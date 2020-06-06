Budget AMD Gaming Build - Opinions Requested

Hello everyone,
I am looking to assemble a budget gaming build (~$500) and I am looking for your opinions on my part list. I will be building this end of June, so I am assuming for now that the B550 board will be available and that prices/availability will have returned to normal...
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300x
|$120
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro
|$130
|RAM
|16GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 CL16
|$80
|GPU
|GIGABYTE Radeon RX 570
|$120
|Storage
|500GB Samsumg EVO 970 M.2 NVME
|$100
|PSU
|OCZ PowerStream 520W
|$0 (Legacy Item)
|Case
|LIAN LI PC-61
|$0 (Legacy Item)
TOTAL: $550
What do you guys think?