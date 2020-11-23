Broken Aorus GTX 1080ti. Seeking help diagnose problem and to replace broken module.

waylmaster

Nov 22, 2020
1
Hello I am not new to system components but I am new to GPU repair and PCB circuitry. I recently purchased a broken Aorus 1080ti locally for 60 dollars with the intent to fix. I have diagnosed the problem to be a blown module located in the vcore. I dont know exactly if it is a mosfet but I do know that it is manufactured by Alpha & Omega semiconductors (AOZ5036) http://www.aosmd.com/res/data_sheets/AOZ5036QI-01.pdf.

I have already purchased some replacements from Aliexpress (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000786926977.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.38ef4c4dIoAR5x).

I still don't know if the short was caused from internal problems or if it was purely a PSU issue. I need some help on identifying the cause, and also need help on what I need to replace the module. I have included multiple images of the damage and surrounding area of the pcb.
 

