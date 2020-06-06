Budget AMD Gaming Build - Opinions Requested

CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3300x $120 Motherboard Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro $130 RAM 16GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 CL16 $80 GPU GIGABYTE Radeon RX 570 $120 Storage 500GB Samsumg EVO 970 M.2 NVME $100 PSU OCZ PowerStream 520W $0 (Legacy Item) Case LIAN LI PC-61 $0 (Legacy Item)

Hello everyone,I am looking to assemble a budget gaming build (~$500) and I am looking for your opinions on my part list. I will be building this end of June, so I am assuming for now that the B550 board will be available and that prices/availability will have returned to normal...TOTAL: $550What do you guys think?