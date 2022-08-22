Broke transistor on motherboard but everything is still working fine, should I be worried ?

Hello fellow experts,

I accidentally broke a transistor on my msi mpg x570 gaming plus motherboard after trying to remove the pcie lock with a screwdriver to release my graphic card (that was, from the start, a really bad idea).

After panicking for a bit I tried to turn on my PC and to my big surprise everything went fine. I haven't noticed any performance degradation, all my components are detected without any issue.

So I would like to know exactly what i broke and if I should be worried gaming without this transistor ?

InkedTO130578_1_LI.jpgInked299483526_1036252767011952_7792434836838017681_n_LI.jpg300282693_1554572885058204_1412917569559101345_n.jpg300633315_628377755477394_110467728731295272_n.jpg

Thanks a lot
 
After panicking for a bit I tried to turn on my PC
Probably not the best idea, either. Glad it works, however.

If you don't like soldering, take it to a shop and have them replace that. Seriously. Mobo manufacturers don't like putting superfluous parts on boards unless it's a top-tier board and it's an aesthetics item like RGB or some crap.
 
