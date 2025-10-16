  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Broadcom Thor Ultra 800GbE NICs Launched

“Broadcom is also going to have a standard PCIe x16 card version of Thor Ultra, but it was neat to see the hardware in-person this close to launch. With NVIDIA ConnectX-8 cards arriving in the lab, and seeing 800G Thor Ultra cards in-person this week, the 800GbE generation is now upon us. What is also becoming clear is that NICs leading the charge to new generations of PCIe”

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/broadcom-thor-ultra-800gbe-nics-launched/
 
