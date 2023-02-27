Broke connector on zotac amp 4090

I was in the process of installing an ekwb waterblock and was having difficulty disconnecting all the stuff from the fan to the pcb. The gpu cooler tipped over and ripped out the connector from the pcb which cracked the plastic housing of the black connector although the wire connections all look fine.



What is the black connector? The white one went to the backplate and what looked to be a temperature probe.



The card works fine and is running under water, but I'm wondering what happens if I ever have to RMA the card or when I'm done with it and put the air cooler back on to sell it.



This is a zotac amp airo extreme 4090.