Budget Build Challenge - Max WoW Shadowlands @ 1080p 60 FPS Consistent

I'm not really sure where to post this or if Intel is still the go-to anymore or if AMD has surpassed them at least on lower price point value so hopefully someone can help. I'm trying to build the cheapest PC possible before WoW Shadowlands releases partly out of curiosity to see how inexpensively I can do this but also because I'm moving so funds are limited and I can't afford to spend a lot of money on a PC.



I don't have a set budget but obviously on the low end as I'm trying to keep it as cheap as I can. I'm obviously going to be buying used parts for the build and I'm more than willing to use older gen components as WoW hasn't changed much in terms of how demanding it is and Blizzard games are more CPU dependent than GPU which certainly helps with the cost.



That being said, it's been several years since I've built a PC so I've been out of the loop for a while in terms of what has been released and what will still work well from previous gens of CPUs, GPUs, PSUs, etc. I do have a spare NZXT X61 Cooler, Monitor, WD Black 1TB HDD, Mouse, and Keyboard already but I am requiring an SSD bc once you've used one, you can't go back but I can use the HDD for storage.



What would you guys recommend? I'm not sure what older CPUs and GPUs are still readily available and well priced for the performance they can still bring. Everything else will basically fit in place depending on the CPU such as the Motherboard, RAM, PSU, Case, etc.



Thank You!