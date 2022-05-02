Brocade ICX 7450-48P POE Switch (similar to Ruckus)

Ridicule me if you want to, I deserve it. I needed 2 POE switches, and I made a thread about it here. Here is another regarding the Brocade switches.

So I bought these on eBay, bought all the add ons, had them completely wiped and then updated. They work fine. Lot of customization, lot of power. No cute app on my iPhone to look at. Yea, I need something way more idiot friendly. These are way beyond my capabilities.

So I bought some Ubiquiti switches that I can update with a cute app on my iPhone.

What I am selling
1. Brocade ICX 7450-48P POE switch, updated to current (see above linked threads)
2. Brocade ICX 7400-4X10GF ICX 7450 4 port 10 Gigabigt SFP SFP+ modules
3. Brocade 1000W POE power supply (each switch has 2 identical power supplies)
4. One power cable (standard computer power cable) and the blank plates where the power supply and the SFP modules went in.

The 2 switches are identical except for some wear and one has a rear back plate that is missing, does NOT affect function. When I bought them, these were pulled from some commercial use.

So basically each switch has 2 1000W power supplies (redundant) and the SFP+ module, and fully updated. I also bought the rack mounts for them.

Each switch was $195, SFP $25, power supply $133, rack mount $30 and getting them professionally upgraded $150 (yes, I could not figure that part out). I have roughly $530 invested into EACH switch.

Will sell for $300 a piece NOT including shipping. I’m hoping whoever buys this has a work related shipping option to get shipping at a discounted rate. Price is negotiable. No trades, unless its a Ubiquiti Dream Machine SE.

I strongly prefer Zelle, but I can use Venmo or PayPal if that is the ABSOLUTE last option.

I have Heat going back more than a decade. I’m just not active in the buying and selling anymore.

Edit. Found a programming interface thing that the guy used to update these switches. One per switch. Now I remember, it was a bundle with the rack mounts.


F3A3649B-23E2-49FE-8324-3A6C899C9C9B.jpeg09D74823-AE5E-45C8-BEE1-A5783BEF3479.jpegC124DF83-01FA-48B0-8181-3F8E030076F3.jpegE8B108BA-19D0-4DEF-B7B7-C9B7221DF189.jpeg8E5C8853-D229-4A21-94FB-C5D853AB152A.jpeg

