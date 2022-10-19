Broken VSS pin on 5800X3D, usable?

It's the 7th pin up, from the bottom right, on the edge. (31/AM) A VSS pin. Thoughts on it working?
Seller seems to be a reputable IT/tech seller. He said he tests all cpus before selling and that it booted up. He already accepted my return and apologized that he didn't see the pin. He's letting me test it out before returning. I just wanted some smarter peoples thoughts on it before I put it into my mobo to try it. I'm thinking if it works I'll ask for a partial refund if it seems normal.
Pinout Dia: AM4 Pinout Diagram.pdf
