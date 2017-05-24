Broke a corner pin on my 1600... am I alright?

I wrote here somewhere (on release day, or maybe day after) to warn about this issue.



Its Spire cooler vs Taped backplate. Install is fine, only removal is a problem. The screws

won't back out of the backplate posts far enough to clear. You can't twist or slide to break

the OEM TIM. Only options are straight up, and hope the socket lets go. Or whittle a flat

wooden screwdriver and try to pry the sink from the CPU edge without any upward pull.

Maybe you could get the backplate off with a heatgun...



Perhaps there is a way to mod the Spire or backplate to make easier to separate later?

But you need to get that all worked out BEFORE you assemble. Would spend extra for

some other cooler thats less hassle. Like $24 Thermaltake Contac12 clips to the front.



If I ever dare to pry off my Spire again, I'd mod that bitch for removability and overvolt

the fan with one of them $2 XL6009 boost converters that are all over aliexpress. And

for sure use a TIM that lets go a little easier.