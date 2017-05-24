Broke a corner pin on my 1600... am I alright?

So a few days ago I had both my cpu and mobo ready to upgrade. I decided to build the entire PC, but it wouldn't turn on at all when I connected a power button from my old case and pushed it. Tried any solution (screwdriver didn't work; tried all orientations; disconnected GPU, changed RAM slots, etc.) but it wouldn't even POST. RMA'd the motherboard. The CPU was stuck to the cooler (the joys of PGA), and I decided to just keep it like that for now since I didn't feel like reapplying thermal paste, I could not find thermal paste remover, and dealing with sticky fingers. Bad mistake. I put the cooler in the countainer (there appeared to be enough space for the cpu to go inside). When I took it out, some of the CPU pins on the edge were bent. Spent ~30 minutes trying to straighten them all, but one pin on the corner fell off. Can't remember which corner it was at the moment; will get back later when I'm home again.
TL;DR, I'm a butthead and broke a corner pin on my R5 1600 off. Will my CPU be fine?
TL;DR, I'm a butthead and broke a corner pin on my R5 1600 off. Will my CPU be fine?