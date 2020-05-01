Budget cooler for stock i7-8700

Napoleon
Looking for a budget cooler for a stock i7-8700, replacing the motherboard and figure I should upgrade to something better/quiter.
There used to be a budget cooler HardOCP post that I would reference for the best performance per $
I like AIO's but am fine with a cheap/effective heatsink/fan as well.
The case is TBD, but will likely be the Corsair 450D Airflow.
Mobo is TBD, Probably B360 series to replace the dell optiplex stock setup
