Gtx750TI
Parts I most likely cant use-
Asrock z97 motherboard
Hyper x fury 8gb x2 240pin ddr3 pc3 12800
I5 4790
very old 19" acer pos monitor.
I'd also like to pick up a new 27 or so inch monitor if budget allows.
Need windows 10 or see if I can upgrade using my old xp cd key
