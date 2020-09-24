Budget gaming build advice. under $500 or cheap as possible

I have an old I5 4590 build that I used for many trouble free years upgrading a few things along the way except windows XP.

I have been using a newer acer aspire laptop but want a desktop again for light gaming.

Warcraft 3 and Starcraft 2.



My old parts I'm thinking of trying to use

NZXT source 220 classic case with a buttload of fans installed.

Antec 650 true power classic psu

Crucial Mx100 ssd

Evga Gtx750TI



Parts I most likely cant use-

Asrock z97 motherboard

Hyper x fury 8gb x2 240pin ddr3 pc3 12800

I5 4790

very old 19" acer pos monitor.



I'd also like to pick up a new 27 or so inch monitor if budget allows.

Need windows 10 or see if I can upgrade using my old xp cd key