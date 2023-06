Brocade ICX 7450-48P POE Switch (similar to Ruckus)

Ridicule me if you want to, I deserve it. I needed 2 POE switches, and I made a thread about it here . Here is another regarding the Brocade switches.So I bought these on eBay, bought all the add ons, had them completely wiped and then updated. They work fine. Lot of customization, lot of power.to look at. Yea, I need something way more idiot friendly. These are way beyond my capabilities.So I bought some Ubiquiti switches that I can update with a cute app on my iPhone.What I am selling1. Brocade ICX 7450-48P POE switch, updated to current (see above linked threads)2. Brocade ICX 7400-4X10GF ICX 7450 4 port 10 Gigabigt SFP SFP+ modules3. Brocade 1000W POE power supply (each switch has 2 identical power supplies)4. One power cable (standard computer power cable) and the blank plates where the power supply and the SFP modules went in.The 2 switches are identical except for some wear and one has a rear back plate that is missing, does NOT affect function. When I bought them, these were pulled from some commercial use.So basically each switch has 2 1000W power supplies (redundant) and the SFP+ module, and fully updated. I also bought the rack mounts for them.Each switch was $195, SFP $25, power supply $133, rack mount $30 and getting them professionally upgraded $150 (yes, I could not figure that part out). I have roughly $530 invested into EACH switch.Will sell for $300 a piece NOT including shipping. I’m hoping whoever buys this has a work related shipping option to get shipping at a discounted rate. Price is negotiable. No trades, unless its a Ubiquiti Dream Machine SE.I strongly prefer Zelle, but I can use Venmo or PayPal if that is the ABSOLUTE last option.I have Heat going back more than a decade. I’m just not active in the buying and selling anymore.Edit. Found a programming interface thing that the guy used to update these switches. One per switch. Now I remember, it was a bundle with the rack mounts.