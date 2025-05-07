brocade 7250s cheap on ebay

Saw these two from the same seller. Did not realize these are $50 switches. Buy them all, so I stop thinking about it
ICX7250-24P-2X10G 24-Port (although it has 8x sfp+ and I think you can easily unlock the other 6??), the P stands for POE
ICX 7250 48-Port PoE 8x1/10 GbE Ethernet Switch (ICX7250-48P)
Both listed for $31.09 plus $19.95 shipping. I think by the time I get all the transceivers I'd want, I'm spending too much if I get these, so I'll suffer with my current switches that are 2x10G-base-T, 2x sfp+.
