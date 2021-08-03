Budget 4K Monitor Recommendations

I currently have one of these-It's my primary. I do game on it. I know it's a waste of my RTX 3090, but 'tis what 'tis. Long-term there I am thinking of an LG G1 or C2 (I know the C2 isn't out yet, still working on my timeline for that side of things) as a more dedicated gaming and media monitor (my wife and I watch TV shows and movies on my main monitor late at night as my PC is in our bedroom).In the shorter term, my secondary monitor is an old Asus PA246Q-Its backlight is slowly dying- going into some flicker death loops that right now it recovers from when I turn it off then back on, but which I know some day soon it will not recover from.I am looking to get a new 27" 4K monitor as a replacement. I don't need the same level of color accuracy the PA246Q had- really, I'd say the LG UD68P has been great for my intended use-case. I would probably be happy with a 2nd. But it's kind of an ancient model by now, and it's going for $450 (~33% more than I paid ~three years ago). I looked at the newer LG models that are that price or cheaper and none of them seem all that great. I got my wife an Asus TUF 28" for Xmas that honestly is pretty similar (works better for her because of Asus's huge emphasis on blue light blocking which is important for her migraines, but less an issue for me), but honestly doesn't seem like an improvement over my current one.So I just wanted to check in and see if [H] has any suggestions for good 4K monitors for $450 or less. Fwiw, some kind of VRR is required- nice part of the RTX 3090 is a 40Hz - 60Hz range is useful still (and, again, I already plan on spending much more on a dedicated monitor for gaming and media later this year or next so actual GSync Compat of ~20Hz - 120Hz I'm happy to leave for that). Otherwise, IPS or PVA are fine for panel types, I don't care about "HDR" (I'd rather have better sRGB coverage than HDR for this monitor), and my only other ask is the bezels be similar-ish in thicketness to the UD68P so when I put the new monitor side-by-side, that works as seamlessly as possible (really- thin bezels or the no-frame side setups will work well). In an ideal world, this monitor is slightly better than my current one for gaming and I make the new monitor my primary for now and shift the UD68P to secondary, but I'm also fine with just getting a second UD68P and using it as a secondary. I mostly just want to make sure I'm not leaving something dumb on the table here.