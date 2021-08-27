Brother wants to trade cards- help

ChRoNo16

[H]ard|Gawd
I have a Radeon 6700XT i bought during the shortage from a friend

My oldest brother has an RTX 2060 Super

He has been mining on his card, mine has been mined on some, but much less than his.

What do the rest of you think on trading? my big thing is I was never a radeon fan, just got a better card then I had for less than scalper pricing during this whole mess. i prefer the stability and performance of Nvidia
 
jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Unless he is throwing in some cash, that’s not a good trade. The 2060s has less performance for sure. I’ve not heard of any 6700xt stability issues. Are you experiencing issues?
 
ChRoNo16

[H]ard|Gawd
jmilcher said:
Unless he is throwing in some cash, that’s not a good trade. The 2060s has less performance for sure. I’ve not heard of any 6700xt stability issues. Are you experiencing issues?
He has no cash, I know its a downgrade but how bad? Yes I have some weird issues. Sometimes my screen will flash black and the insides of open windows or programs wont refresh so I have to close them. Also a couple of times I have seen smal multicolored squares appear all over the screen, all this is besides actually having the radeon drivers crash completely.
 
