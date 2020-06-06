Budget AMD Gaming Build - Opinions Requested

Hello everyone,

I am looking to assemble a budget gaming build (~$500) and I am looking for your opinions on my part list. I will be building this end of June, so I am assuming for now that the B550 board will be available and that prices/availability will have returned to normal...

CPUAMD Ryzen 3 3300x$120
MotherboardGigabyte B550 Aorus Pro$130
RAM16GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 CL16$80
GPUGIGABYTE Radeon RX 570$120
Storage500GB Samsumg EVO 970 M.2 NVME$100
PSUOCZ PowerStream 520W$0 (Legacy Item)
CaseLIAN LI PC-61$0 (Legacy Item)

TOTAL: $550

What do you guys think?
 
