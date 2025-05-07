  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
brocade 7250s cheap on ebay

Saw these two from the same seller. Did not realize these are $50 switches. Buy them all, so I stop thinking about it :)

ICX7250-24P-2X10G 24-Port (although it has 8x sfp+ and I think you can easily unlock the other 6??), the P stands for POE

ICX 7250 48-Port PoE 8x1/10 GbE Ethernet Switch (ICX7250-48P)

Both listed for $31.09 plus $19.95 shipping. I think by the time I get all the transceivers I'd want, I'm spending too much if I get these, so I'll suffer with my current switches that are 2x10G-base-T, 2x sfp+.
 
