Broke a corner pin on my 1600... am I alright?

N

noxbit

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
16
So a few days ago I had both my cpu and mobo ready to upgrade. I decided to build the entire PC, but it wouldn't turn on at all when I connected a power button from my old case and pushed it. Tried any solution (screwdriver didn't work; tried all orientations; disconnected GPU, changed RAM slots, etc.) but it wouldn't even POST. RMA'd the motherboard. The CPU was stuck to the cooler (the joys of PGA), and I decided to just keep it like that for now since I didn't feel like reapplying thermal paste, I could not find thermal paste remover, and dealing with sticky fingers. Bad mistake. I put the cooler in the countainer (there appeared to be enough space for the cpu to go inside). When I took it out, some of the CPU pins on the edge were bent. Spent ~30 minutes trying to straighten them all, but one pin on the corner fell off. Can't remember which corner it was at the moment; will get back later when I'm home again.

TL;DR, I'm a butthead and broke a corner pin on my R5 1600 off. Will my CPU be fine?
 
G

Gasaraki_

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
617
Hard to know. I would try it, maybe that pin controlled something not that important and your system stills functions. Maybe not.
 
N

noxbit

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
16
I hope so lol. I can't really do anything about it until my replacement mobo comes though
 
Emission

Emission

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 6, 2005
Messages
4,262
If you're lucky it's a pin that provides power, and you might still get the system working without it. If you're not lucky it's a signal pin, and figuring out whether the CPU or the mobo is broken is going to be next to impossible.
 
N

noxbit

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
16
Not sure. Is that PGA 1331? What are the blank squares on there? What's RSVD or VSS?
 
Bandalo

Bandalo

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
2,660
noxbit said:
Not sure. Is that PGA 1331? What are the blank squares on there? What's RSVD or VSS?
Click to expand...
Pretty sure I got the AM4 socket pinout there. Look at your socket or chip and figure out which pin is damaged. VSS is power. RSVD is "reserved", meaning it's used for different things based on which chip is in the socket. Once you tell me which pin (like say B2, or AV1), we can try to look it up and see what's impacted.
 
N

noxbit

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
16
am4 holes.jpg
Doesn't quite line up with what you posted? But I don't know much about this stuff
 
N4CR

N4CR

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,414
Probably can solder it back on if you have someone handy who's good with an iron.
 
D

Deleted member 133315

Guest
If its a corner pin then it can be fixed, either by using the broken pin or using something similar, it only has to make constant contact and doesnt need to be gold plated.

Some ingenuity and a very steady hand is all that is required.
 
G

GRAFiZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2000
Messages
3,210
I'd be willing to bet you'll be fine... so many of the pins are just connected to ground pads, it's no big deal.
 
N

noxbit

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
16
This is the pin I broke. I've mostly unbent the other ones.
tmp_19945-20170524_170111_HDR1868687782.jpg
tmp_19945-20170524_170527_HDR1194326049.jpg

tmp_19945-20170524_170537_HDR1728138338.jpg

The view of the pins. I should be fine... right?
 
Bandalo

Bandalo

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
2,660
My Google-Fu is either failing me, or the pinouts for Ryzen chips are still locked up under NDA somewhere. I can't find a chip-specific pinout to say if you're good or not.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Ginger @le, an alcoholic's best friend.
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
18,848
noxbit said:
i have taken it off; i just had it on the cooler for the shot. and yes, i haven't cleaned up the thermal paste yet. i can't seem to find the liquid...
Click to expand...
Just clean it with rubbing alcohol and a lint free towel.
 
K

KD5ZXG

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2017
Messages
477
I wrote here somewhere (on release day, or maybe day after) to warn about this issue.

Its Spire cooler vs Taped backplate. Install is fine, only removal is a problem. The screws
won't back out of the backplate posts far enough to clear. You can't twist or slide to break
the OEM TIM. Only options are straight up, and hope the socket lets go. Or whittle a flat
wooden screwdriver and try to pry the sink from the CPU edge without any upward pull.
Maybe you could get the backplate off with a heatgun...

Perhaps there is a way to mod the Spire or backplate to make easier to separate later?
But you need to get that all worked out BEFORE you assemble. Would spend extra for
some other cooler thats less hassle. Like $24 Thermaltake Contac12 clips to the front.

If I ever dare to pry off my Spire again, I'd mod that bitch for removability and overvolt
the fan with one of them $2 XL6009 boost converters that are all over aliexpress. And
for sure use a TIM that lets go a little easier.
 
Last edited:
N

noxbit

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
16
hey guys, checking in here.

GREAT NEWS!

It works! It booted successfully into Windows. It's a long story.

I just hope there aren't any stability problems...
 
K

KD5ZXG

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2017
Messages
477
Looks like prepping the Spire only need bust off the retention clips, so the screws can come all the way out.
Might very well be worth our time to keep and mod this sink, as has come to my attention that the copper
spreader on the bottom goes all the way through to the top, and has a seal that may prove vapor chamber.

Looks suspiciously like this vapor chamber on an iNTEL sink:
https://forums.anandtech.com/threads/will-we-see-cpus-with-integrated-vapor-chamber-heat-spreaders.2505476/page-2

Several teardowns show AMD's fan was made by Cooler Master.
If overvolting don't get us there, perhaps replace with Vantec Tornado...
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
15,705
KD5ZXG said:
I wrote here somewhere (on release day, or maybe day after) to warn about this issue.

Its Spire cooler vs Taped backplate. Install is fine, only removal is a problem. The screws
won't back out of the backplate posts far enough to clear. You can't twist or slide to break
the OEM TIM. Only options are straight up, and hope the socket lets go. Or whittle a flat
wooden screwdriver and try to pry the sink from the CPU edge without any upward pull.
Maybe you could get the backplate off with a heatgun...

Perhaps there is a way to mod the Spire or backplate to make easier to separate later?
But you need to get that all worked out BEFORE you assemble. Would spend extra for
some other cooler thats less hassle. Like $24 Thermaltake Contac12 clips to the front.

If I ever dare to pry off my Spire again, I'd mod that bitch for removability and overvolt
the fan with one of them $2 XL6009 boost converters that are all over aliexpress. And
for sure use a TIM that lets go a little easier.
Click to expand...
if you run the system and get the cpu warmed up the TIM will warm up and not stick to the cpu like this. no need to break pins or whittle.
 
D

Deleted member 88301

Guest
Congrats OP. Now try not to fucker-up anything else!
 
K

KD5ZXG

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2017
Messages
477
pendragon1 said:
if you run the system and get the cpu warmed up the TIM will warm up and not stick to the cpu like this. no need to break pins or whittle.
Click to expand...
Reasonable in theory. I may not be fast enough to complete that operation before it cools.
Spire also appears to have a vapor chamber core.

Won't know its separable till you try, and then if socket lets go before the TIM, bent pins.
Last time, mine popped straight out with no pin damage, but that was just dumb luck.

Yes it was room temp, just set the sink on top for a test fit without realizing it would stick.
Looked just like solid waxy phase change stuff. But nope, at room temp was already goo
and quite thoroughly stuck.

If we prep the sink by removing the screw retainer clips, then we have the option to back
those screws fully out. Now we can break the hold of TIM by sliding or twisting to work a
little air into the gap. Its a suction problem as much as an adhesive problem.
 
Last edited:
S

Simplyfun

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2016
Messages
1,012
KD5ZXG said:
Reasonable in theory. I may not be fast enough to complete that operation before it cools.
Click to expand...
You can remove a cooler while the CPU is running, any modern CPU Intel or AMD just throttles down to save itself. I have literally used this method dozens of times to save yanking the CPU of machines in for repair with glued on manufacturer thermal crap.... I'm looking at you HP.
 
K

KD5ZXG

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2017
Messages
477
Sure, but you are talking 2 square cm and perhaps freedom to nudge the sink vs
Ryzen's surface area and a backplate that won't let Spire slide, rock, or twist till
you already have it apart. I don't know what HP might have done, that could
indeed have turned ugly. Spire's idiocy was no freedom of movement but up.
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
15,705
hp is notorious for using paste that turns to cement when its cold or more than 6 months old.
 
M

MasterCATZ

n00b
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
22
Socket AM4 / PGA1331
Name Designator
DP2_AUXP A10
DP2_AUXN A11
VSS A12
TEST11 A13
TDI A14
VSS A15
TEST41 A16
SVT A17
VSS A18
THERMTRIP_L A19
MB_DATA[4] A20
VSS A21
MB_DQS_L[0] A22
MB_DATA[6] A23
VSS A24
MB_DATA[12] A25
MB_DATA[8] A26
VSS A27
MB_DATA[14] A28
MB_DATA[10] A29
VSS A3
VSS A30
MB_DATA[16] A31
MB_DM[2] A32
VSS A33
MB_DATA[23] A34
MB_DATA[28] A35
VSS A36
MB_DQS_L[3] A37
DP0_TXN[2] A4
RSVD A5
VSS A6
DP2_TXP[1] A7
DP2_TXN[1] A8
VSS A9
VSS AA1
VDDCR_CPU AA10
VSS AA11
VDDCR_CPU AA12
VSS AA13
USB_SS_1RXP AA2
VSS AA27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA28
VSS AA29
USB_SS_1RXN AA3
TEST31 AA30
VSS AA31
MA_ADD[0] AA32
MA_BANK[1] AA33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA34
MA_BANK[0] AA35
MA_ADD[10] AA36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA37
MB_EVENT_L AA38
MB_CLK_L[3] AA39
VSS AA4
P_HUB_TXP[1] AA5
VSS AA6
VDDCR_CPU AA7
P_HUB_RXN[1] AA8
VSS AA9
USB_SS_1TXP AB1
VSS AB10
VDDCR_CPU AB11
VSS AB12
VDDCR_CPU AB13
RSVD AB2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB27
VSS AB28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB29
VDDCR_CPU AB3
VSS AB30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB33
MA_RAS_L_ADD[16] AB34
MA_WE_L_ADD[14] AB35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB36
RSVD AB37
MB_PAROUT AB38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB39
TEST10 AB4
P_HUB_TXN[1] AB5
VDDCR_CPU AB6
VSS AB7
P_HUB_RXP[1] AB8
VDDCR_CPU AB9
USB_SS_1TXN AC1
VDDCR_CPU AC10
VSS AC11
VDDCR_CPU AC12
VSS AC13
VDDCR_CPU AC2
VSS AC27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC28
VSS AC29
USB_SS_2TXP AC3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC30
VSS AC31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC32
MA0_CS_L[0] AC33
MA1_CS_L[0] AC34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC35
MB_ADD[0] AC36
MB_BANK[1] AC37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC38
MB_ADD[10] AC39
USB_SS_2TXN AC4
VSS AC5
P_HUB_TXP[2] AC6
P_HUB_TXN[2] AC7
VSS AC8
VSS AC9
VSS AD1
VSS AD10
VDDCR_CPU AD11
VSS AD12
VDDCR_CPU AD13
USB_SS_2RXP AD2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD27
VSS AD28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD29
RSVD AD3
VSS AD30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD31
MA_CAS_L_ADD[15] AD32
MA1_ODT[0] AD33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD34
MA0_ODT[0] AD35
MB_RAS_L_ADD[16] AD36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD37
MB_BANK[0] AD38
MB_WE_L_ADD[14] AD39
VSS AD4
P_HUB_TXP[3] AD5
P_HUB_TXN[3] AD6
VDDCR_CPU AD7
P_HUB_RXN[0] AD8
VDDCR_CPU AD9
USB_SS_3RXP AE1
VDDCR_CPU AE10
VSS AE11
VDDCR_CPU AE12
VSS AE13
USB_SS_2RXN AE2
VSS AE27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE28
VSS AE29
VDDCR_CPU AE3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE30
VSS AE31
MA_ADD[13] AE32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE33
MA1_CS_L[1] AE34
MA0_CS_L[1] AE35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE36
MB0_CS_L[0] AE37
MB1_CS_L[0] AE38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE39
P_HUB_TXP[0] AE4
P_HUB_TXN[0] AE5
VDDCR_CPU AE6
VSS AE7
P_HUB_RXP[0] AE8
VSS AE9
USB_SS_3RXN AF1
VSS AF10
VDDCR_CPU AF11
VSS AF12
VDDCR_CPU AF13
VDDCR_CPU AF2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF27
VSS AF28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF29
USB_SS_0TXP AF3
VSS AF30
MA0_ODT[1] AF31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF32
MA_ADD_17 AF33
MA1_ODT[1] AF34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF35
MB_CAS_L_ADD[15] AF36
MB1_ODT[0] AF37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF38
MB0_ODT[0] AF39
USB_SS_0TXN AF4
VSS AF5
GFX_CLKP AF6
GFX_CLKN AF7
VSS AF8
VDDCR_CPU AF9
VSS AG1
VDDCR_CPU AG10
VSS AG11
VDDCR_CPU AG12
VSS AG13
VDDCR_CPU AG14
VSS AG15
VDDCR_CPU AG16
VSS AG17
VDDCR_CPU AG18
VSS AG19
USB_SS_3TXP AG2
VDDCR_CPU AG20
VSS AG21
VDDCR_CPU AG22
VSS AG23
VDDCR_CPU AG24
VSS AG25
VDDCR_CPU AG26
VSS AG27
VSS AG28
VSS AG29
USB_SS_3TXN AG3
VSS AG30
VSS AG31
VSS AG32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG35
MB1_CS_L[1] AG36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG37
MB_ADD[13] AG38
MB0_CS_L[1] AG39
VSS AG4
GPP_CLK0P AG5
GPP_CLK0N AG6
VDDCR_CPU AG7
VSS AG8
VSS AG9
X48M_X2 AH1
VSS AH10
VDDCR_CPU AH11
VSS AH12
VDDCR_CPU AH13
VSS AH14
VDDCR_CPU AH15
VSS AH16
VDDCR_CPU AH17
VSS AH18
VDDCR_CPU AH19
RSVD AH2
VSS AH20
VDDCR_CPU AH21
VSS AH22
VDDCR_CPU AH23
VSS AH24
VDDCR_CPU AH25
VSS AH26
VDDCR_CPU AH27
VSS AH28
VSS AH29
VDDCR_CPU AH3
VSS AH30
MA_DATA[36] AH31
MA_DATA[37] AH32
VSS AH33
MA_DATA[32] AH34
RSVD AH35
MB0_ODT[1] AH36
MB_ADD_17 AH37
MB1_ODT[1] AH38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AH39
GPP_CLK1P AH4
GPP_CLK1N AH5
VDDCR_CPU AH6
GPP_CLK2P AH7
GPP_CLK2N AH8
VDDCR_CPU AH9
X48M_X1 AJ1
VDDCR_CPU AJ10
VSS AJ11
VDDCR_CPU AJ12
VSS AJ13
VDDCR_CPU AJ14
VDD_18_S5 AJ15
VDDP_S5 AJ16
VDDP_S5 AJ17
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AJ18
VDD_33_S5 AJ19
VDDCR_CPU AJ2
VDD_18 AJ20
VDD_33 AJ21
VDDCR_CPU AJ22
VSS AJ23
VDDCR_CPU AJ24
VSS AJ25
VSS AJ26
VSS AJ27
VSS AJ28
VSS AJ29
USB0_ZVSS AJ3
MA_DATA[33] AJ30
MA_DM[4] AJ31
VSS AJ32
MA_DQS_H[4] AJ33
MA_DQS_L[4] AJ34
VSS AJ35
VSS AJ36
VSS AJ38
MB_ZVSS AJ39
USB_SS_ZVSS AJ4
VSS AJ5
GPP_CLK3P AJ6
GPP_CLK3N AJ7
VSS AJ8
VSS AJ9
VSS AK1
VSS AK10
VDDCR_CPU AK11
VSS AK12
VDDCR_CPU AK13
VSS AK14
VDD_18_S5 AK15
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AK18
VDD_33_S5 AK19
SDA1/I2C3_SDA/AGPIO20 AK2
VDD_18 AK20
VDD_33 AK21
VSS AK22
VSS AK25
MA_DATA[57] AK26
MA_DATA[56] AK27
VSS AK28
MA_DATA[49] AK29
SCL1/I2C3_SCL/AGPIO19 AK3
MA_DATA[34] AK30
VSS AK31
MA_DATA[39] AK32
MA_DATA[38] AK33
RSVD AK34
VSS AK35
MB_DATA[37] AK36
VSS AK37
MB_DATA[36] AK38
MB_DATA[32] AK39
VSS AK4
USB3_ZVSS AK5
USB2_ZVSS AK6
VDDCR_CPU AK7
USB_SS_ZVDDP AK8
VDDCR_CPU AK9
USB_OC0_L/AGPIO16 AL1
VDDCR_CPU AL10
VSS AL11
VDDCR_CPU AL12
P_GPP_TXP[2]/SATA_TX0P AL13
VDDCR_CPU AL14
VDDBT_RTC_G AL15
RSVD AL16
RSVD AL17
RSVD AL18
RSVD AL19
LPC_PME_L/AGPIO22 AL2
RSVD AL20
RSVD AL21
VDDP_SENSE AL22
CLK_REQ3_L/SATA_IS1_L/SATA_ZP1_L/EGPIO131 AL23
VSS AL24
MA_DATA[62] AL25
MA_DM[7] AL26
VSS AL27
MA_DATA[51] AL28
MA_DM[6] AL29
VDDCR_CPU AL3
VSS AL30
MA_DATA[45] AL31
MA_DATA[44] AL32
VSS AL33
MA_DATA[35] AL34
VSS AL35
VSS AL36
MB_DATA[33] AL37
MB_DM[4] AL38
VSS AL39
TEST46[13] AL4
WAKE_L/AGPIO2 AL5
VDDCR_CPU AL6
PCIE_RST_L/EGPIO26 AL7
AM4R1 AL8
VSS AL9
USB_OC1_L/TDI/AGPIO17 AM1
P_GPP_RXN[1] AM10
VSS AM11
RSVD AM12
P_GPP_TXN[2]/SATA_TX0N AM13
VSS AM14
VDDIO_AUDIO AM15
RSVD AM16
RSVD AM17
VDDP AM18
VDDP AM19
VDDCR_CPU AM2
VDDP AM20
RSVD AM21
SATA_ACT_L/AGPIO130 AM22
VSS_SENSE_B AM23
CORETYPE[0] AM24
MA_DATA[63] AM25
VSS AM26
MA_DATA[61] AM27
MA_DATA[50] AM28
VSS AM29
PWR_GOOD AM3
MA_DATA[52] AM30
MA_DM[5] AM31
VSS AM32
MA_DATA[41] AM33
MA_DATA[40] AM34
VSS AM35
MB_DQS_L[4] AM36
MB_DQS_H[4] AM37
VSS AM38
MB_DATA[38] AM39
SYS_RESET_L/AGPIO1 AM4
VSS AM5
TEST0 AM6
TEST1/TMS AM7
VDDCR_CPU AM8
P_GPP_RXP[1] AM9
VSS AN1
VDDCR_CPU AN10
P_GPP_RXN[3]/SATA_RX1N AN11
RSVD AN12
VDDCR_CPU AN13
P_GPP_TXP[3]/SATA_TX1P AN14
RSVD AN15
RSVD AN16
RSVD AN17
VDDP AN18
VDDP AN19
AGPIO9/SGPIO0_DATAOUT AN2
VDDP AN20
RSVD AN21
VSS AN22
FANIN0/AGPIO84 AN23
ESPI_RESET_L/KBRST_L AN24
VSS AN25
MA_DQS_L[7] AN26
MA_DATA[60] AN27
VSS AN28
MA_DQS_L[6] AN29
AGPIO23/SGPIO0_LOAD AN3
MA_DATA[53] AN30
VSS AN31
MA_DQS_H[5] AN32
MA_DQS_L[5] AN33
VSS AN34
VSS AN35
MB_DATA[34] AN36
VSS AN37
MB_DATA[39] AN38
MB_DATA[35] AN39
VSS AN4
PWR_BTN_L/AGPIO0 AN5
USB1_ZVSS AN6
VDDCR_CPU AN7
AGPIO6 AN8
CORETYPE[1] AN9
USB_OC3_L/TDO/AGPIO24 AP1
P_GPP_RXN[2]/SATA_RX0N AP10
P_GPP_RXP[3]/SATA_RX1P AP11
VDDCR_CPU AP12
P_GPP_TXP[1] AP13
P_GPP_TXN[3]/SATA_TX1N AP14
RSVD AP15
RSVD AP16
RSVD AP17
VDDP AP18
VDDP AP19
SLP_S5_L AP2
VDDP AP20
RSVD AP21
AGPIO5/DEVSLP0 AP22
FANOUT0/AGPIO85 AP23
VSS AP24
MA_DATA[58] AP25
MA_DQS_H[7] AP26
VSS AP27
MA_DATA[54] AP28
MA_DQS_H[6] AP29
VDDCR_CPU AP3
VSS AP30
MA_DATA[42] AP31
MA_DATA[47] AP32
VSS AP33
MA_DATA[46] AP34
VSS AP35
VSS AP36
MB_DATA[44] AP37
MB_DATA[45] AP38
VSS AP39
S5_MUX_CTRL/EGPIO42 AP4
RSMRST_L AP5
VSS AP6
AGPIO8 AP7
RTCCLK AP8
VDDCR_CPU AP9
USB_OC2_L/TCK/AGPIO18 AR1
P_GPP_RXP[2]/SATA_RX0P AR10
VSS AR11
P_GPP_TXN[0] AR12
P_GPP_TXN[1] AR13
VSS AR14
RSVD AR15
RSVD AR16
VSS AR17
RSVD AR18
RSVD AR19
VDDCR_CPU AR2
RSVD AR20
RSVD AR21
CLK_REQG_L/OSCIN/EGPIO132 AR22
VSS AR23
RSVD AR24
MA_DATA[59] AR25
VSS AR26
VSS AR27
MA_DATA[55] AR28
VSS AR29
S0A3_GPIO/AGPIO10/SGPIO0_CLK AR3
VSS AR30
MA_DATA[48] AR31
VSS AR32
MA_DATA[43] AR33
VSS AR34
VSS AR35
MB_DATA[40] AR36
MB_DATA[41] AR37
VSS AR38
MB_DM[5] AR39
AGPIO40/SGPIO0_DATAIN AR4
VSS AR5
AGPIO4 AR6
48M_OSC AR7
VSS AR8
P_GPP_RXP[0] AR9
VSS AT1
VSS AT10
USB_ZVSS AT11
P_GPP_TXP[0] AT12
VSS AT13
EGPIO100 AT14
ESPI_ALERT_L/LDRQ0_L/EGPIO108 AT15
VSS AT16
SPI_CS1_L/EGPIO118 AT17
EGPIO70 AT18
RSVD AT19
SLP_S3_L AT2
LAD3/EGPIO107 AT20
LAD2/EGPIO106 AT21
VSS AT22
CLK_REQ0_L/SATA_IS0_L/SATA_ZP0_L/AGPIO92 AT23
CLK_REQ2_L/AGPIO116 AT24
RSVD AT25
VSS AT26
VSS AT27
VSS AT28
VSS AT29
TEST2 AT3
RSVD AT30
VSS AT31
VSS AT32
VSS AT33
VSS AT34
MB_DM[6] AT35
MB_DATA[46] AT36
VSS AT37
MB_DQS_H[5] AT38
MB_DQS_L[5] AT39
VDDCR_CPU AT4
BLINK/AGPIO11 AT5
AGPIO3 AT6
VSS AT7
P0B_ZVSS AT8
P_GPP_RXN[0] AT9
AZ_RST_L AU1
USB_HSD2P AU10
USB_HSD2N AU11
VDDCR_CPU AU12
EGPIO98 AU13
SPI_DI/ESPI_DAT1/EGPIO120 AU14
VDDCR_CPU AU15
SPI_DO/ESPI_DAT0/EGPIO121 AU16
SPI_TPM_CS_L/AGPIO76 AU17
VSS AU18
LPCCLK1/EGPIO75 AU19
AZ_SYNC AU2
LPCCLK0/EGPIO74 AU20
VSS AU21
LPC_RST_L AU22
GENINT2_L/AGPIO90 AU23
VSS AU24
SCL0/I2C2_SCL/EGPIO113 AU25
VSS AU26
VSS AU27
MB_DQS_H[7] AU28
MB_DQS_L[7] AU29
VDDCR_CPU AU3
VSS AU30
MB_DATA[61] AU31
MB_DATA[51] AU32
VSS AU33
MB_DQS_H[6] AU34
MB_DATA[49] AU35
VSS AU36
MB_DATA[42] AU37
MB_DATA[47] AU38
VSS AU39
AZ_SDOUT AU4
AZ_SDIN1 AU5
VDDCR_CPU AU6
USB_HSD0P AU7
USB_HSD0N AU8
VDDCR_CPU AU9
USB_HSD3N AV10
VDDCR_CPU AV11
EGPIO96 AV12
EGPIO99 AV13
VDDCR_CPU AV14
SPI_HOLD_L/ESPI_DAT3/EGPIO133 AV15
SPI_WP_L/ESPI_DAT2/EGPIO122 AV16
VSS AV17
LPC_PD_L/AGPIO21 AV18
LPC_CLKRUN_L/AGPIO88 AV19
VSS AV2
VSS AV20
LAD1/EGPIO105 AV21
GENINT1_L/AGPIO89 AV22
VSS AV23
CLK_REQ1_L/AGPIO115 AV24
SDA0/I2C2_SDA/EGPIO114 AV25
VSS AV26
MB_DATA[63] AV27
MB_DATA[62] AV28
VSS AV29
AZ_SDIN0 AV3
MB_DATA[57] AV30
MB_DATA[60] AV31
VSS AV32
MB_DATA[55] AV33
MB_DQS_L[6] AV34
VSS AV35
MB_DATA[52] AV36
MB_DATA[43] AV37
VSS AV38
AZ_SDIN2 AV4
VDDCR_CPU AV5
SATA_ZVSS AV6
SATA_ZVDDP AV7
VDDCR_CPU AV8
USB_HSD3P AV9
VSS AW10
EGPIO95 AW11
EGPIO97 AW12
VSS AW13
SPI_CLK/ESPI_CLK/EGPIO117 AW14
SPI_CS2_L/ESPI_CS_L/EGPIO119 AW15
VSS AW16
AGPIO86 AW17
LFRAME_L/EGPIO109 AW18
VSS AW19
LAD0/EGPIO104 AW20
SERIRQ/AGPIO87 AW21
VSS AW22
SPKR/AGPIO91 AW23
RSVD AW24
VSS AW25
MB_DATA[59] AW26
MB_DATA[58] AW27
VSS AW28
MB_DM[7] AW29
AZ_BITCLK AW3
MB_DATA[56] AW30
VSS AW31
MB_DATA[50] AW32
MB_DATA[54] AW33
VSS AW34
MB_DATA[48] AW35
MB_DATA[53] AW36
VSS AW37
VSS AW4
X32K_X1 AW5
X32K_X2 AW6
VSS AW7
USB_HSD1P AW8
USB_HSD1N AW9
DP2_TXN[3] B10
VDDCR_SOC B11
TEST15 B12
TRST_L B13
VDDCR_SOC B14
TMS B15
RESET_L B16
VDDCR_SOC B17
SIC B18
VSS B19
VDDCR_SOC B20
MB_DATA[1] B21
MB_DQS_H[0] B22
VSS B23
MB_DATA[2] B24
MB_DATA[13] B25
VSS B26
MB_DQS_L[1] B27
MB_DATA[15] B28
VSS B29
DP0_TXN[1] B3
MB_DATA[20] B30
MB_DATA[17] B31
VSS B32
MB_DATA[22] B33
MB_DATA[18] B34
VSS B35
MB_DATA[24] B36
MB_DQS_H[3] B37
MB_DATA[30] B38
DP0_TXP[2] B4
VDDCR_SOC B5
DP2_TXP[0] B6
DP2_TXN[0] B7
VDDCR_SOC B8
DP2_TXP[3] B9
VSS C1
VDDCR_SOC C10
TEST16 C11
TEST14 C12
VDDCR_SOC C13
TDO C14
TCK C15
VDDCR_SOC C16
SVD C17
SID C18
VDDCR_SOC C19
DP0_TXN[0] C2
MB_DATA[5] C20
MB_DM[0] C21
VSS C22
MB_DATA[7] C23
MB_DATA[3] C24
VSS C25
MB_DATA[9] C26
MB_DQS_H[1] C27
VSS C28
MB_DATA[11] C29
DP0_TXP[1] C3
MB_DATA[21] C30
VSS C31
MB_DQS_L[2] C32
MB_DQS_H[2] C33
VSS C34
MB_DATA[19] C35
MB_DATA[29] C36
VSS C37
MB_DATA[31] C38
MB_DATA[26] C39
VDDCR_SOC C4
DP0_TXP[3] C5
DP0_TXN[3] C6
VDDCR_SOC C7
DP2_TXP[2] C8
DP2_TXN[2] C9
P_GFX_TXP[0] D1
DP1_HPD D10
TEST17 D11
VSS D12
TEST6 D13
DBREQ_L D14
VSS D15
ALERT_L D16
SVC D17
VSS D18
VSS D19
DP0_TXP[0] D2
MB_DATA[0] D20
VSS D21
VSS D22
VSS D23
VSS D24
VSS D25
MB_DM[1] D26
VSS D27
RSVD D28
VSS D29
VDDCR_SOC D3
VSS D30
VSS D31
VSS D32
VSS D33
VSS D34
VSS D35
VSS D36
MB_DM[3] D37
MB_DATA[27] D38
VSS D39
DP1_TXP[0] D4
DP1_TXN[0] D5
VSS D6
DP1_TXP[1] D7
DP1_TXN[1] D8
VSS D9
P_GFX_TXN[0] E1
DP2_HPD E10
VSS E11
DP_AUX_ZVSS E12
DBRDY E13
VSS E14
VDDCR_SOC_SENSE E15
PWROK E16
VSS E17
MA_DATA[0] E18
RSVD E19
VDDCR_SOC E2
VSS E20
VSS E21
RSVD E22
VSS E23
MA_DATA[10] E24
RSVD E25
VSS E26
VSS E27
MA_DATA[22] E28
VSS E29
P_GFX_TXP[1] E3
MA_DQS_L[3] E30
MA_DATA[30] E31
VSS E32
MA_CHECK[4] E33
MA_CHECK[5] E34
VSS E35
MB_DATA[25] E36
MB_CHECK[4] E37
VSS E38
MB_CHECK[5] E39
VSS E4
VSS E5
TEST28_H E6
TEST28_L E7
VSS E8
DP1_TXP[3] E9
VSS F1
VDDCR_SOC F10
DP1_AUXP F11
DP_ZVSS F12
VDDCR_SOC F13
VDDCR_CPU_SENSE F14
VSS_SENSE_A F15
VDDCR_SOC F16
VSS F17
MA_DATA[5] F18
VSS F19
P_GFX_TXP[2] F2
MA_DATA[7] F20
MA_DATA[12] F21
VSS F22
MA_DQS_H[1] F23
MA_DATA[15] F24
VSS F25
MA_DQS_L[2] F26
MA_DQS_H[2] F27
VSS F28
MA_DATA[24] F29
P_GFX_TXN[1] F3
MA_DQS_H[3] F30
VSS F31
MA_DATA[27] F32
MA_CHECK[0] F33
VSS F34
VSS F35
MB_CHECK[1] F36
VSS F37
MB_CHECK[0] F38
MB_DM[8] F39
VSS F4
P_GFX_RXN[0] F5
P_GFX_RXP[0] F6
VDDCR_SOC F7
DP1_TXP[2] F8
DP1_TXN[3] F9
P_GFX_TXP[3] G1
DP0_AUXP G10
DP1_AUXN G11
VDDCR_SOC G12
DP_BLON G13
VDDIO_MEM_S3_SENSE G14
VDDCR_SOC G15
TEST18 G16
RSVD G17
VDDCR_SOC G18
MA_DQS_L[0] G19
P_GFX_TXN[2] G2
MA_DATA[6] G20
VSS G21
MA_DATA[9] G22
MA_DQS_L[1] G23
VSS G24
MA_DATA[21] G25
MA_DM[2] G26
VSS G27
MA_DATA[18] G28
MA_DATA[29] G29
VDDCR_SOC G3
VSS G30
MA_DATA[31] G31
MA_CHECK[1] G32
VSS G33
MA_DM[8] G34
VSS G35
VSS G36
MB_DQS_L[8] G37
MB_DQS_H[8] G38
VSS G39
P_GFX_RXN[1] G4
P_GFX_RXP[1] G5
VDDCR_SOC G6
VSS G7
DP1_TXN[2] G8
VDDCR_SOC G9
P_GFX_TXN[3] H1
DP0_AUXN H10
VSS H11
DP_VARY_BL H12
DP_DIGON H13
VSS H14
PROCHOT_L H15
TEST19 H16
VSS H17
MA_DATA[4] H18
MA_DQS_H[0] H19
VDDCR_SOC H2
VSS H20
MA_DATA[3] H21
MA_DATA[8] H22
VSS H23
MA_DATA[14] H24
MA_DATA[20] H25
VSS H26
MA_DATA[23] H27
MA_DATA[19] H28
VSS H29
P_GFX_TXP[4] H3
MA_DM[3] H30
MA_DATA[26] H31
VSS H32
MA_DQS_L[8] H33
MA_DQS_H[8] H34
VSS H35
MB_CHECK[6] H36
MB_CHECK[7] H37
VSS H38
MB_CHECK[2] H39
VSS H4
VSS H5
P_GFX_RXN[2] H6
P_GFX_RXP[2] H7
VSS H8
DP0_HPD H9
VSS J1
VDDCR_SOC J10
VSS J11
VDDCR_SOC J12
VSS J13
VDDCR_SOC J14
VSS J15
VDDCR_SOC J16
VSS J17
MA_DATA[1] J18
VSS J19
P_GFX_TXP[5] J2
MA_DATA[2] J20
MA_DATA[13] J21
VSS J22
MA_DM[1] J23
MA_DATA[11] J24
VSS J25
MA_DATA[16] J26
MA_DATA[17] J27
VSS J28
MA_DATA[28] J29
P_GFX_TXN[4] J3
MA_DATA[25] J30
VSS J31
MA_CHECK[6] J32
MA_CHECK[7] J33
VSS J34
VSS J35
RSVD J36
VSS J37
RSVD J38
MB_CHECK[3] J39
VSS J4
P_GFX_RXN[3] J5
P_GFX_RXP[3] J6
VDDCR_SOC J7
VSS J8
VSS J9
P_GFX_TXP[6] K1
VSS K10
VDDCR_SOC K11
VSS K12
VDDCR_SOC K13
DP_STEREOSYNC K14
VDDCR_SOC K15
VSS K18
MA_DM[0] K19
P_GFX_TXN[5] K2
VSS K20
VSS K21
VSS K22
VSS K23
VSS K26
VSS K27
VSS K28
VSS K29
VDDCR_SOC K3
VSS K30
MA_CHECK[2] K31
MA_CHECK[3] K32
VSS K33
RSVD K34
MB_RESET_L K35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K36
MB0_CKE[1] K37
RSVD K38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K39
P_GFX_RXN[5] K4
P_GFX_RXP[5] K5
VDDCR_SOC K6
P_GFX_RXN[4] K7
P_GFX_RXP[4] K8
VDDCR_SOC K9
P_GFX_TXN[6] L1
VDDCR_SOC L10
VSS L11
VDDCR_SOC L12
VSS L13
VDDCR_SOC L14
VSS L15
VDDCR_SOC L16
VSS L17
VDDCR_SOC L18
VSS L19
VDDCR_SOC L2
VDDCR_SOC L20
VSS L21
VDDCR_SOC L22
TEST4 L23
VDDCR_SOC L24
VSS L25
VDDCR_SOC L26
VSS L27
VSS L28
VSS L29
P_GFX_TXP[7] L3
VSS L30
VSS L31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L32
MA_RESET_L L33
MA1_CKE[1] L34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L35
MB1_CKE[1] L36
MB0_CKE[0] L37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L38
MB1_CKE[0] L39
VSS L4
VSS L5
P_GFX_RXN[6] L6
P_GFX_RXP[6] L7
VSS L8
VSS L9
VSS M1
VSS M10
VDDCR_SOC M11
VSS M12
VDDCR_SOC M13
VSS M14
VDDCR_SOC M15
VSS M16
VDDCR_SOC M17
VSS M18
VDDCR_SOC M19
P_GFX_TXP[8] M2
VSS M20
VDDCR_SOC M21
TEST5 M22
VDDCR_SOC M23
VSS M24
VDDCR_SOC M25
VSS M26
VSS M27
VSS M28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M29
P_GFX_TXN[7] M3
MA0_CKE[1] M30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M31
MA0_CKE[0] M32
MA1_CKE[0] M33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M34
MA_ACT_L M35
MB_BG[0] M36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M37
MB_ACT_L M38
MB_BG[1] M39
VSS M4
P_GFX_RXN[7] M5
P_GFX_RXP[7] M6
VDDCR_CPU M7
VSS M8
VDDCR_SOC M9
P_GFX_TXP[9] N1
VDDCR_SOC N10
VSS N11
VDDCR_SOC N12
VSS N13
VDDCR_SOC N14
VSS N15
VDDCR_SOC N16
VSS N17
VDDCR_SOC N18
VSS N19
P_GFX_TXN[8] N2
VDDCR_SOC N20
VSS N21
VDDCR_SOC N22
VSS N23
VDDCR_SOC N24
VSS N25
VDDCR_SOC N26
VSS N27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N28
VSS N29
VDDCR_CPU N3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N30
MA_BG[0] N31
MA_BG[1] N32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N33
MA_ALERT_L N34
MA_ADD[12] N35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N36
MB_ALERT_L N37
MB_ADD[12] N38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N39
P_GFX_RXN[9] N4
P_GFX_RXP[9] N5
VDDCR_CPU N6
P_GFX_RXN[8] N7
P_GFX_RXP[8] N8
VSS N9
P_GFX_TXN[9] P1
VSS P10
VDDCR_SOC P11
VSS P12
VDDCR_SOC P13
VDDCR_CPU P2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P27
TEST47 P28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P29
P_GFX_TXP[10] P3
MA_ADD[8] P30
MA_ADD[9] P31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P32
MA_ADD[11] P33
MA_ADD[7] P34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P35
MB_ADD[9] P36
MB_ADD[11] P37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P38
MB_ADD[7] P39
VSS P4
VSS P5
P_GFX_RXN[10] P6
P_GFX_RXP[10] P7
VSS P8
VDDCR_SOC P9
VSS R1
VDDCR_SOC R10
VSS R11
VDDCR_SOC R12
VSS R13
P_GFX_TXP[11] R2
VSS R27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R28
VSS R29
P_GFX_TXN[10] R3
MA_ADD[4] R30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R31
MA_ADD[6] R32
MA_ADD[5] R33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R34
RSVD R35
MB_ADD[6] R36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R37
MB_ADD[8] R38
MB_ADD[5] R39
VSS R4
P_GFX_RXN[11] R5
P_GFX_RXP[11] R6
VDDCR_CPU R7
VSS R8
VSS R9
P_GFX_TXP[12] T1
VSS T10
VDDCR_SOC T11
VSS T12
VDDCR_SOC T13
P_GFX_TXN[11] T2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T27
VSS T28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T29
VDDCR_CPU T3
VSS T30
MA_ADD[3] T31
MA_ADD[1] T32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T33
MA_CLK_H[0] T34
MA_ADD[2] T35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T36
MB_ADD[4] T37
MB_ADD[3] T38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T39
P_GFX_RXP[13] T4
P_GFX_RXN[13] T5
VDDCR_CPU T6
P_GFX_RXN[12] T7
P_GFX_RXP[12] T8
VDDCR_CPU T9
P_GFX_TXN[12] U1
VDDCR_CPU U10
VSS U11
VDDCR_SOC U12
VSS U13
VDDCR_CPU U2
VSS U27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U28
VSS U29
P_GFX_TXP[13] U3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U30
VSS U31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U32
MA_CLK_H[1] U33
MA_CLK_L[0] U34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U35
MB_ADD[1] U36
MB_ADD[2] U37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U38
MB_CLK_H[0] U39
VSS U4
VSS U5
P_GFX_RXN[14] U6
P_GFX_RXP[14] U7
VSS U8
VSS U9
VSS V1
VSS V10
VDDCR_CPU V11
VSS V12
VDDCR_SOC V13
P_GFX_TXP[14] V2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V27
VSS V28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V29
P_GFX_TXN[13] V3
VSS V30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V31
MA_CLK_H[3] V32
MA_CLK_L[1] V33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V34
MA_CLK_H[2] V35
MA_CLK_L[2] V36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V37
MB_CLK_H[1] V38
MB_CLK_L[0] V39
VSS V4
P_GFX_RXN[15] V5
P_GFX_RXP[15] V6
VSS V7
P0A_ZVSS V8
VDDCR_CPU V9
P_GFX_TXP[15] W1
VDDCR_CPU W10
VSS W11
VDDCR_CPU W12
VSS W13
P_GFX_TXN[14] W2
VSS W27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W28
VSS W29
VDDCR_CPU W3
TEST40 W30
VSS W31
MA_CLK_L[3] W32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W34
MA_EVENT_L W35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W36
MB_CLK_H[2] W37
MB_CLK_L[1] W38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W39
P_HUB_RXP[3] W4
P_HUB_RXN[3] W5
VDDCR_CPU W6
P_ZVSS W7
P_ZVDDP W8
VSS W9
P_GFX_TXN[15] Y1
VSS Y10
VDDCR_CPU Y11
VSS Y12
VDDCR_CPU Y13
VDDCR_CPU Y2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y27
VSS Y28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y29
USB_SS_0RXP Y3
VSS Y30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y32
MA_PAROUT Y33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y35
MB_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y36
MB_CLK_L[2] Y37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y38
MB_CLK_H[3] Y39
USB_SS_0RXN Y4
VSS Y5
P_HUB_RXP[2] Y6
P_HUB_RXN[2] Y7
VSS Y8
VDDCR_CPU Y9
MA_ZVSS AJ37
MA_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y34
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,598
MasterCATZ said:
Socket AM4 / PGA1331
Name Designator
DP2_AUXP A10
DP2_AUXN A11
VSS A12
TEST11 A13
TDI A14
VSS A15
TEST41 A16
SVT A17
VSS A18
THERMTRIP_L A19
MB_DATA[4] A20
VSS A21
MB_DQS_L[0] A22
MB_DATA[6] A23
VSS A24
MB_DATA[12] A25
MB_DATA[8] A26
VSS A27
MB_DATA[14] A28
MB_DATA[10] A29
VSS A3
VSS A30
MB_DATA[16] A31
MB_DM[2] A32
VSS A33
MB_DATA[23] A34
MB_DATA[28] A35
VSS A36
MB_DQS_L[3] A37
DP0_TXN[2] A4
RSVD A5
VSS A6
DP2_TXP[1] A7
DP2_TXN[1] A8
VSS A9
VSS AA1
VDDCR_CPU AA10
VSS AA11
VDDCR_CPU AA12
VSS AA13
USB_SS_1RXP AA2
VSS AA27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA28
VSS AA29
USB_SS_1RXN AA3
TEST31 AA30
VSS AA31
MA_ADD[0] AA32
MA_BANK[1] AA33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA34
MA_BANK[0] AA35
MA_ADD[10] AA36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA37
MB_EVENT_L AA38
MB_CLK_L[3] AA39
VSS AA4
P_HUB_TXP[1] AA5
VSS AA6
VDDCR_CPU AA7
P_HUB_RXN[1] AA8
VSS AA9
USB_SS_1TXP AB1
VSS AB10
VDDCR_CPU AB11
VSS AB12
VDDCR_CPU AB13
RSVD AB2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB27
VSS AB28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB29
VDDCR_CPU AB3
VSS AB30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB33
MA_RAS_L_ADD[16] AB34
MA_WE_L_ADD[14] AB35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB36
RSVD AB37
MB_PAROUT AB38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB39
TEST10 AB4
P_HUB_TXN[1] AB5
VDDCR_CPU AB6
VSS AB7
P_HUB_RXP[1] AB8
VDDCR_CPU AB9
USB_SS_1TXN AC1
VDDCR_CPU AC10
VSS AC11
VDDCR_CPU AC12
VSS AC13
VDDCR_CPU AC2
VSS AC27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC28
VSS AC29
USB_SS_2TXP AC3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC30
VSS AC31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC32
MA0_CS_L[0] AC33
MA1_CS_L[0] AC34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC35
MB_ADD[0] AC36
MB_BANK[1] AC37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC38
MB_ADD[10] AC39
USB_SS_2TXN AC4
VSS AC5
P_HUB_TXP[2] AC6
P_HUB_TXN[2] AC7
VSS AC8
VSS AC9
VSS AD1
VSS AD10
VDDCR_CPU AD11
VSS AD12
VDDCR_CPU AD13
USB_SS_2RXP AD2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD27
VSS AD28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD29
RSVD AD3
VSS AD30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD31
MA_CAS_L_ADD[15] AD32
MA1_ODT[0] AD33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD34
MA0_ODT[0] AD35
MB_RAS_L_ADD[16] AD36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD37
MB_BANK[0] AD38
MB_WE_L_ADD[14] AD39
VSS AD4
P_HUB_TXP[3] AD5
P_HUB_TXN[3] AD6
VDDCR_CPU AD7
P_HUB_RXN[0] AD8
VDDCR_CPU AD9
USB_SS_3RXP AE1
VDDCR_CPU AE10
VSS AE11
VDDCR_CPU AE12
VSS AE13
USB_SS_2RXN AE2
VSS AE27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE28
VSS AE29
VDDCR_CPU AE3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE30
VSS AE31
MA_ADD[13] AE32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE33
MA1_CS_L[1] AE34
MA0_CS_L[1] AE35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE36
MB0_CS_L[0] AE37
MB1_CS_L[0] AE38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE39
P_HUB_TXP[0] AE4
P_HUB_TXN[0] AE5
VDDCR_CPU AE6
VSS AE7
P_HUB_RXP[0] AE8
VSS AE9
USB_SS_3RXN AF1
VSS AF10
VDDCR_CPU AF11
VSS AF12
VDDCR_CPU AF13
VDDCR_CPU AF2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF27
VSS AF28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF29
USB_SS_0TXP AF3
VSS AF30
MA0_ODT[1] AF31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF32
MA_ADD_17 AF33
MA1_ODT[1] AF34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF35
MB_CAS_L_ADD[15] AF36
MB1_ODT[0] AF37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF38
MB0_ODT[0] AF39
USB_SS_0TXN AF4
VSS AF5
GFX_CLKP AF6
GFX_CLKN AF7
VSS AF8
VDDCR_CPU AF9
VSS AG1
VDDCR_CPU AG10
VSS AG11
VDDCR_CPU AG12
VSS AG13
VDDCR_CPU AG14
VSS AG15
VDDCR_CPU AG16
VSS AG17
VDDCR_CPU AG18
VSS AG19
USB_SS_3TXP AG2
VDDCR_CPU AG20
VSS AG21
VDDCR_CPU AG22
VSS AG23
VDDCR_CPU AG24
VSS AG25
VDDCR_CPU AG26
VSS AG27
VSS AG28
VSS AG29
USB_SS_3TXN AG3
VSS AG30
VSS AG31
VSS AG32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG35
MB1_CS_L[1] AG36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG37
MB_ADD[13] AG38
MB0_CS_L[1] AG39
VSS AG4
GPP_CLK0P AG5
GPP_CLK0N AG6
VDDCR_CPU AG7
VSS AG8
VSS AG9
X48M_X2 AH1
VSS AH10
VDDCR_CPU AH11
VSS AH12
VDDCR_CPU AH13
VSS AH14
VDDCR_CPU AH15
VSS AH16
VDDCR_CPU AH17
VSS AH18
VDDCR_CPU AH19
RSVD AH2
VSS AH20
VDDCR_CPU AH21
VSS AH22
VDDCR_CPU AH23
VSS AH24
VDDCR_CPU AH25
VSS AH26
VDDCR_CPU AH27
VSS AH28
VSS AH29
VDDCR_CPU AH3
VSS AH30
MA_DATA[36] AH31
MA_DATA[37] AH32
VSS AH33
MA_DATA[32] AH34
RSVD AH35
MB0_ODT[1] AH36
MB_ADD_17 AH37
MB1_ODT[1] AH38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AH39
GPP_CLK1P AH4
GPP_CLK1N AH5
VDDCR_CPU AH6
GPP_CLK2P AH7
GPP_CLK2N AH8
VDDCR_CPU AH9
X48M_X1 AJ1
VDDCR_CPU AJ10
VSS AJ11
VDDCR_CPU AJ12
VSS AJ13
VDDCR_CPU AJ14
VDD_18_S5 AJ15
VDDP_S5 AJ16
VDDP_S5 AJ17
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AJ18
VDD_33_S5 AJ19
VDDCR_CPU AJ2
VDD_18 AJ20
VDD_33 AJ21
VDDCR_CPU AJ22
VSS AJ23
VDDCR_CPU AJ24
VSS AJ25
VSS AJ26
VSS AJ27
VSS AJ28
VSS AJ29
USB0_ZVSS AJ3
MA_DATA[33] AJ30
MA_DM[4] AJ31
VSS AJ32
MA_DQS_H[4] AJ33
MA_DQS_L[4] AJ34
VSS AJ35
VSS AJ36
VSS AJ38
MB_ZVSS AJ39
USB_SS_ZVSS AJ4
VSS AJ5
GPP_CLK3P AJ6
GPP_CLK3N AJ7
VSS AJ8
VSS AJ9
VSS AK1
VSS AK10
VDDCR_CPU AK11
VSS AK12
VDDCR_CPU AK13
VSS AK14
VDD_18_S5 AK15
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AK18
VDD_33_S5 AK19
SDA1/I2C3_SDA/AGPIO20 AK2
VDD_18 AK20
VDD_33 AK21
VSS AK22
VSS AK25
MA_DATA[57] AK26
MA_DATA[56] AK27
VSS AK28
MA_DATA[49] AK29
SCL1/I2C3_SCL/AGPIO19 AK3
MA_DATA[34] AK30
VSS AK31
MA_DATA[39] AK32
MA_DATA[38] AK33
RSVD AK34
VSS AK35
MB_DATA[37] AK36
VSS AK37
MB_DATA[36] AK38
MB_DATA[32] AK39
VSS AK4
USB3_ZVSS AK5
USB2_ZVSS AK6
VDDCR_CPU AK7
USB_SS_ZVDDP AK8
VDDCR_CPU AK9
USB_OC0_L/AGPIO16 AL1
VDDCR_CPU AL10
VSS AL11
VDDCR_CPU AL12
P_GPP_TXP[2]/SATA_TX0P AL13
VDDCR_CPU AL14
VDDBT_RTC_G AL15
RSVD AL16
RSVD AL17
RSVD AL18
RSVD AL19
LPC_PME_L/AGPIO22 AL2
RSVD AL20
RSVD AL21
VDDP_SENSE AL22
CLK_REQ3_L/SATA_IS1_L/SATA_ZP1_L/EGPIO131 AL23
VSS AL24
MA_DATA[62] AL25
MA_DM[7] AL26
VSS AL27
MA_DATA[51] AL28
MA_DM[6] AL29
VDDCR_CPU AL3
VSS AL30
MA_DATA[45] AL31
MA_DATA[44] AL32
VSS AL33
MA_DATA[35] AL34
VSS AL35
VSS AL36
MB_DATA[33] AL37
MB_DM[4] AL38
VSS AL39
TEST46[13] AL4
WAKE_L/AGPIO2 AL5
VDDCR_CPU AL6
PCIE_RST_L/EGPIO26 AL7
AM4R1 AL8
VSS AL9
USB_OC1_L/TDI/AGPIO17 AM1
P_GPP_RXN[1] AM10
VSS AM11
RSVD AM12
P_GPP_TXN[2]/SATA_TX0N AM13
VSS AM14
VDDIO_AUDIO AM15
RSVD AM16
RSVD AM17
VDDP AM18
VDDP AM19
VDDCR_CPU AM2
VDDP AM20
RSVD AM21
SATA_ACT_L/AGPIO130 AM22
VSS_SENSE_B AM23
CORETYPE[0] AM24
MA_DATA[63] AM25
VSS AM26
MA_DATA[61] AM27
MA_DATA[50] AM28
VSS AM29
PWR_GOOD AM3
MA_DATA[52] AM30
MA_DM[5] AM31
VSS AM32
MA_DATA[41] AM33
MA_DATA[40] AM34
VSS AM35
MB_DQS_L[4] AM36
MB_DQS_H[4] AM37
VSS AM38
MB_DATA[38] AM39
SYS_RESET_L/AGPIO1 AM4
VSS AM5
TEST0 AM6
TEST1/TMS AM7
VDDCR_CPU AM8
P_GPP_RXP[1] AM9
VSS AN1
VDDCR_CPU AN10
P_GPP_RXN[3]/SATA_RX1N AN11
RSVD AN12
VDDCR_CPU AN13
P_GPP_TXP[3]/SATA_TX1P AN14
RSVD AN15
RSVD AN16
RSVD AN17
VDDP AN18
VDDP AN19
AGPIO9/SGPIO0_DATAOUT AN2
VDDP AN20
RSVD AN21
VSS AN22
FANIN0/AGPIO84 AN23
ESPI_RESET_L/KBRST_L AN24
VSS AN25
MA_DQS_L[7] AN26
MA_DATA[60] AN27
VSS AN28
MA_DQS_L[6] AN29
AGPIO23/SGPIO0_LOAD AN3
MA_DATA[53] AN30
VSS AN31
MA_DQS_H[5] AN32
MA_DQS_L[5] AN33
VSS AN34
VSS AN35
MB_DATA[34] AN36
VSS AN37
MB_DATA[39] AN38
MB_DATA[35] AN39
VSS AN4
PWR_BTN_L/AGPIO0 AN5
USB1_ZVSS AN6
VDDCR_CPU AN7
AGPIO6 AN8
CORETYPE[1] AN9
USB_OC3_L/TDO/AGPIO24 AP1
P_GPP_RXN[2]/SATA_RX0N AP10
P_GPP_RXP[3]/SATA_RX1P AP11
VDDCR_CPU AP12
P_GPP_TXP[1] AP13
P_GPP_TXN[3]/SATA_TX1N AP14
RSVD AP15
RSVD AP16
RSVD AP17
VDDP AP18
VDDP AP19
SLP_S5_L AP2
VDDP AP20
RSVD AP21
AGPIO5/DEVSLP0 AP22
FANOUT0/AGPIO85 AP23
VSS AP24
MA_DATA[58] AP25
MA_DQS_H[7] AP26
VSS AP27
MA_DATA[54] AP28
MA_DQS_H[6] AP29
VDDCR_CPU AP3
VSS AP30
MA_DATA[42] AP31
MA_DATA[47] AP32
VSS AP33
MA_DATA[46] AP34
VSS AP35
VSS AP36
MB_DATA[44] AP37
MB_DATA[45] AP38
VSS AP39
S5_MUX_CTRL/EGPIO42 AP4
RSMRST_L AP5
VSS AP6
AGPIO8 AP7
RTCCLK AP8
VDDCR_CPU AP9
USB_OC2_L/TCK/AGPIO18 AR1
P_GPP_RXP[2]/SATA_RX0P AR10
VSS AR11
P_GPP_TXN[0] AR12
P_GPP_TXN[1] AR13
VSS AR14
RSVD AR15
RSVD AR16
VSS AR17
RSVD AR18
RSVD AR19
VDDCR_CPU AR2
RSVD AR20
RSVD AR21
CLK_REQG_L/OSCIN/EGPIO132 AR22
VSS AR23
RSVD AR24
MA_DATA[59] AR25
VSS AR26
VSS AR27
MA_DATA[55] AR28
VSS AR29
S0A3_GPIO/AGPIO10/SGPIO0_CLK AR3
VSS AR30
MA_DATA[48] AR31
VSS AR32
MA_DATA[43] AR33
VSS AR34
VSS AR35
MB_DATA[40] AR36
MB_DATA[41] AR37
VSS AR38
MB_DM[5] AR39
AGPIO40/SGPIO0_DATAIN AR4
VSS AR5
AGPIO4 AR6
48M_OSC AR7
VSS AR8
P_GPP_RXP[0] AR9
VSS AT1
VSS AT10
USB_ZVSS AT11
P_GPP_TXP[0] AT12
VSS AT13
EGPIO100 AT14
ESPI_ALERT_L/LDRQ0_L/EGPIO108 AT15
VSS AT16
SPI_CS1_L/EGPIO118 AT17
EGPIO70 AT18
RSVD AT19
SLP_S3_L AT2
LAD3/EGPIO107 AT20
LAD2/EGPIO106 AT21
VSS AT22
CLK_REQ0_L/SATA_IS0_L/SATA_ZP0_L/AGPIO92 AT23
CLK_REQ2_L/AGPIO116 AT24
RSVD AT25
VSS AT26
VSS AT27
VSS AT28
VSS AT29
TEST2 AT3
RSVD AT30
VSS AT31
VSS AT32
VSS AT33
VSS AT34
MB_DM[6] AT35
MB_DATA[46] AT36
VSS AT37
MB_DQS_H[5] AT38
MB_DQS_L[5] AT39
VDDCR_CPU AT4
BLINK/AGPIO11 AT5
AGPIO3 AT6
VSS AT7
P0B_ZVSS AT8
P_GPP_RXN[0] AT9
AZ_RST_L AU1
USB_HSD2P AU10
USB_HSD2N AU11
VDDCR_CPU AU12
EGPIO98 AU13
SPI_DI/ESPI_DAT1/EGPIO120 AU14
VDDCR_CPU AU15
SPI_DO/ESPI_DAT0/EGPIO121 AU16
SPI_TPM_CS_L/AGPIO76 AU17
VSS AU18
LPCCLK1/EGPIO75 AU19
AZ_SYNC AU2
LPCCLK0/EGPIO74 AU20
VSS AU21
LPC_RST_L AU22
GENINT2_L/AGPIO90 AU23
VSS AU24
SCL0/I2C2_SCL/EGPIO113 AU25
VSS AU26
VSS AU27
MB_DQS_H[7] AU28
MB_DQS_L[7] AU29
VDDCR_CPU AU3
VSS AU30
MB_DATA[61] AU31
MB_DATA[51] AU32
VSS AU33
MB_DQS_H[6] AU34
MB_DATA[49] AU35
VSS AU36
MB_DATA[42] AU37
MB_DATA[47] AU38
VSS AU39
AZ_SDOUT AU4
AZ_SDIN1 AU5
VDDCR_CPU AU6
USB_HSD0P AU7
USB_HSD0N AU8
VDDCR_CPU AU9
USB_HSD3N AV10
VDDCR_CPU AV11
EGPIO96 AV12
EGPIO99 AV13
VDDCR_CPU AV14
SPI_HOLD_L/ESPI_DAT3/EGPIO133 AV15
SPI_WP_L/ESPI_DAT2/EGPIO122 AV16
VSS AV17
LPC_PD_L/AGPIO21 AV18
LPC_CLKRUN_L/AGPIO88 AV19
VSS AV2
VSS AV20
LAD1/EGPIO105 AV21
GENINT1_L/AGPIO89 AV22
VSS AV23
CLK_REQ1_L/AGPIO115 AV24
SDA0/I2C2_SDA/EGPIO114 AV25
VSS AV26
MB_DATA[63] AV27
MB_DATA[62] AV28
VSS AV29
AZ_SDIN0 AV3
MB_DATA[57] AV30
MB_DATA[60] AV31
VSS AV32
MB_DATA[55] AV33
MB_DQS_L[6] AV34
VSS AV35
MB_DATA[52] AV36
MB_DATA[43] AV37
VSS AV38
AZ_SDIN2 AV4
VDDCR_CPU AV5
SATA_ZVSS AV6
SATA_ZVDDP AV7
VDDCR_CPU AV8
USB_HSD3P AV9
VSS AW10
EGPIO95 AW11
EGPIO97 AW12
VSS AW13
SPI_CLK/ESPI_CLK/EGPIO117 AW14
SPI_CS2_L/ESPI_CS_L/EGPIO119 AW15
VSS AW16
AGPIO86 AW17
LFRAME_L/EGPIO109 AW18
VSS AW19
LAD0/EGPIO104 AW20
SERIRQ/AGPIO87 AW21
VSS AW22
SPKR/AGPIO91 AW23
RSVD AW24
VSS AW25
MB_DATA[59] AW26
MB_DATA[58] AW27
VSS AW28
MB_DM[7] AW29
AZ_BITCLK AW3
MB_DATA[56] AW30
VSS AW31
MB_DATA[50] AW32
MB_DATA[54] AW33
VSS AW34
MB_DATA[48] AW35
MB_DATA[53] AW36
VSS AW37
VSS AW4
X32K_X1 AW5
X32K_X2 AW6
VSS AW7
USB_HSD1P AW8
USB_HSD1N AW9
DP2_TXN[3] B10
VDDCR_SOC B11
TEST15 B12
TRST_L B13
VDDCR_SOC B14
TMS B15
RESET_L B16
VDDCR_SOC B17
SIC B18
VSS B19
VDDCR_SOC B20
MB_DATA[1] B21
MB_DQS_H[0] B22
VSS B23
MB_DATA[2] B24
MB_DATA[13] B25
VSS B26
MB_DQS_L[1] B27
MB_DATA[15] B28
VSS B29
DP0_TXN[1] B3
MB_DATA[20] B30
MB_DATA[17] B31
VSS B32
MB_DATA[22] B33
MB_DATA[18] B34
VSS B35
MB_DATA[24] B36
MB_DQS_H[3] B37
MB_DATA[30] B38
DP0_TXP[2] B4
VDDCR_SOC B5
DP2_TXP[0] B6
DP2_TXN[0] B7
VDDCR_SOC B8
DP2_TXP[3] B9
VSS C1
VDDCR_SOC C10
TEST16 C11
TEST14 C12
VDDCR_SOC C13
TDO C14
TCK C15
VDDCR_SOC C16
SVD C17
SID C18
VDDCR_SOC C19
DP0_TXN[0] C2
MB_DATA[5] C20
MB_DM[0] C21
VSS C22
MB_DATA[7] C23
MB_DATA[3] C24
VSS C25
MB_DATA[9] C26
MB_DQS_H[1] C27
VSS C28
MB_DATA[11] C29
DP0_TXP[1] C3
MB_DATA[21] C30
VSS C31
MB_DQS_L[2] C32
MB_DQS_H[2] C33
VSS C34
MB_DATA[19] C35
MB_DATA[29] C36
VSS C37
MB_DATA[31] C38
MB_DATA[26] C39
VDDCR_SOC C4
DP0_TXP[3] C5
DP0_TXN[3] C6
VDDCR_SOC C7
DP2_TXP[2] C8
DP2_TXN[2] C9
P_GFX_TXP[0] D1
DP1_HPD D10
TEST17 D11
VSS D12
TEST6 D13
DBREQ_L D14
VSS D15
ALERT_L D16
SVC D17
VSS D18
VSS D19
DP0_TXP[0] D2
MB_DATA[0] D20
VSS D21
VSS D22
VSS D23
VSS D24
VSS D25
MB_DM[1] D26
VSS D27
RSVD D28
VSS D29
VDDCR_SOC D3
VSS D30
VSS D31
VSS D32
VSS D33
VSS D34
VSS D35
VSS D36
MB_DM[3] D37
MB_DATA[27] D38
VSS D39
DP1_TXP[0] D4
DP1_TXN[0] D5
VSS D6
DP1_TXP[1] D7
DP1_TXN[1] D8
VSS D9
P_GFX_TXN[0] E1
DP2_HPD E10
VSS E11
DP_AUX_ZVSS E12
DBRDY E13
VSS E14
VDDCR_SOC_SENSE E15
PWROK E16
VSS E17
MA_DATA[0] E18
RSVD E19
VDDCR_SOC E2
VSS E20
VSS E21
RSVD E22
VSS E23
MA_DATA[10] E24
RSVD E25
VSS E26
VSS E27
MA_DATA[22] E28
VSS E29
P_GFX_TXP[1] E3
MA_DQS_L[3] E30
MA_DATA[30] E31
VSS E32
MA_CHECK[4] E33
MA_CHECK[5] E34
VSS E35
MB_DATA[25] E36
MB_CHECK[4] E37
VSS E38
MB_CHECK[5] E39
VSS E4
VSS E5
TEST28_H E6
TEST28_L E7
VSS E8
DP1_TXP[3] E9
VSS F1
VDDCR_SOC F10
DP1_AUXP F11
DP_ZVSS F12
VDDCR_SOC F13
VDDCR_CPU_SENSE F14
VSS_SENSE_A F15
VDDCR_SOC F16
VSS F17
MA_DATA[5] F18
VSS F19
P_GFX_TXP[2] F2
MA_DATA[7] F20
MA_DATA[12] F21
VSS F22
MA_DQS_H[1] F23
MA_DATA[15] F24
VSS F25
MA_DQS_L[2] F26
MA_DQS_H[2] F27
VSS F28
MA_DATA[24] F29
P_GFX_TXN[1] F3
MA_DQS_H[3] F30
VSS F31
MA_DATA[27] F32
MA_CHECK[0] F33
VSS F34
VSS F35
MB_CHECK[1] F36
VSS F37
MB_CHECK[0] F38
MB_DM[8] F39
VSS F4
P_GFX_RXN[0] F5
P_GFX_RXP[0] F6
VDDCR_SOC F7
DP1_TXP[2] F8
DP1_TXN[3] F9
P_GFX_TXP[3] G1
DP0_AUXP G10
DP1_AUXN G11
VDDCR_SOC G12
DP_BLON G13
VDDIO_MEM_S3_SENSE G14
VDDCR_SOC G15
TEST18 G16
RSVD G17
VDDCR_SOC G18
MA_DQS_L[0] G19
P_GFX_TXN[2] G2
MA_DATA[6] G20
VSS G21
MA_DATA[9] G22
MA_DQS_L[1] G23
VSS G24
MA_DATA[21] G25
MA_DM[2] G26
VSS G27
MA_DATA[18] G28
MA_DATA[29] G29
VDDCR_SOC G3
VSS G30
MA_DATA[31] G31
MA_CHECK[1] G32
VSS G33
MA_DM[8] G34
VSS G35
VSS G36
MB_DQS_L[8] G37
MB_DQS_H[8] G38
VSS G39
P_GFX_RXN[1] G4
P_GFX_RXP[1] G5
VDDCR_SOC G6
VSS G7
DP1_TXN[2] G8
VDDCR_SOC G9
P_GFX_TXN[3] H1
DP0_AUXN H10
VSS H11
DP_VARY_BL H12
DP_DIGON H13
VSS H14
PROCHOT_L H15
TEST19 H16
VSS H17
MA_DATA[4] H18
MA_DQS_H[0] H19
VDDCR_SOC H2
VSS H20
MA_DATA[3] H21
MA_DATA[8] H22
VSS H23
MA_DATA[14] H24
MA_DATA[20] H25
VSS H26
MA_DATA[23] H27
MA_DATA[19] H28
VSS H29
P_GFX_TXP[4] H3
MA_DM[3] H30
MA_DATA[26] H31
VSS H32
MA_DQS_L[8] H33
MA_DQS_H[8] H34
VSS H35
MB_CHECK[6] H36
MB_CHECK[7] H37
VSS H38
MB_CHECK[2] H39
VSS H4
VSS H5
P_GFX_RXN[2] H6
P_GFX_RXP[2] H7
VSS H8
DP0_HPD H9
VSS J1
VDDCR_SOC J10
VSS J11
VDDCR_SOC J12
VSS J13
VDDCR_SOC J14
VSS J15
VDDCR_SOC J16
VSS J17
MA_DATA[1] J18
VSS J19
P_GFX_TXP[5] J2
MA_DATA[2] J20
MA_DATA[13] J21
VSS J22
MA_DM[1] J23
MA_DATA[11] J24
VSS J25
MA_DATA[16] J26
MA_DATA[17] J27
VSS J28
MA_DATA[28] J29
P_GFX_TXN[4] J3
MA_DATA[25] J30
VSS J31
MA_CHECK[6] J32
MA_CHECK[7] J33
VSS J34
VSS J35
RSVD J36
VSS J37
RSVD J38
MB_CHECK[3] J39
VSS J4
P_GFX_RXN[3] J5
P_GFX_RXP[3] J6
VDDCR_SOC J7
VSS J8
VSS J9
P_GFX_TXP[6] K1
VSS K10
VDDCR_SOC K11
VSS K12
VDDCR_SOC K13
DP_STEREOSYNC K14
VDDCR_SOC K15
VSS K18
MA_DM[0] K19
P_GFX_TXN[5] K2
VSS K20
VSS K21
VSS K22
VSS K23
VSS K26
VSS K27
VSS K28
VSS K29
VDDCR_SOC K3
VSS K30
MA_CHECK[2] K31
MA_CHECK[3] K32
VSS K33
RSVD K34
MB_RESET_L K35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K36
MB0_CKE[1] K37
RSVD K38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K39
P_GFX_RXN[5] K4
P_GFX_RXP[5] K5
VDDCR_SOC K6
P_GFX_RXN[4] K7
P_GFX_RXP[4] K8
VDDCR_SOC K9
P_GFX_TXN[6] L1
VDDCR_SOC L10
VSS L11
VDDCR_SOC L12
VSS L13
VDDCR_SOC L14
VSS L15
VDDCR_SOC L16
VSS L17
VDDCR_SOC L18
VSS L19
VDDCR_SOC L2
VDDCR_SOC L20
VSS L21
VDDCR_SOC L22
TEST4 L23
VDDCR_SOC L24
VSS L25
VDDCR_SOC L26
VSS L27
VSS L28
VSS L29
P_GFX_TXP[7] L3
VSS L30
VSS L31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L32
MA_RESET_L L33
MA1_CKE[1] L34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L35
MB1_CKE[1] L36
MB0_CKE[0] L37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L38
MB1_CKE[0] L39
VSS L4
VSS L5
P_GFX_RXN[6] L6
P_GFX_RXP[6] L7
VSS L8
VSS L9
VSS M1
VSS M10
VDDCR_SOC M11
VSS M12
VDDCR_SOC M13
VSS M14
VDDCR_SOC M15
VSS M16
VDDCR_SOC M17
VSS M18
VDDCR_SOC M19
P_GFX_TXP[8] M2
VSS M20
VDDCR_SOC M21
TEST5 M22
VDDCR_SOC M23
VSS M24
VDDCR_SOC M25
VSS M26
VSS M27
VSS M28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M29
P_GFX_TXN[7] M3
MA0_CKE[1] M30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M31
MA0_CKE[0] M32
MA1_CKE[0] M33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M34
MA_ACT_L M35
MB_BG[0] M36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M37
MB_ACT_L M38
MB_BG[1] M39
VSS M4
P_GFX_RXN[7] M5
P_GFX_RXP[7] M6
VDDCR_CPU M7
VSS M8
VDDCR_SOC M9
P_GFX_TXP[9] N1
VDDCR_SOC N10
VSS N11
VDDCR_SOC N12
VSS N13
VDDCR_SOC N14
VSS N15
VDDCR_SOC N16
VSS N17
VDDCR_SOC N18
VSS N19
P_GFX_TXN[8] N2
VDDCR_SOC N20
VSS N21
VDDCR_SOC N22
VSS N23
VDDCR_SOC N24
VSS N25
VDDCR_SOC N26
VSS N27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N28
VSS N29
VDDCR_CPU N3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N30
MA_BG[0] N31
MA_BG[1] N32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N33
MA_ALERT_L N34
MA_ADD[12] N35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N36
MB_ALERT_L N37
MB_ADD[12] N38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N39
P_GFX_RXN[9] N4
P_GFX_RXP[9] N5
VDDCR_CPU N6
P_GFX_RXN[8] N7
P_GFX_RXP[8] N8
VSS N9
P_GFX_TXN[9] P1
VSS P10
VDDCR_SOC P11
VSS P12
VDDCR_SOC P13
VDDCR_CPU P2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P27
TEST47 P28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P29
P_GFX_TXP[10] P3
MA_ADD[8] P30
MA_ADD[9] P31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P32
MA_ADD[11] P33
MA_ADD[7] P34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P35
MB_ADD[9] P36
MB_ADD[11] P37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P38
MB_ADD[7] P39
VSS P4
VSS P5
P_GFX_RXN[10] P6
P_GFX_RXP[10] P7
VSS P8
VDDCR_SOC P9
VSS R1
VDDCR_SOC R10
VSS R11
VDDCR_SOC R12
VSS R13
P_GFX_TXP[11] R2
VSS R27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R28
VSS R29
P_GFX_TXN[10] R3
MA_ADD[4] R30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R31
MA_ADD[6] R32
MA_ADD[5] R33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R34
RSVD R35
MB_ADD[6] R36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R37
MB_ADD[8] R38
MB_ADD[5] R39
VSS R4
P_GFX_RXN[11] R5
P_GFX_RXP[11] R6
VDDCR_CPU R7
VSS R8
VSS R9
P_GFX_TXP[12] T1
VSS T10
VDDCR_SOC T11
VSS T12
VDDCR_SOC T13
P_GFX_TXN[11] T2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T27
VSS T28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T29
VDDCR_CPU T3
VSS T30
MA_ADD[3] T31
MA_ADD[1] T32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T33
MA_CLK_H[0] T34
MA_ADD[2] T35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T36
MB_ADD[4] T37
MB_ADD[3] T38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T39
P_GFX_RXP[13] T4
P_GFX_RXN[13] T5
VDDCR_CPU T6
P_GFX_RXN[12] T7
P_GFX_RXP[12] T8
VDDCR_CPU T9
P_GFX_TXN[12] U1
VDDCR_CPU U10
VSS U11
VDDCR_SOC U12
VSS U13
VDDCR_CPU U2
VSS U27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U28
VSS U29
P_GFX_TXP[13] U3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U30
VSS U31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U32
MA_CLK_H[1] U33
MA_CLK_L[0] U34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U35
MB_ADD[1] U36
MB_ADD[2] U37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U38
MB_CLK_H[0] U39
VSS U4
VSS U5
P_GFX_RXN[14] U6
P_GFX_RXP[14] U7
VSS U8
VSS U9
VSS V1
VSS V10
VDDCR_CPU V11
VSS V12
VDDCR_SOC V13
P_GFX_TXP[14] V2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V27
VSS V28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V29
P_GFX_TXN[13] V3
VSS V30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V31
MA_CLK_H[3] V32
MA_CLK_L[1] V33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V34
MA_CLK_H[2] V35
MA_CLK_L[2] V36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V37
MB_CLK_H[1] V38
MB_CLK_L[0] V39
VSS V4
P_GFX_RXN[15] V5
P_GFX_RXP[15] V6
VSS V7
P0A_ZVSS V8
VDDCR_CPU V9
P_GFX_TXP[15] W1
VDDCR_CPU W10
VSS W11
VDDCR_CPU W12
VSS W13
P_GFX_TXN[14] W2
VSS W27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W28
VSS W29
VDDCR_CPU W3
TEST40 W30
VSS W31
MA_CLK_L[3] W32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W34
MA_EVENT_L W35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W36
MB_CLK_H[2] W37
MB_CLK_L[1] W38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W39
P_HUB_RXP[3] W4
P_HUB_RXN[3] W5
VDDCR_CPU W6
P_ZVSS W7
P_ZVDDP W8
VSS W9
P_GFX_TXN[15] Y1
VSS Y10
VDDCR_CPU Y11
VSS Y12
VDDCR_CPU Y13
VDDCR_CPU Y2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y27
VSS Y28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y29
USB_SS_0RXP Y3
VSS Y30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y32
MA_PAROUT Y33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y35
MB_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y36
MB_CLK_L[2] Y37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y38
MB_CLK_H[3] Y39
USB_SS_0RXN Y4
VSS Y5
P_HUB_RXP[2] Y6
P_HUB_RXN[2] Y7
VSS Y8
VDDCR_CPU Y9
MA_ZVSS AJ37
MA_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y34
Click to expand...
ARE YOU HIGH?!
 
R

Randall Stephens

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
511
MasterCATZ said:
Socket AM4 / PGA1331
Name Designator
DP2_AUXP A10
DP2_AUXN A11
VSS A12
TEST11 A13
TDI A14
VSS A15
TEST41 A16
SVT A17
VSS A18
THERMTRIP_L A19
MB_DATA[4] A20
VSS A21
MB_DQS_L[0] A22
MB_DATA[6] A23
VSS A24
MB_DATA[12] A25
MB_DATA[8] A26
VSS A27
MB_DATA[14] A28
MB_DATA[10] A29
VSS A3
VSS A30
MB_DATA[16] A31
MB_DM[2] A32
VSS A33
MB_DATA[23] A34
MB_DATA[28] A35
VSS A36
MB_DQS_L[3] A37
DP0_TXN[2] A4
RSVD A5
VSS A6
DP2_TXP[1] A7
DP2_TXN[1] A8
VSS A9
VSS AA1
VDDCR_CPU AA10
VSS AA11
VDDCR_CPU AA12
VSS AA13
USB_SS_1RXP AA2
VSS AA27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA28
VSS AA29
USB_SS_1RXN AA3
TEST31 AA30
VSS AA31
MA_ADD[0] AA32
MA_BANK[1] AA33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA34
MA_BANK[0] AA35
MA_ADD[10] AA36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA37
MB_EVENT_L AA38
MB_CLK_L[3] AA39
VSS AA4
P_HUB_TXP[1] AA5
VSS AA6
VDDCR_CPU AA7
P_HUB_RXN[1] AA8
VSS AA9
USB_SS_1TXP AB1
VSS AB10
VDDCR_CPU AB11
VSS AB12
VDDCR_CPU AB13
RSVD AB2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB27
VSS AB28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB29
VDDCR_CPU AB3
VSS AB30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB33
MA_RAS_L_ADD[16] AB34
MA_WE_L_ADD[14] AB35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB36
RSVD AB37
MB_PAROUT AB38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB39
TEST10 AB4
P_HUB_TXN[1] AB5
VDDCR_CPU AB6
VSS AB7
P_HUB_RXP[1] AB8
VDDCR_CPU AB9
USB_SS_1TXN AC1
VDDCR_CPU AC10
VSS AC11
VDDCR_CPU AC12
VSS AC13
VDDCR_CPU AC2
VSS AC27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC28
VSS AC29
USB_SS_2TXP AC3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC30
VSS AC31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC32
MA0_CS_L[0] AC33
MA1_CS_L[0] AC34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC35
MB_ADD[0] AC36
MB_BANK[1] AC37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC38
MB_ADD[10] AC39
USB_SS_2TXN AC4
VSS AC5
P_HUB_TXP[2] AC6
P_HUB_TXN[2] AC7
VSS AC8
VSS AC9
VSS AD1
VSS AD10
VDDCR_CPU AD11
VSS AD12
VDDCR_CPU AD13
USB_SS_2RXP AD2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD27
VSS AD28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD29
RSVD AD3
VSS AD30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD31
MA_CAS_L_ADD[15] AD32
MA1_ODT[0] AD33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD34
MA0_ODT[0] AD35
MB_RAS_L_ADD[16] AD36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD37
MB_BANK[0] AD38
MB_WE_L_ADD[14] AD39
VSS AD4
P_HUB_TXP[3] AD5
P_HUB_TXN[3] AD6
VDDCR_CPU AD7
P_HUB_RXN[0] AD8
VDDCR_CPU AD9
USB_SS_3RXP AE1
VDDCR_CPU AE10
VSS AE11
VDDCR_CPU AE12
VSS AE13
USB_SS_2RXN AE2
VSS AE27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE28
VSS AE29
VDDCR_CPU AE3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE30
VSS AE31
MA_ADD[13] AE32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE33
MA1_CS_L[1] AE34
MA0_CS_L[1] AE35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE36
MB0_CS_L[0] AE37
MB1_CS_L[0] AE38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE39
P_HUB_TXP[0] AE4
P_HUB_TXN[0] AE5
VDDCR_CPU AE6
VSS AE7
P_HUB_RXP[0] AE8
VSS AE9
USB_SS_3RXN AF1
VSS AF10
VDDCR_CPU AF11
VSS AF12
VDDCR_CPU AF13
VDDCR_CPU AF2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF27
VSS AF28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF29
USB_SS_0TXP AF3
VSS AF30
MA0_ODT[1] AF31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF32
MA_ADD_17 AF33
MA1_ODT[1] AF34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF35
MB_CAS_L_ADD[15] AF36
MB1_ODT[0] AF37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF38
MB0_ODT[0] AF39
USB_SS_0TXN AF4
VSS AF5
GFX_CLKP AF6
GFX_CLKN AF7
VSS AF8
VDDCR_CPU AF9
VSS AG1
VDDCR_CPU AG10
VSS AG11
VDDCR_CPU AG12
VSS AG13
VDDCR_CPU AG14
VSS AG15
VDDCR_CPU AG16
VSS AG17
VDDCR_CPU AG18
VSS AG19
USB_SS_3TXP AG2
VDDCR_CPU AG20
VSS AG21
VDDCR_CPU AG22
VSS AG23
VDDCR_CPU AG24
VSS AG25
VDDCR_CPU AG26
VSS AG27
VSS AG28
VSS AG29
USB_SS_3TXN AG3
VSS AG30
VSS AG31
VSS AG32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG35
MB1_CS_L[1] AG36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG37
MB_ADD[13] AG38
MB0_CS_L[1] AG39
VSS AG4
GPP_CLK0P AG5
GPP_CLK0N AG6
VDDCR_CPU AG7
VSS AG8
VSS AG9
X48M_X2 AH1
VSS AH10
VDDCR_CPU AH11
VSS AH12
VDDCR_CPU AH13
VSS AH14
VDDCR_CPU AH15
VSS AH16
VDDCR_CPU AH17
VSS AH18
VDDCR_CPU AH19
RSVD AH2
VSS AH20
VDDCR_CPU AH21
VSS AH22
VDDCR_CPU AH23
VSS AH24
VDDCR_CPU AH25
VSS AH26
VDDCR_CPU AH27
VSS AH28
VSS AH29
VDDCR_CPU AH3
VSS AH30
MA_DATA[36] AH31
MA_DATA[37] AH32
VSS AH33
MA_DATA[32] AH34
RSVD AH35
MB0_ODT[1] AH36
MB_ADD_17 AH37
MB1_ODT[1] AH38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AH39
GPP_CLK1P AH4
GPP_CLK1N AH5
VDDCR_CPU AH6
GPP_CLK2P AH7
GPP_CLK2N AH8
VDDCR_CPU AH9
X48M_X1 AJ1
VDDCR_CPU AJ10
VSS AJ11
VDDCR_CPU AJ12
VSS AJ13
VDDCR_CPU AJ14
VDD_18_S5 AJ15
VDDP_S5 AJ16
VDDP_S5 AJ17
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AJ18
VDD_33_S5 AJ19
VDDCR_CPU AJ2
VDD_18 AJ20
VDD_33 AJ21
VDDCR_CPU AJ22
VSS AJ23
VDDCR_CPU AJ24
VSS AJ25
VSS AJ26
VSS AJ27
VSS AJ28
VSS AJ29
USB0_ZVSS AJ3
MA_DATA[33] AJ30
MA_DM[4] AJ31
VSS AJ32
MA_DQS_H[4] AJ33
MA_DQS_L[4] AJ34
VSS AJ35
VSS AJ36
VSS AJ38
MB_ZVSS AJ39
USB_SS_ZVSS AJ4
VSS AJ5
GPP_CLK3P AJ6
GPP_CLK3N AJ7
VSS AJ8
VSS AJ9
VSS AK1
VSS AK10
VDDCR_CPU AK11
VSS AK12
VDDCR_CPU AK13
VSS AK14
VDD_18_S5 AK15
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AK18
VDD_33_S5 AK19
SDA1/I2C3_SDA/AGPIO20 AK2
VDD_18 AK20
VDD_33 AK21
VSS AK22
VSS AK25
MA_DATA[57] AK26
MA_DATA[56] AK27
VSS AK28
MA_DATA[49] AK29
SCL1/I2C3_SCL/AGPIO19 AK3
MA_DATA[34] AK30
VSS AK31
MA_DATA[39] AK32
MA_DATA[38] AK33
RSVD AK34
VSS AK35
MB_DATA[37] AK36
VSS AK37
MB_DATA[36] AK38
MB_DATA[32] AK39
VSS AK4
USB3_ZVSS AK5
USB2_ZVSS AK6
VDDCR_CPU AK7
USB_SS_ZVDDP AK8
VDDCR_CPU AK9
USB_OC0_L/AGPIO16 AL1
VDDCR_CPU AL10
VSS AL11
VDDCR_CPU AL12
P_GPP_TXP[2]/SATA_TX0P AL13
VDDCR_CPU AL14
VDDBT_RTC_G AL15
RSVD AL16
RSVD AL17
RSVD AL18
RSVD AL19
LPC_PME_L/AGPIO22 AL2
RSVD AL20
RSVD AL21
VDDP_SENSE AL22
CLK_REQ3_L/SATA_IS1_L/SATA_ZP1_L/EGPIO131 AL23
VSS AL24
MA_DATA[62] AL25
MA_DM[7] AL26
VSS AL27
MA_DATA[51] AL28
MA_DM[6] AL29
VDDCR_CPU AL3
VSS AL30
MA_DATA[45] AL31
MA_DATA[44] AL32
VSS AL33
MA_DATA[35] AL34
VSS AL35
VSS AL36
MB_DATA[33] AL37
MB_DM[4] AL38
VSS AL39
TEST46[13] AL4
WAKE_L/AGPIO2 AL5
VDDCR_CPU AL6
PCIE_RST_L/EGPIO26 AL7
AM4R1 AL8
VSS AL9
USB_OC1_L/TDI/AGPIO17 AM1
P_GPP_RXN[1] AM10
VSS AM11
RSVD AM12
P_GPP_TXN[2]/SATA_TX0N AM13
VSS AM14
VDDIO_AUDIO AM15
RSVD AM16
RSVD AM17
VDDP AM18
VDDP AM19
VDDCR_CPU AM2
VDDP AM20
RSVD AM21
SATA_ACT_L/AGPIO130 AM22
VSS_SENSE_B AM23
CORETYPE[0] AM24
MA_DATA[63] AM25
VSS AM26
MA_DATA[61] AM27
MA_DATA[50] AM28
VSS AM29
PWR_GOOD AM3
MA_DATA[52] AM30
MA_DM[5] AM31
VSS AM32
MA_DATA[41] AM33
MA_DATA[40] AM34
VSS AM35
MB_DQS_L[4] AM36
MB_DQS_H[4] AM37
VSS AM38
MB_DATA[38] AM39
SYS_RESET_L/AGPIO1 AM4
VSS AM5
TEST0 AM6
TEST1/TMS AM7
VDDCR_CPU AM8
P_GPP_RXP[1] AM9
VSS AN1
VDDCR_CPU AN10
P_GPP_RXN[3]/SATA_RX1N AN11
RSVD AN12
VDDCR_CPU AN13
P_GPP_TXP[3]/SATA_TX1P AN14
RSVD AN15
RSVD AN16
RSVD AN17
VDDP AN18
VDDP AN19
AGPIO9/SGPIO0_DATAOUT AN2
VDDP AN20
RSVD AN21
VSS AN22
FANIN0/AGPIO84 AN23
ESPI_RESET_L/KBRST_L AN24
VSS AN25
MA_DQS_L[7] AN26
MA_DATA[60] AN27
VSS AN28
MA_DQS_L[6] AN29
AGPIO23/SGPIO0_LOAD AN3
MA_DATA[53] AN30
VSS AN31
MA_DQS_H[5] AN32
MA_DQS_L[5] AN33
VSS AN34
VSS AN35
MB_DATA[34] AN36
VSS AN37
MB_DATA[39] AN38
MB_DATA[35] AN39
VSS AN4
PWR_BTN_L/AGPIO0 AN5
USB1_ZVSS AN6
VDDCR_CPU AN7
AGPIO6 AN8
CORETYPE[1] AN9
USB_OC3_L/TDO/AGPIO24 AP1
P_GPP_RXN[2]/SATA_RX0N AP10
P_GPP_RXP[3]/SATA_RX1P AP11
VDDCR_CPU AP12
P_GPP_TXP[1] AP13
P_GPP_TXN[3]/SATA_TX1N AP14
RSVD AP15
RSVD AP16
RSVD AP17
VDDP AP18
VDDP AP19
SLP_S5_L AP2
VDDP AP20
RSVD AP21
AGPIO5/DEVSLP0 AP22
FANOUT0/AGPIO85 AP23
VSS AP24
MA_DATA[58] AP25
MA_DQS_H[7] AP26
VSS AP27
MA_DATA[54] AP28
MA_DQS_H[6] AP29
VDDCR_CPU AP3
VSS AP30
MA_DATA[42] AP31
MA_DATA[47] AP32
VSS AP33
MA_DATA[46] AP34
VSS AP35
VSS AP36
MB_DATA[44] AP37
MB_DATA[45] AP38
VSS AP39
S5_MUX_CTRL/EGPIO42 AP4
RSMRST_L AP5
VSS AP6
AGPIO8 AP7
RTCCLK AP8
VDDCR_CPU AP9
USB_OC2_L/TCK/AGPIO18 AR1
P_GPP_RXP[2]/SATA_RX0P AR10
VSS AR11
P_GPP_TXN[0] AR12
P_GPP_TXN[1] AR13
VSS AR14
RSVD AR15
RSVD AR16
VSS AR17
RSVD AR18
RSVD AR19
VDDCR_CPU AR2
RSVD AR20
RSVD AR21
CLK_REQG_L/OSCIN/EGPIO132 AR22
VSS AR23
RSVD AR24
MA_DATA[59] AR25
VSS AR26
VSS AR27
MA_DATA[55] AR28
VSS AR29
S0A3_GPIO/AGPIO10/SGPIO0_CLK AR3
VSS AR30
MA_DATA[48] AR31
VSS AR32
MA_DATA[43] AR33
VSS AR34
VSS AR35
MB_DATA[40] AR36
MB_DATA[41] AR37
VSS AR38
MB_DM[5] AR39
AGPIO40/SGPIO0_DATAIN AR4
VSS AR5
AGPIO4 AR6
48M_OSC AR7
VSS AR8
P_GPP_RXP[0] AR9
VSS AT1
VSS AT10
USB_ZVSS AT11
P_GPP_TXP[0] AT12
VSS AT13
EGPIO100 AT14
ESPI_ALERT_L/LDRQ0_L/EGPIO108 AT15
VSS AT16
SPI_CS1_L/EGPIO118 AT17
EGPIO70 AT18
RSVD AT19
SLP_S3_L AT2
LAD3/EGPIO107 AT20
LAD2/EGPIO106 AT21
VSS AT22
CLK_REQ0_L/SATA_IS0_L/SATA_ZP0_L/AGPIO92 AT23
CLK_REQ2_L/AGPIO116 AT24
RSVD AT25
VSS AT26
VSS AT27
VSS AT28
VSS AT29
TEST2 AT3
RSVD AT30
VSS AT31
VSS AT32
VSS AT33
VSS AT34
MB_DM[6] AT35
MB_DATA[46] AT36
VSS AT37
MB_DQS_H[5] AT38
MB_DQS_L[5] AT39
VDDCR_CPU AT4
BLINK/AGPIO11 AT5
AGPIO3 AT6
VSS AT7
P0B_ZVSS AT8
P_GPP_RXN[0] AT9
AZ_RST_L AU1
USB_HSD2P AU10
USB_HSD2N AU11
VDDCR_CPU AU12
EGPIO98 AU13
SPI_DI/ESPI_DAT1/EGPIO120 AU14
VDDCR_CPU AU15
SPI_DO/ESPI_DAT0/EGPIO121 AU16
SPI_TPM_CS_L/AGPIO76 AU17
VSS AU18
LPCCLK1/EGPIO75 AU19
AZ_SYNC AU2
LPCCLK0/EGPIO74 AU20
VSS AU21
LPC_RST_L AU22
GENINT2_L/AGPIO90 AU23
VSS AU24
SCL0/I2C2_SCL/EGPIO113 AU25
VSS AU26
VSS AU27
MB_DQS_H[7] AU28
MB_DQS_L[7] AU29
VDDCR_CPU AU3
VSS AU30
MB_DATA[61] AU31
MB_DATA[51] AU32
VSS AU33
MB_DQS_H[6] AU34
MB_DATA[49] AU35
VSS AU36
MB_DATA[42] AU37
MB_DATA[47] AU38
VSS AU39
AZ_SDOUT AU4
AZ_SDIN1 AU5
VDDCR_CPU AU6
USB_HSD0P AU7
USB_HSD0N AU8
VDDCR_CPU AU9
USB_HSD3N AV10
VDDCR_CPU AV11
EGPIO96 AV12
EGPIO99 AV13
VDDCR_CPU AV14
SPI_HOLD_L/ESPI_DAT3/EGPIO133 AV15
SPI_WP_L/ESPI_DAT2/EGPIO122 AV16
VSS AV17
LPC_PD_L/AGPIO21 AV18
LPC_CLKRUN_L/AGPIO88 AV19
VSS AV2
VSS AV20
LAD1/EGPIO105 AV21
GENINT1_L/AGPIO89 AV22
VSS AV23
CLK_REQ1_L/AGPIO115 AV24
SDA0/I2C2_SDA/EGPIO114 AV25
VSS AV26
MB_DATA[63] AV27
MB_DATA[62] AV28
VSS AV29
AZ_SDIN0 AV3
MB_DATA[57] AV30
MB_DATA[60] AV31
VSS AV32
MB_DATA[55] AV33
MB_DQS_L[6] AV34
VSS AV35
MB_DATA[52] AV36
MB_DATA[43] AV37
VSS AV38
AZ_SDIN2 AV4
VDDCR_CPU AV5
SATA_ZVSS AV6
SATA_ZVDDP AV7
VDDCR_CPU AV8
USB_HSD3P AV9
VSS AW10
EGPIO95 AW11
EGPIO97 AW12
VSS AW13
SPI_CLK/ESPI_CLK/EGPIO117 AW14
SPI_CS2_L/ESPI_CS_L/EGPIO119 AW15
VSS AW16
AGPIO86 AW17
LFRAME_L/EGPIO109 AW18
VSS AW19
LAD0/EGPIO104 AW20
SERIRQ/AGPIO87 AW21
VSS AW22
SPKR/AGPIO91 AW23
RSVD AW24
VSS AW25
MB_DATA[59] AW26
MB_DATA[58] AW27
VSS AW28
MB_DM[7] AW29
AZ_BITCLK AW3
MB_DATA[56] AW30
VSS AW31
MB_DATA[50] AW32
MB_DATA[54] AW33
VSS AW34
MB_DATA[48] AW35
MB_DATA[53] AW36
VSS AW37
VSS AW4
X32K_X1 AW5
X32K_X2 AW6
VSS AW7
USB_HSD1P AW8
USB_HSD1N AW9
DP2_TXN[3] B10
VDDCR_SOC B11
TEST15 B12
TRST_L B13
VDDCR_SOC B14
TMS B15
RESET_L B16
VDDCR_SOC B17
SIC B18
VSS B19
VDDCR_SOC B20
MB_DATA[1] B21
MB_DQS_H[0] B22
VSS B23
MB_DATA[2] B24
MB_DATA[13] B25
VSS B26
MB_DQS_L[1] B27
MB_DATA[15] B28
VSS B29
DP0_TXN[1] B3
MB_DATA[20] B30
MB_DATA[17] B31
VSS B32
MB_DATA[22] B33
MB_DATA[18] B34
VSS B35
MB_DATA[24] B36
MB_DQS_H[3] B37
MB_DATA[30] B38
DP0_TXP[2] B4
VDDCR_SOC B5
DP2_TXP[0] B6
DP2_TXN[0] B7
VDDCR_SOC B8
DP2_TXP[3] B9
VSS C1
VDDCR_SOC C10
TEST16 C11
TEST14 C12
VDDCR_SOC C13
TDO C14
TCK C15
VDDCR_SOC C16
SVD C17
SID C18
VDDCR_SOC C19
DP0_TXN[0] C2
MB_DATA[5] C20
MB_DM[0] C21
VSS C22
MB_DATA[7] C23
MB_DATA[3] C24
VSS C25
MB_DATA[9] C26
MB_DQS_H[1] C27
VSS C28
MB_DATA[11] C29
DP0_TXP[1] C3
MB_DATA[21] C30
VSS C31
MB_DQS_L[2] C32
MB_DQS_H[2] C33
VSS C34
MB_DATA[19] C35
MB_DATA[29] C36
VSS C37
MB_DATA[31] C38
MB_DATA[26] C39
VDDCR_SOC C4
DP0_TXP[3] C5
DP0_TXN[3] C6
VDDCR_SOC C7
DP2_TXP[2] C8
DP2_TXN[2] C9
P_GFX_TXP[0] D1
DP1_HPD D10
TEST17 D11
VSS D12
TEST6 D13
DBREQ_L D14
VSS D15
ALERT_L D16
SVC D17
VSS D18
VSS D19
DP0_TXP[0] D2
MB_DATA[0] D20
VSS D21
VSS D22
VSS D23
VSS D24
VSS D25
MB_DM[1] D26
VSS D27
RSVD D28
VSS D29
VDDCR_SOC D3
VSS D30
VSS D31
VSS D32
VSS D33
VSS D34
VSS D35
VSS D36
MB_DM[3] D37
MB_DATA[27] D38
VSS D39
DP1_TXP[0] D4
DP1_TXN[0] D5
VSS D6
DP1_TXP[1] D7
DP1_TXN[1] D8
VSS D9
P_GFX_TXN[0] E1
DP2_HPD E10
VSS E11
DP_AUX_ZVSS E12
DBRDY E13
VSS E14
VDDCR_SOC_SENSE E15
PWROK E16
VSS E17
MA_DATA[0] E18
RSVD E19
VDDCR_SOC E2
VSS E20
VSS E21
RSVD E22
VSS E23
MA_DATA[10] E24
RSVD E25
VSS E26
VSS E27
MA_DATA[22] E28
VSS E29
P_GFX_TXP[1] E3
MA_DQS_L[3] E30
MA_DATA[30] E31
VSS E32
MA_CHECK[4] E33
MA_CHECK[5] E34
VSS E35
MB_DATA[25] E36
MB_CHECK[4] E37
VSS E38
MB_CHECK[5] E39
VSS E4
VSS E5
TEST28_H E6
TEST28_L E7
VSS E8
DP1_TXP[3] E9
VSS F1
VDDCR_SOC F10
DP1_AUXP F11
DP_ZVSS F12
VDDCR_SOC F13
VDDCR_CPU_SENSE F14
VSS_SENSE_A F15
VDDCR_SOC F16
VSS F17
MA_DATA[5] F18
VSS F19
P_GFX_TXP[2] F2
MA_DATA[7] F20
MA_DATA[12] F21
VSS F22
MA_DQS_H[1] F23
MA_DATA[15] F24
VSS F25
MA_DQS_L[2] F26
MA_DQS_H[2] F27
VSS F28
MA_DATA[24] F29
P_GFX_TXN[1] F3
MA_DQS_H[3] F30
VSS F31
MA_DATA[27] F32
MA_CHECK[0] F33
VSS F34
VSS F35
MB_CHECK[1] F36
VSS F37
MB_CHECK[0] F38
MB_DM[8] F39
VSS F4
P_GFX_RXN[0] F5
P_GFX_RXP[0] F6
VDDCR_SOC F7
DP1_TXP[2] F8
DP1_TXN[3] F9
P_GFX_TXP[3] G1
DP0_AUXP G10
DP1_AUXN G11
VDDCR_SOC G12
DP_BLON G13
VDDIO_MEM_S3_SENSE G14
VDDCR_SOC G15
TEST18 G16
RSVD G17
VDDCR_SOC G18
MA_DQS_L[0] G19
P_GFX_TXN[2] G2
MA_DATA[6] G20
VSS G21
MA_DATA[9] G22
MA_DQS_L[1] G23
VSS G24
MA_DATA[21] G25
MA_DM[2] G26
VSS G27
MA_DATA[18] G28
MA_DATA[29] G29
VDDCR_SOC G3
VSS G30
MA_DATA[31] G31
MA_CHECK[1] G32
VSS G33
MA_DM[8] G34
VSS G35
VSS G36
MB_DQS_L[8] G37
MB_DQS_H[8] G38
VSS G39
P_GFX_RXN[1] G4
P_GFX_RXP[1] G5
VDDCR_SOC G6
VSS G7
DP1_TXN[2] G8
VDDCR_SOC G9
P_GFX_TXN[3] H1
DP0_AUXN H10
VSS H11
DP_VARY_BL H12
DP_DIGON H13
VSS H14
PROCHOT_L H15
TEST19 H16
VSS H17
MA_DATA[4] H18
MA_DQS_H[0] H19
VDDCR_SOC H2
VSS H20
MA_DATA[3] H21
MA_DATA[8] H22
VSS H23
MA_DATA[14] H24
MA_DATA[20] H25
VSS H26
MA_DATA[23] H27
MA_DATA[19] H28
VSS H29
P_GFX_TXP[4] H3
MA_DM[3] H30
MA_DATA[26] H31
VSS H32
MA_DQS_L[8] H33
MA_DQS_H[8] H34
VSS H35
MB_CHECK[6] H36
MB_CHECK[7] H37
VSS H38
MB_CHECK[2] H39
VSS H4
VSS H5
P_GFX_RXN[2] H6
P_GFX_RXP[2] H7
VSS H8
DP0_HPD H9
VSS J1
VDDCR_SOC J10
VSS J11
VDDCR_SOC J12
VSS J13
VDDCR_SOC J14
VSS J15
VDDCR_SOC J16
VSS J17
MA_DATA[1] J18
VSS J19
P_GFX_TXP[5] J2
MA_DATA[2] J20
MA_DATA[13] J21
VSS J22
MA_DM[1] J23
MA_DATA[11] J24
VSS J25
MA_DATA[16] J26
MA_DATA[17] J27
VSS J28
MA_DATA[28] J29
P_GFX_TXN[4] J3
MA_DATA[25] J30
VSS J31
MA_CHECK[6] J32
MA_CHECK[7] J33
VSS J34
VSS J35
RSVD J36
VSS J37
RSVD J38
MB_CHECK[3] J39
VSS J4
P_GFX_RXN[3] J5
P_GFX_RXP[3] J6
VDDCR_SOC J7
VSS J8
VSS J9
P_GFX_TXP[6] K1
VSS K10
VDDCR_SOC K11
VSS K12
VDDCR_SOC K13
DP_STEREOSYNC K14
VDDCR_SOC K15
VSS K18
MA_DM[0] K19
P_GFX_TXN[5] K2
VSS K20
VSS K21
VSS K22
VSS K23
VSS K26
VSS K27
VSS K28
VSS K29
VDDCR_SOC K3
VSS K30
MA_CHECK[2] K31
MA_CHECK[3] K32
VSS K33
RSVD K34
MB_RESET_L K35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K36
MB0_CKE[1] K37
RSVD K38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K39
P_GFX_RXN[5] K4
P_GFX_RXP[5] K5
VDDCR_SOC K6
P_GFX_RXN[4] K7
P_GFX_RXP[4] K8
VDDCR_SOC K9
P_GFX_TXN[6] L1
VDDCR_SOC L10
VSS L11
VDDCR_SOC L12
VSS L13
VDDCR_SOC L14
VSS L15
VDDCR_SOC L16
VSS L17
VDDCR_SOC L18
VSS L19
VDDCR_SOC L2
VDDCR_SOC L20
VSS L21
VDDCR_SOC L22
TEST4 L23
VDDCR_SOC L24
VSS L25
VDDCR_SOC L26
VSS L27
VSS L28
VSS L29
P_GFX_TXP[7] L3
VSS L30
VSS L31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L32
MA_RESET_L L33
MA1_CKE[1] L34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L35
MB1_CKE[1] L36
MB0_CKE[0] L37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L38
MB1_CKE[0] L39
VSS L4
VSS L5
P_GFX_RXN[6] L6
P_GFX_RXP[6] L7
VSS L8
VSS L9
VSS M1
VSS M10
VDDCR_SOC M11
VSS M12
VDDCR_SOC M13
VSS M14
VDDCR_SOC M15
VSS M16
VDDCR_SOC M17
VSS M18
VDDCR_SOC M19
P_GFX_TXP[8] M2
VSS M20
VDDCR_SOC M21
TEST5 M22
VDDCR_SOC M23
VSS M24
VDDCR_SOC M25
VSS M26
VSS M27
VSS M28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M29
P_GFX_TXN[7] M3
MA0_CKE[1] M30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M31
MA0_CKE[0] M32
MA1_CKE[0] M33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M34
MA_ACT_L M35
MB_BG[0] M36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M37
MB_ACT_L M38
MB_BG[1] M39
VSS M4
P_GFX_RXN[7] M5
P_GFX_RXP[7] M6
VDDCR_CPU M7
VSS M8
VDDCR_SOC M9
P_GFX_TXP[9] N1
VDDCR_SOC N10
VSS N11
VDDCR_SOC N12
VSS N13
VDDCR_SOC N14
VSS N15
VDDCR_SOC N16
VSS N17
VDDCR_SOC N18
VSS N19
P_GFX_TXN[8] N2
VDDCR_SOC N20
VSS N21
VDDCR_SOC N22
VSS N23
VDDCR_SOC N24
VSS N25
VDDCR_SOC N26
VSS N27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N28
VSS N29
VDDCR_CPU N3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N30
MA_BG[0] N31
MA_BG[1] N32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N33
MA_ALERT_L N34
MA_ADD[12] N35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N36
MB_ALERT_L N37
MB_ADD[12] N38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N39
P_GFX_RXN[9] N4
P_GFX_RXP[9] N5
VDDCR_CPU N6
P_GFX_RXN[8] N7
P_GFX_RXP[8] N8
VSS N9
P_GFX_TXN[9] P1
VSS P10
VDDCR_SOC P11
VSS P12
VDDCR_SOC P13
VDDCR_CPU P2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P27
TEST47 P28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P29
P_GFX_TXP[10] P3
MA_ADD[8] P30
MA_ADD[9] P31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P32
MA_ADD[11] P33
MA_ADD[7] P34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P35
MB_ADD[9] P36
MB_ADD[11] P37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P38
MB_ADD[7] P39
VSS P4
VSS P5
P_GFX_RXN[10] P6
P_GFX_RXP[10] P7
VSS P8
VDDCR_SOC P9
VSS R1
VDDCR_SOC R10
VSS R11
VDDCR_SOC R12
VSS R13
P_GFX_TXP[11] R2
VSS R27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R28
VSS R29
P_GFX_TXN[10] R3
MA_ADD[4] R30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R31
MA_ADD[6] R32
MA_ADD[5] R33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R34
RSVD R35
MB_ADD[6] R36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R37
MB_ADD[8] R38
MB_ADD[5] R39
VSS R4
P_GFX_RXN[11] R5
P_GFX_RXP[11] R6
VDDCR_CPU R7
VSS R8
VSS R9
P_GFX_TXP[12] T1
VSS T10
VDDCR_SOC T11
VSS T12
VDDCR_SOC T13
P_GFX_TXN[11] T2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T27
VSS T28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T29
VDDCR_CPU T3
VSS T30
MA_ADD[3] T31
MA_ADD[1] T32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T33
MA_CLK_H[0] T34
MA_ADD[2] T35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T36
MB_ADD[4] T37
MB_ADD[3] T38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T39
P_GFX_RXP[13] T4
P_GFX_RXN[13] T5
VDDCR_CPU T6
P_GFX_RXN[12] T7
P_GFX_RXP[12] T8
VDDCR_CPU T9
P_GFX_TXN[12] U1
VDDCR_CPU U10
VSS U11
VDDCR_SOC U12
VSS U13
VDDCR_CPU U2
VSS U27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U28
VSS U29
P_GFX_TXP[13] U3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U30
VSS U31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U32
MA_CLK_H[1] U33
MA_CLK_L[0] U34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U35
MB_ADD[1] U36
MB_ADD[2] U37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U38
MB_CLK_H[0] U39
VSS U4
VSS U5
P_GFX_RXN[14] U6
P_GFX_RXP[14] U7
VSS U8
VSS U9
VSS V1
VSS V10
VDDCR_CPU V11
VSS V12
VDDCR_SOC V13
P_GFX_TXP[14] V2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V27
VSS V28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V29
P_GFX_TXN[13] V3
VSS V30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V31
MA_CLK_H[3] V32
MA_CLK_L[1] V33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V34
MA_CLK_H[2] V35
MA_CLK_L[2] V36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V37
MB_CLK_H[1] V38
MB_CLK_L[0] V39
VSS V4
P_GFX_RXN[15] V5
P_GFX_RXP[15] V6
VSS V7
P0A_ZVSS V8
VDDCR_CPU V9
P_GFX_TXP[15] W1
VDDCR_CPU W10
VSS W11
VDDCR_CPU W12
VSS W13
P_GFX_TXN[14] W2
VSS W27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W28
VSS W29
VDDCR_CPU W3
TEST40 W30
VSS W31
MA_CLK_L[3] W32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W34
MA_EVENT_L W35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W36
MB_CLK_H[2] W37
MB_CLK_L[1] W38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W39
P_HUB_RXP[3] W4
P_HUB_RXN[3] W5
VDDCR_CPU W6
P_ZVSS W7
P_ZVDDP W8
VSS W9
P_GFX_TXN[15] Y1
VSS Y10
VDDCR_CPU Y11
VSS Y12
VDDCR_CPU Y13
VDDCR_CPU Y2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y27
VSS Y28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y29
USB_SS_0RXP Y3
VSS Y30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y32
MA_PAROUT Y33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y35
MB_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y36
MB_CLK_L[2] Y37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y38
MB_CLK_H[3] Y39
USB_SS_0RXN Y4
VSS Y5
P_HUB_RXP[2] Y6
P_HUB_RXN[2] Y7
VSS Y8
VDDCR_CPU Y9
MA_ZVSS AJ37
MA_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y34
Click to expand...
Post reported.















For being awesome.
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
10,605
MasterCATZ said:
Socket AM4 / PGA1331
Name Designator
DP2_AUXP A10
DP2_AUXN A11
VSS A12
TEST11 A13
TDI A14
VSS A15
TEST41 A16
SVT A17
VSS A18
THERMTRIP_L A19
MB_DATA[4] A20
VSS A21
MB_DQS_L[0] A22
MB_DATA[6] A23
VSS A24
MB_DATA[12] A25
MB_DATA[8] A26
VSS A27
MB_DATA[14] A28
MB_DATA[10] A29
VSS A3
VSS A30
MB_DATA[16] A31
MB_DM[2] A32
VSS A33
MB_DATA[23] A34
MB_DATA[28] A35
VSS A36
MB_DQS_L[3] A37
DP0_TXN[2] A4
RSVD A5
VSS A6
DP2_TXP[1] A7
DP2_TXN[1] A8
VSS A9
VSS AA1
VDDCR_CPU AA10
VSS AA11
VDDCR_CPU AA12
VSS AA13
USB_SS_1RXP AA2
VSS AA27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA28
VSS AA29
USB_SS_1RXN AA3
TEST31 AA30
VSS AA31
MA_ADD[0] AA32
MA_BANK[1] AA33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA34
MA_BANK[0] AA35
MA_ADD[10] AA36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AA37
MB_EVENT_L AA38
MB_CLK_L[3] AA39
VSS AA4
P_HUB_TXP[1] AA5
VSS AA6
VDDCR_CPU AA7
P_HUB_RXN[1] AA8
VSS AA9
USB_SS_1TXP AB1
VSS AB10
VDDCR_CPU AB11
VSS AB12
VDDCR_CPU AB13
RSVD AB2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB27
VSS AB28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB29
VDDCR_CPU AB3
VSS AB30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB33
MA_RAS_L_ADD[16] AB34
MA_WE_L_ADD[14] AB35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB36
RSVD AB37
MB_PAROUT AB38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AB39
TEST10 AB4
P_HUB_TXN[1] AB5
VDDCR_CPU AB6
VSS AB7
P_HUB_RXP[1] AB8
VDDCR_CPU AB9
USB_SS_1TXN AC1
VDDCR_CPU AC10
VSS AC11
VDDCR_CPU AC12
VSS AC13
VDDCR_CPU AC2
VSS AC27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC28
VSS AC29
USB_SS_2TXP AC3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC30
VSS AC31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC32
MA0_CS_L[0] AC33
MA1_CS_L[0] AC34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC35
MB_ADD[0] AC36
MB_BANK[1] AC37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AC38
MB_ADD[10] AC39
USB_SS_2TXN AC4
VSS AC5
P_HUB_TXP[2] AC6
P_HUB_TXN[2] AC7
VSS AC8
VSS AC9
VSS AD1
VSS AD10
VDDCR_CPU AD11
VSS AD12
VDDCR_CPU AD13
USB_SS_2RXP AD2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD27
VSS AD28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD29
RSVD AD3
VSS AD30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD31
MA_CAS_L_ADD[15] AD32
MA1_ODT[0] AD33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD34
MA0_ODT[0] AD35
MB_RAS_L_ADD[16] AD36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AD37
MB_BANK[0] AD38
MB_WE_L_ADD[14] AD39
VSS AD4
P_HUB_TXP[3] AD5
P_HUB_TXN[3] AD6
VDDCR_CPU AD7
P_HUB_RXN[0] AD8
VDDCR_CPU AD9
USB_SS_3RXP AE1
VDDCR_CPU AE10
VSS AE11
VDDCR_CPU AE12
VSS AE13
USB_SS_2RXN AE2
VSS AE27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE28
VSS AE29
VDDCR_CPU AE3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE30
VSS AE31
MA_ADD[13] AE32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE33
MA1_CS_L[1] AE34
MA0_CS_L[1] AE35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE36
MB0_CS_L[0] AE37
MB1_CS_L[0] AE38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AE39
P_HUB_TXP[0] AE4
P_HUB_TXN[0] AE5
VDDCR_CPU AE6
VSS AE7
P_HUB_RXP[0] AE8
VSS AE9
USB_SS_3RXN AF1
VSS AF10
VDDCR_CPU AF11
VSS AF12
VDDCR_CPU AF13
VDDCR_CPU AF2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF27
VSS AF28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF29
USB_SS_0TXP AF3
VSS AF30
MA0_ODT[1] AF31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF32
MA_ADD_17 AF33
MA1_ODT[1] AF34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF35
MB_CAS_L_ADD[15] AF36
MB1_ODT[0] AF37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AF38
MB0_ODT[0] AF39
USB_SS_0TXN AF4
VSS AF5
GFX_CLKP AF6
GFX_CLKN AF7
VSS AF8
VDDCR_CPU AF9
VSS AG1
VDDCR_CPU AG10
VSS AG11
VDDCR_CPU AG12
VSS AG13
VDDCR_CPU AG14
VSS AG15
VDDCR_CPU AG16
VSS AG17
VDDCR_CPU AG18
VSS AG19
USB_SS_3TXP AG2
VDDCR_CPU AG20
VSS AG21
VDDCR_CPU AG22
VSS AG23
VDDCR_CPU AG24
VSS AG25
VDDCR_CPU AG26
VSS AG27
VSS AG28
VSS AG29
USB_SS_3TXN AG3
VSS AG30
VSS AG31
VSS AG32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG35
MB1_CS_L[1] AG36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AG37
MB_ADD[13] AG38
MB0_CS_L[1] AG39
VSS AG4
GPP_CLK0P AG5
GPP_CLK0N AG6
VDDCR_CPU AG7
VSS AG8
VSS AG9
X48M_X2 AH1
VSS AH10
VDDCR_CPU AH11
VSS AH12
VDDCR_CPU AH13
VSS AH14
VDDCR_CPU AH15
VSS AH16
VDDCR_CPU AH17
VSS AH18
VDDCR_CPU AH19
RSVD AH2
VSS AH20
VDDCR_CPU AH21
VSS AH22
VDDCR_CPU AH23
VSS AH24
VDDCR_CPU AH25
VSS AH26
VDDCR_CPU AH27
VSS AH28
VSS AH29
VDDCR_CPU AH3
VSS AH30
MA_DATA[36] AH31
MA_DATA[37] AH32
VSS AH33
MA_DATA[32] AH34
RSVD AH35
MB0_ODT[1] AH36
MB_ADD_17 AH37
MB1_ODT[1] AH38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 AH39
GPP_CLK1P AH4
GPP_CLK1N AH5
VDDCR_CPU AH6
GPP_CLK2P AH7
GPP_CLK2N AH8
VDDCR_CPU AH9
X48M_X1 AJ1
VDDCR_CPU AJ10
VSS AJ11
VDDCR_CPU AJ12
VSS AJ13
VDDCR_CPU AJ14
VDD_18_S5 AJ15
VDDP_S5 AJ16
VDDP_S5 AJ17
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AJ18
VDD_33_S5 AJ19
VDDCR_CPU AJ2
VDD_18 AJ20
VDD_33 AJ21
VDDCR_CPU AJ22
VSS AJ23
VDDCR_CPU AJ24
VSS AJ25
VSS AJ26
VSS AJ27
VSS AJ28
VSS AJ29
USB0_ZVSS AJ3
MA_DATA[33] AJ30
MA_DM[4] AJ31
VSS AJ32
MA_DQS_H[4] AJ33
MA_DQS_L[4] AJ34
VSS AJ35
VSS AJ36
VSS AJ38
MB_ZVSS AJ39
USB_SS_ZVSS AJ4
VSS AJ5
GPP_CLK3P AJ6
GPP_CLK3N AJ7
VSS AJ8
VSS AJ9
VSS AK1
VSS AK10
VDDCR_CPU AK11
VSS AK12
VDDCR_CPU AK13
VSS AK14
VDD_18_S5 AK15
VDDCR_SOC_S5 AK18
VDD_33_S5 AK19
SDA1/I2C3_SDA/AGPIO20 AK2
VDD_18 AK20
VDD_33 AK21
VSS AK22
VSS AK25
MA_DATA[57] AK26
MA_DATA[56] AK27
VSS AK28
MA_DATA[49] AK29
SCL1/I2C3_SCL/AGPIO19 AK3
MA_DATA[34] AK30
VSS AK31
MA_DATA[39] AK32
MA_DATA[38] AK33
RSVD AK34
VSS AK35
MB_DATA[37] AK36
VSS AK37
MB_DATA[36] AK38
MB_DATA[32] AK39
VSS AK4
USB3_ZVSS AK5
USB2_ZVSS AK6
VDDCR_CPU AK7
USB_SS_ZVDDP AK8
VDDCR_CPU AK9
USB_OC0_L/AGPIO16 AL1
VDDCR_CPU AL10
VSS AL11
VDDCR_CPU AL12
P_GPP_TXP[2]/SATA_TX0P AL13
VDDCR_CPU AL14
VDDBT_RTC_G AL15
RSVD AL16
RSVD AL17
RSVD AL18
RSVD AL19
LPC_PME_L/AGPIO22 AL2
RSVD AL20
RSVD AL21
VDDP_SENSE AL22
CLK_REQ3_L/SATA_IS1_L/SATA_ZP1_L/EGPIO131 AL23
VSS AL24
MA_DATA[62] AL25
MA_DM[7] AL26
VSS AL27
MA_DATA[51] AL28
MA_DM[6] AL29
VDDCR_CPU AL3
VSS AL30
MA_DATA[45] AL31
MA_DATA[44] AL32
VSS AL33
MA_DATA[35] AL34
VSS AL35
VSS AL36
MB_DATA[33] AL37
MB_DM[4] AL38
VSS AL39
TEST46[13] AL4
WAKE_L/AGPIO2 AL5
VDDCR_CPU AL6
PCIE_RST_L/EGPIO26 AL7
AM4R1 AL8
VSS AL9
USB_OC1_L/TDI/AGPIO17 AM1
P_GPP_RXN[1] AM10
VSS AM11
RSVD AM12
P_GPP_TXN[2]/SATA_TX0N AM13
VSS AM14
VDDIO_AUDIO AM15
RSVD AM16
RSVD AM17
VDDP AM18
VDDP AM19
VDDCR_CPU AM2
VDDP AM20
RSVD AM21
SATA_ACT_L/AGPIO130 AM22
VSS_SENSE_B AM23
CORETYPE[0] AM24
MA_DATA[63] AM25
VSS AM26
MA_DATA[61] AM27
MA_DATA[50] AM28
VSS AM29
PWR_GOOD AM3
MA_DATA[52] AM30
MA_DM[5] AM31
VSS AM32
MA_DATA[41] AM33
MA_DATA[40] AM34
VSS AM35
MB_DQS_L[4] AM36
MB_DQS_H[4] AM37
VSS AM38
MB_DATA[38] AM39
SYS_RESET_L/AGPIO1 AM4
VSS AM5
TEST0 AM6
TEST1/TMS AM7
VDDCR_CPU AM8
P_GPP_RXP[1] AM9
VSS AN1
VDDCR_CPU AN10
P_GPP_RXN[3]/SATA_RX1N AN11
RSVD AN12
VDDCR_CPU AN13
P_GPP_TXP[3]/SATA_TX1P AN14
RSVD AN15
RSVD AN16
RSVD AN17
VDDP AN18
VDDP AN19
AGPIO9/SGPIO0_DATAOUT AN2
VDDP AN20
RSVD AN21
VSS AN22
FANIN0/AGPIO84 AN23
ESPI_RESET_L/KBRST_L AN24
VSS AN25
MA_DQS_L[7] AN26
MA_DATA[60] AN27
VSS AN28
MA_DQS_L[6] AN29
AGPIO23/SGPIO0_LOAD AN3
MA_DATA[53] AN30
VSS AN31
MA_DQS_H[5] AN32
MA_DQS_L[5] AN33
VSS AN34
VSS AN35
MB_DATA[34] AN36
VSS AN37
MB_DATA[39] AN38
MB_DATA[35] AN39
VSS AN4
PWR_BTN_L/AGPIO0 AN5
USB1_ZVSS AN6
VDDCR_CPU AN7
AGPIO6 AN8
CORETYPE[1] AN9
USB_OC3_L/TDO/AGPIO24 AP1
P_GPP_RXN[2]/SATA_RX0N AP10
P_GPP_RXP[3]/SATA_RX1P AP11
VDDCR_CPU AP12
P_GPP_TXP[1] AP13
P_GPP_TXN[3]/SATA_TX1N AP14
RSVD AP15
RSVD AP16
RSVD AP17
VDDP AP18
VDDP AP19
SLP_S5_L AP2
VDDP AP20
RSVD AP21
AGPIO5/DEVSLP0 AP22
FANOUT0/AGPIO85 AP23
VSS AP24
MA_DATA[58] AP25
MA_DQS_H[7] AP26
VSS AP27
MA_DATA[54] AP28
MA_DQS_H[6] AP29
VDDCR_CPU AP3
VSS AP30
MA_DATA[42] AP31
MA_DATA[47] AP32
VSS AP33
MA_DATA[46] AP34
VSS AP35
VSS AP36
MB_DATA[44] AP37
MB_DATA[45] AP38
VSS AP39
S5_MUX_CTRL/EGPIO42 AP4
RSMRST_L AP5
VSS AP6
AGPIO8 AP7
RTCCLK AP8
VDDCR_CPU AP9
USB_OC2_L/TCK/AGPIO18 AR1
P_GPP_RXP[2]/SATA_RX0P AR10
VSS AR11
P_GPP_TXN[0] AR12
P_GPP_TXN[1] AR13
VSS AR14
RSVD AR15
RSVD AR16
VSS AR17
RSVD AR18
RSVD AR19
VDDCR_CPU AR2
RSVD AR20
RSVD AR21
CLK_REQG_L/OSCIN/EGPIO132 AR22
VSS AR23
RSVD AR24
MA_DATA[59] AR25
VSS AR26
VSS AR27
MA_DATA[55] AR28
VSS AR29
S0A3_GPIO/AGPIO10/SGPIO0_CLK AR3
VSS AR30
MA_DATA[48] AR31
VSS AR32
MA_DATA[43] AR33
VSS AR34
VSS AR35
MB_DATA[40] AR36
MB_DATA[41] AR37
VSS AR38
MB_DM[5] AR39
AGPIO40/SGPIO0_DATAIN AR4
VSS AR5
AGPIO4 AR6
48M_OSC AR7
VSS AR8
P_GPP_RXP[0] AR9
VSS AT1
VSS AT10
USB_ZVSS AT11
P_GPP_TXP[0] AT12
VSS AT13
EGPIO100 AT14
ESPI_ALERT_L/LDRQ0_L/EGPIO108 AT15
VSS AT16
SPI_CS1_L/EGPIO118 AT17
EGPIO70 AT18
RSVD AT19
SLP_S3_L AT2
LAD3/EGPIO107 AT20
LAD2/EGPIO106 AT21
VSS AT22
CLK_REQ0_L/SATA_IS0_L/SATA_ZP0_L/AGPIO92 AT23
CLK_REQ2_L/AGPIO116 AT24
RSVD AT25
VSS AT26
VSS AT27
VSS AT28
VSS AT29
TEST2 AT3
RSVD AT30
VSS AT31
VSS AT32
VSS AT33
VSS AT34
MB_DM[6] AT35
MB_DATA[46] AT36
VSS AT37
MB_DQS_H[5] AT38
MB_DQS_L[5] AT39
VDDCR_CPU AT4
BLINK/AGPIO11 AT5
AGPIO3 AT6
VSS AT7
P0B_ZVSS AT8
P_GPP_RXN[0] AT9
AZ_RST_L AU1
USB_HSD2P AU10
USB_HSD2N AU11
VDDCR_CPU AU12
EGPIO98 AU13
SPI_DI/ESPI_DAT1/EGPIO120 AU14
VDDCR_CPU AU15
SPI_DO/ESPI_DAT0/EGPIO121 AU16
SPI_TPM_CS_L/AGPIO76 AU17
VSS AU18
LPCCLK1/EGPIO75 AU19
AZ_SYNC AU2
LPCCLK0/EGPIO74 AU20
VSS AU21
LPC_RST_L AU22
GENINT2_L/AGPIO90 AU23
VSS AU24
SCL0/I2C2_SCL/EGPIO113 AU25
VSS AU26
VSS AU27
MB_DQS_H[7] AU28
MB_DQS_L[7] AU29
VDDCR_CPU AU3
VSS AU30
MB_DATA[61] AU31
MB_DATA[51] AU32
VSS AU33
MB_DQS_H[6] AU34
MB_DATA[49] AU35
VSS AU36
MB_DATA[42] AU37
MB_DATA[47] AU38
VSS AU39
AZ_SDOUT AU4
AZ_SDIN1 AU5
VDDCR_CPU AU6
USB_HSD0P AU7
USB_HSD0N AU8
VDDCR_CPU AU9
USB_HSD3N AV10
VDDCR_CPU AV11
EGPIO96 AV12
EGPIO99 AV13
VDDCR_CPU AV14
SPI_HOLD_L/ESPI_DAT3/EGPIO133 AV15
SPI_WP_L/ESPI_DAT2/EGPIO122 AV16
VSS AV17
LPC_PD_L/AGPIO21 AV18
LPC_CLKRUN_L/AGPIO88 AV19
VSS AV2
VSS AV20
LAD1/EGPIO105 AV21
GENINT1_L/AGPIO89 AV22
VSS AV23
CLK_REQ1_L/AGPIO115 AV24
SDA0/I2C2_SDA/EGPIO114 AV25
VSS AV26
MB_DATA[63] AV27
MB_DATA[62] AV28
VSS AV29
AZ_SDIN0 AV3
MB_DATA[57] AV30
MB_DATA[60] AV31
VSS AV32
MB_DATA[55] AV33
MB_DQS_L[6] AV34
VSS AV35
MB_DATA[52] AV36
MB_DATA[43] AV37
VSS AV38
AZ_SDIN2 AV4
VDDCR_CPU AV5
SATA_ZVSS AV6
SATA_ZVDDP AV7
VDDCR_CPU AV8
USB_HSD3P AV9
VSS AW10
EGPIO95 AW11
EGPIO97 AW12
VSS AW13
SPI_CLK/ESPI_CLK/EGPIO117 AW14
SPI_CS2_L/ESPI_CS_L/EGPIO119 AW15
VSS AW16
AGPIO86 AW17
LFRAME_L/EGPIO109 AW18
VSS AW19
LAD0/EGPIO104 AW20
SERIRQ/AGPIO87 AW21
VSS AW22
SPKR/AGPIO91 AW23
RSVD AW24
VSS AW25
MB_DATA[59] AW26
MB_DATA[58] AW27
VSS AW28
MB_DM[7] AW29
AZ_BITCLK AW3
MB_DATA[56] AW30
VSS AW31
MB_DATA[50] AW32
MB_DATA[54] AW33
VSS AW34
MB_DATA[48] AW35
MB_DATA[53] AW36
VSS AW37
VSS AW4
X32K_X1 AW5
X32K_X2 AW6
VSS AW7
USB_HSD1P AW8
USB_HSD1N AW9
DP2_TXN[3] B10
VDDCR_SOC B11
TEST15 B12
TRST_L B13
VDDCR_SOC B14
TMS B15
RESET_L B16
VDDCR_SOC B17
SIC B18
VSS B19
VDDCR_SOC B20
MB_DATA[1] B21
MB_DQS_H[0] B22
VSS B23
MB_DATA[2] B24
MB_DATA[13] B25
VSS B26
MB_DQS_L[1] B27
MB_DATA[15] B28
VSS B29
DP0_TXN[1] B3
MB_DATA[20] B30
MB_DATA[17] B31
VSS B32
MB_DATA[22] B33
MB_DATA[18] B34
VSS B35
MB_DATA[24] B36
MB_DQS_H[3] B37
MB_DATA[30] B38
DP0_TXP[2] B4
VDDCR_SOC B5
DP2_TXP[0] B6
DP2_TXN[0] B7
VDDCR_SOC B8
DP2_TXP[3] B9
VSS C1
VDDCR_SOC C10
TEST16 C11
TEST14 C12
VDDCR_SOC C13
TDO C14
TCK C15
VDDCR_SOC C16
SVD C17
SID C18
VDDCR_SOC C19
DP0_TXN[0] C2
MB_DATA[5] C20
MB_DM[0] C21
VSS C22
MB_DATA[7] C23
MB_DATA[3] C24
VSS C25
MB_DATA[9] C26
MB_DQS_H[1] C27
VSS C28
MB_DATA[11] C29
DP0_TXP[1] C3
MB_DATA[21] C30
VSS C31
MB_DQS_L[2] C32
MB_DQS_H[2] C33
VSS C34
MB_DATA[19] C35
MB_DATA[29] C36
VSS C37
MB_DATA[31] C38
MB_DATA[26] C39
VDDCR_SOC C4
DP0_TXP[3] C5
DP0_TXN[3] C6
VDDCR_SOC C7
DP2_TXP[2] C8
DP2_TXN[2] C9
P_GFX_TXP[0] D1
DP1_HPD D10
TEST17 D11
VSS D12
TEST6 D13
DBREQ_L D14
VSS D15
ALERT_L D16
SVC D17
VSS D18
VSS D19
DP0_TXP[0] D2
MB_DATA[0] D20
VSS D21
VSS D22
VSS D23
VSS D24
VSS D25
MB_DM[1] D26
VSS D27
RSVD D28
VSS D29
VDDCR_SOC D3
VSS D30
VSS D31
VSS D32
VSS D33
VSS D34
VSS D35
VSS D36
MB_DM[3] D37
MB_DATA[27] D38
VSS D39
DP1_TXP[0] D4
DP1_TXN[0] D5
VSS D6
DP1_TXP[1] D7
DP1_TXN[1] D8
VSS D9
P_GFX_TXN[0] E1
DP2_HPD E10
VSS E11
DP_AUX_ZVSS E12
DBRDY E13
VSS E14
VDDCR_SOC_SENSE E15
PWROK E16
VSS E17
MA_DATA[0] E18
RSVD E19
VDDCR_SOC E2
VSS E20
VSS E21
RSVD E22
VSS E23
MA_DATA[10] E24
RSVD E25
VSS E26
VSS E27
MA_DATA[22] E28
VSS E29
P_GFX_TXP[1] E3
MA_DQS_L[3] E30
MA_DATA[30] E31
VSS E32
MA_CHECK[4] E33
MA_CHECK[5] E34
VSS E35
MB_DATA[25] E36
MB_CHECK[4] E37
VSS E38
MB_CHECK[5] E39
VSS E4
VSS E5
TEST28_H E6
TEST28_L E7
VSS E8
DP1_TXP[3] E9
VSS F1
VDDCR_SOC F10
DP1_AUXP F11
DP_ZVSS F12
VDDCR_SOC F13
VDDCR_CPU_SENSE F14
VSS_SENSE_A F15
VDDCR_SOC F16
VSS F17
MA_DATA[5] F18
VSS F19
P_GFX_TXP[2] F2
MA_DATA[7] F20
MA_DATA[12] F21
VSS F22
MA_DQS_H[1] F23
MA_DATA[15] F24
VSS F25
MA_DQS_L[2] F26
MA_DQS_H[2] F27
VSS F28
MA_DATA[24] F29
P_GFX_TXN[1] F3
MA_DQS_H[3] F30
VSS F31
MA_DATA[27] F32
MA_CHECK[0] F33
VSS F34
VSS F35
MB_CHECK[1] F36
VSS F37
MB_CHECK[0] F38
MB_DM[8] F39
VSS F4
P_GFX_RXN[0] F5
P_GFX_RXP[0] F6
VDDCR_SOC F7
DP1_TXP[2] F8
DP1_TXN[3] F9
P_GFX_TXP[3] G1
DP0_AUXP G10
DP1_AUXN G11
VDDCR_SOC G12
DP_BLON G13
VDDIO_MEM_S3_SENSE G14
VDDCR_SOC G15
TEST18 G16
RSVD G17
VDDCR_SOC G18
MA_DQS_L[0] G19
P_GFX_TXN[2] G2
MA_DATA[6] G20
VSS G21
MA_DATA[9] G22
MA_DQS_L[1] G23
VSS G24
MA_DATA[21] G25
MA_DM[2] G26
VSS G27
MA_DATA[18] G28
MA_DATA[29] G29
VDDCR_SOC G3
VSS G30
MA_DATA[31] G31
MA_CHECK[1] G32
VSS G33
MA_DM[8] G34
VSS G35
VSS G36
MB_DQS_L[8] G37
MB_DQS_H[8] G38
VSS G39
P_GFX_RXN[1] G4
P_GFX_RXP[1] G5
VDDCR_SOC G6
VSS G7
DP1_TXN[2] G8
VDDCR_SOC G9
P_GFX_TXN[3] H1
DP0_AUXN H10
VSS H11
DP_VARY_BL H12
DP_DIGON H13
VSS H14
PROCHOT_L H15
TEST19 H16
VSS H17
MA_DATA[4] H18
MA_DQS_H[0] H19
VDDCR_SOC H2
VSS H20
MA_DATA[3] H21
MA_DATA[8] H22
VSS H23
MA_DATA[14] H24
MA_DATA[20] H25
VSS H26
MA_DATA[23] H27
MA_DATA[19] H28
VSS H29
P_GFX_TXP[4] H3
MA_DM[3] H30
MA_DATA[26] H31
VSS H32
MA_DQS_L[8] H33
MA_DQS_H[8] H34
VSS H35
MB_CHECK[6] H36
MB_CHECK[7] H37
VSS H38
MB_CHECK[2] H39
VSS H4
VSS H5
P_GFX_RXN[2] H6
P_GFX_RXP[2] H7
VSS H8
DP0_HPD H9
VSS J1
VDDCR_SOC J10
VSS J11
VDDCR_SOC J12
VSS J13
VDDCR_SOC J14
VSS J15
VDDCR_SOC J16
VSS J17
MA_DATA[1] J18
VSS J19
P_GFX_TXP[5] J2
MA_DATA[2] J20
MA_DATA[13] J21
VSS J22
MA_DM[1] J23
MA_DATA[11] J24
VSS J25
MA_DATA[16] J26
MA_DATA[17] J27
VSS J28
MA_DATA[28] J29
P_GFX_TXN[4] J3
MA_DATA[25] J30
VSS J31
MA_CHECK[6] J32
MA_CHECK[7] J33
VSS J34
VSS J35
RSVD J36
VSS J37
RSVD J38
MB_CHECK[3] J39
VSS J4
P_GFX_RXN[3] J5
P_GFX_RXP[3] J6
VDDCR_SOC J7
VSS J8
VSS J9
P_GFX_TXP[6] K1
VSS K10
VDDCR_SOC K11
VSS K12
VDDCR_SOC K13
DP_STEREOSYNC K14
VDDCR_SOC K15
VSS K18
MA_DM[0] K19
P_GFX_TXN[5] K2
VSS K20
VSS K21
VSS K22
VSS K23
VSS K26
VSS K27
VSS K28
VSS K29
VDDCR_SOC K3
VSS K30
MA_CHECK[2] K31
MA_CHECK[3] K32
VSS K33
RSVD K34
MB_RESET_L K35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K36
MB0_CKE[1] K37
RSVD K38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 K39
P_GFX_RXN[5] K4
P_GFX_RXP[5] K5
VDDCR_SOC K6
P_GFX_RXN[4] K7
P_GFX_RXP[4] K8
VDDCR_SOC K9
P_GFX_TXN[6] L1
VDDCR_SOC L10
VSS L11
VDDCR_SOC L12
VSS L13
VDDCR_SOC L14
VSS L15
VDDCR_SOC L16
VSS L17
VDDCR_SOC L18
VSS L19
VDDCR_SOC L2
VDDCR_SOC L20
VSS L21
VDDCR_SOC L22
TEST4 L23
VDDCR_SOC L24
VSS L25
VDDCR_SOC L26
VSS L27
VSS L28
VSS L29
P_GFX_TXP[7] L3
VSS L30
VSS L31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L32
MA_RESET_L L33
MA1_CKE[1] L34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L35
MB1_CKE[1] L36
MB0_CKE[0] L37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 L38
MB1_CKE[0] L39
VSS L4
VSS L5
P_GFX_RXN[6] L6
P_GFX_RXP[6] L7
VSS L8
VSS L9
VSS M1
VSS M10
VDDCR_SOC M11
VSS M12
VDDCR_SOC M13
VSS M14
VDDCR_SOC M15
VSS M16
VDDCR_SOC M17
VSS M18
VDDCR_SOC M19
P_GFX_TXP[8] M2
VSS M20
VDDCR_SOC M21
TEST5 M22
VDDCR_SOC M23
VSS M24
VDDCR_SOC M25
VSS M26
VSS M27
VSS M28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M29
P_GFX_TXN[7] M3
MA0_CKE[1] M30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M31
MA0_CKE[0] M32
MA1_CKE[0] M33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M34
MA_ACT_L M35
MB_BG[0] M36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 M37
MB_ACT_L M38
MB_BG[1] M39
VSS M4
P_GFX_RXN[7] M5
P_GFX_RXP[7] M6
VDDCR_CPU M7
VSS M8
VDDCR_SOC M9
P_GFX_TXP[9] N1
VDDCR_SOC N10
VSS N11
VDDCR_SOC N12
VSS N13
VDDCR_SOC N14
VSS N15
VDDCR_SOC N16
VSS N17
VDDCR_SOC N18
VSS N19
P_GFX_TXN[8] N2
VDDCR_SOC N20
VSS N21
VDDCR_SOC N22
VSS N23
VDDCR_SOC N24
VSS N25
VDDCR_SOC N26
VSS N27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N28
VSS N29
VDDCR_CPU N3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N30
MA_BG[0] N31
MA_BG[1] N32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N33
MA_ALERT_L N34
MA_ADD[12] N35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N36
MB_ALERT_L N37
MB_ADD[12] N38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 N39
P_GFX_RXN[9] N4
P_GFX_RXP[9] N5
VDDCR_CPU N6
P_GFX_RXN[8] N7
P_GFX_RXP[8] N8
VSS N9
P_GFX_TXN[9] P1
VSS P10
VDDCR_SOC P11
VSS P12
VDDCR_SOC P13
VDDCR_CPU P2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P27
TEST47 P28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P29
P_GFX_TXP[10] P3
MA_ADD[8] P30
MA_ADD[9] P31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P32
MA_ADD[11] P33
MA_ADD[7] P34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P35
MB_ADD[9] P36
MB_ADD[11] P37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 P38
MB_ADD[7] P39
VSS P4
VSS P5
P_GFX_RXN[10] P6
P_GFX_RXP[10] P7
VSS P8
VDDCR_SOC P9
VSS R1
VDDCR_SOC R10
VSS R11
VDDCR_SOC R12
VSS R13
P_GFX_TXP[11] R2
VSS R27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R28
VSS R29
P_GFX_TXN[10] R3
MA_ADD[4] R30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R31
MA_ADD[6] R32
MA_ADD[5] R33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R34
RSVD R35
MB_ADD[6] R36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 R37
MB_ADD[8] R38
MB_ADD[5] R39
VSS R4
P_GFX_RXN[11] R5
P_GFX_RXP[11] R6
VDDCR_CPU R7
VSS R8
VSS R9
P_GFX_TXP[12] T1
VSS T10
VDDCR_SOC T11
VSS T12
VDDCR_SOC T13
P_GFX_TXN[11] T2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T27
VSS T28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T29
VDDCR_CPU T3
VSS T30
MA_ADD[3] T31
MA_ADD[1] T32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T33
MA_CLK_H[0] T34
MA_ADD[2] T35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T36
MB_ADD[4] T37
MB_ADD[3] T38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 T39
P_GFX_RXP[13] T4
P_GFX_RXN[13] T5
VDDCR_CPU T6
P_GFX_RXN[12] T7
P_GFX_RXP[12] T8
VDDCR_CPU T9
P_GFX_TXN[12] U1
VDDCR_CPU U10
VSS U11
VDDCR_SOC U12
VSS U13
VDDCR_CPU U2
VSS U27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U28
VSS U29
P_GFX_TXP[13] U3
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U30
VSS U31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U32
MA_CLK_H[1] U33
MA_CLK_L[0] U34
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U35
MB_ADD[1] U36
MB_ADD[2] U37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 U38
MB_CLK_H[0] U39
VSS U4
VSS U5
P_GFX_RXN[14] U6
P_GFX_RXP[14] U7
VSS U8
VSS U9
VSS V1
VSS V10
VDDCR_CPU V11
VSS V12
VDDCR_SOC V13
P_GFX_TXP[14] V2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V27
VSS V28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V29
P_GFX_TXN[13] V3
VSS V30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V31
MA_CLK_H[3] V32
MA_CLK_L[1] V33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V34
MA_CLK_H[2] V35
MA_CLK_L[2] V36
VDDIO_MEM_S3 V37
MB_CLK_H[1] V38
MB_CLK_L[0] V39
VSS V4
P_GFX_RXN[15] V5
P_GFX_RXP[15] V6
VSS V7
P0A_ZVSS V8
VDDCR_CPU V9
P_GFX_TXP[15] W1
VDDCR_CPU W10
VSS W11
VDDCR_CPU W12
VSS W13
P_GFX_TXN[14] W2
VSS W27
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W28
VSS W29
VDDCR_CPU W3
TEST40 W30
VSS W31
MA_CLK_L[3] W32
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W34
MA_EVENT_L W35
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W36
MB_CLK_H[2] W37
MB_CLK_L[1] W38
VDDIO_MEM_S3 W39
P_HUB_RXP[3] W4
P_HUB_RXN[3] W5
VDDCR_CPU W6
P_ZVSS W7
P_ZVDDP W8
VSS W9
P_GFX_TXN[15] Y1
VSS Y10
VDDCR_CPU Y11
VSS Y12
VDDCR_CPU Y13
VDDCR_CPU Y2
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y27
VSS Y28
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y29
USB_SS_0RXP Y3
VSS Y30
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y31
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y32
MA_PAROUT Y33
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y35
MB_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y36
MB_CLK_L[2] Y37
VDDIO_MEM_S3 Y38
MB_CLK_H[3] Y39
USB_SS_0RXN Y4
VSS Y5
P_HUB_RXP[2] Y6
P_HUB_RXN[2] Y7
VSS Y8
VDDCR_CPU Y9
MA_ZVSS AJ37
MA_ZVDDIO_MEM_S3 Y34
Click to expand...
you've sunk the entire royal navy!
 
M

MasterCATZ

n00b
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
22
It would not let me put the spread sheet in so I guess the screen shot will do .. feel better now ...
Screenshot from 2020-02-06 17-45-04.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
ryzen techsupport
Top