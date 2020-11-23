Broken Aorus GTX 1080ti. Seeking help diagnose problem and to replace broken module.

waylmaster
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 22, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Hello I am not new to system components but I am new to GPU repair and PCB circuitry. I recently purchased a broken Aorus 1080ti locally for 60 dollars with the intent to fix. I have diagnosed the problem to be a blown module located in the vcore. I dont know exactly if it is a mosfet but I do know that it is manufactured by Alpha & Omega semiconductors (AOZ5036) http://www.aosmd.com/res/data_sheets/AOZ5036QI-01.pdf.
I have already purchased some replacements from Aliexpress (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000786926977.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.38ef4c4dIoAR5x).
I still don't know if the short was caused from internal problems or if it was purely a PSU issue. I need some help on identifying the cause, and also need help on what I need to replace the module. I have included multiple images of the damage and surrounding area of the pcb.
I have already purchased some replacements from Aliexpress (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000786926977.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.38ef4c4dIoAR5x).
I still don't know if the short was caused from internal problems or if it was purely a PSU issue. I need some help on identifying the cause, and also need help on what I need to replace the module. I have included multiple images of the damage and surrounding area of the pcb.
Attachments
-
IMG_20201122_183108.jpg750.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20201122_183149.jpg844.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20201122_183003.jpg754.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20201122_182848.jpg535.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20201122_182751.jpg457.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20201122_183238.jpg734.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20201122_183332.jpg790.5 KB · Views: 0