Broken VSS pin on 5800X3D, usable?

H

hicalypso

n00b
Joined
Oct 19, 2022
Messages
1
It's the 7th pin up, from the bottom right, on the edge. (31/AM) A VSS pin. Thoughts on it working?

Seller seems to be a reputable IT/tech seller. He said he tests all cpus before selling and that it booted up. He already accepted my return and apologized that he didn't see the pin. He's letting me test it out before returning. I just wanted some smarter peoples thoughts on it before I put it into my mobo to try it. I'm thinking if it works I'll ask for a partial refund if it seems normal.

Pinout Dia: AM4 Pinout Diagram.pdf
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,019
I think it should work. At least I don't think you'd blow up something else testing it. Likely you wouldn't notice a difference on a single VSS pin.
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
4,021
Sure the vss pins should be attached to a power plane within the chip making one missing irrelevant. I ran a lga 2011 setup that had 3 or so missing v and gnd pins and didnt have any issue
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top