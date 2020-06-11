Budget Combo: [ i7 4770 / 16GB Ballistix / Gigabyte B85 / SSD] + Silverstone AR06 HSF / MSI HD6970 Lightning

legcramp

Aug 16, 2004
10,954
Looking to get rid of this setup, was replaced with a Ryzen setup.

Combo: $150 shipped
Intel i7 4770 (non-k)​
16GB Crucial Ballistix 1866Mhz 9-9-9-27 1.5v​
Gigabyte GA-B85M-D3V rev 1.1 (includes i/o plate not shown)​

Notes:
  • board could only run the ram at 1600Mhz due to being a budget board bios, no overclocking on any CPU either, otherwise it was rock solid stable as my living room setup
  • can include stock HSF if requested, just have to dig it up
Add-ons if purchasing combo, don't really feel like shipping separately
  • Silverstone AR06 low profile heatsink with upgraded Noctua fan (includes everything for intel, might be missing screws for AMD but have AMD brackets, will not fit AM4/Ryzen) Add $20
  • MSI HD 6970 Lightning Twin Frozr III, bare card $20
  • PNY XLR8 240GB SSD Add $15
  • Intel i3 4170 Add $15

I take PayPal

NobleX13

Jun 15, 2010
3,366
That is some nice kit. I would have killed for that 6970 Lightning III when it was new. And that's not a bad looking Silverstone cooler either.(y)
 
