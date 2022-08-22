Broke transistor on motherboard but everything is still working fine, should I be worried ?

Hello fellow experts,I accidentally broke a transistor on mymotherboard after trying to remove the pcie lock with a screwdriver to release my graphic card (that was, from the start, a really bad idea).After panicking for a bit I tried to turn on my PC and to my big surprise everything went fine. I haven't noticed any performance degradation, all my components are detected without any issue.So I would like to know exactly what i broke and if I should be worried gaming without this transistor ?Thanks a lot