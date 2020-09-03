BSODs When Win10 VM is launched in Hyper-V

I've been using a Win10 VM to work from home - installed in Hyper-V on my Win10 host - and just a couple days ago I started getting BSODs out of nowhere when I would connect the VM. At first, it only seemed to happen when I was using Space Desk to add additional monitors, but then it began happening regardless of whether or not I used Space Desk. Now I cannot get any Windows VMs to launch at all. The odd thing is that I can launch a linux VM without any issues. I just finished rebuilding a new Win10 VM from scratch, and THIS is the result...It just gets frozen here. No BSOD as of yet, but also no useable VM. No matter how many times I shut it down and re-connect, I dont get past this fuzzy screen. I'm thinking this is somehow related to Enhanced Session, since my Linux VM launches fine (there's no enhanced session mode for linux VMs). I don't know how this happened or how to fix it.I've already tried the following things:1) Restore to oldest point (9/1)2) Uninstall everything I recently installed and thensome3) Run Windows in diagnostic mode & run Diagnostic Data Viewer (I see lots of issues with ledkeeper.exe and scanner.service.exe, so I uninstalled Dragon Center and Repaired Stablebit, respectively)4) Check for updated drivers on most devices5) Revert O&O ShutUp10 to stock settings6) Reboot 8,000,000 times7) Disconnect my AverMedia Live Gamer 4k capture card that Ive been messing around with the last couple days (still in PCIe slot, but nothing connected to HDMI)The last #7 has been the only real change in my system lately, but the changes have been almost entirely external (card has been installed for a few weeks). I was re-configuring the HDMI cables to get my audio capture working. No new software or drivers around the time this all began. I'm at a loss here. Only other thing I can think to do is rebuild, but that will be a HUUUUGE fucking nightmare. I have so much shit configured on this thing now, and Im so afraid to fuck it all up. I have a bunch of software, a couple VMs, Snapraid & Stablebit drive pools, multiple scripts, registry changes and group policies to "fix" windows...just so much crap that would take me days to set back up. Rebuilding is my absolute last resort.Does anyone have any clue what could be going on here? Suggestions of things to try?