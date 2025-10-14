Britain issues online safety fine to U.S. Based 4Chan... They need to chill trying to mess with U.S. Free Speech.

I don't know a whole lot about the details here, but here is my take:



This is always the challenge when it comes to operating a service on an international platform (the internet). There are going to be differing legal jurisdictions with differing laws.



Now, I know next to nothing about 4chan and its structure, but if they don't have any servers in the UK, and also don't have any subsidiaries there (like for selling ads and collecting payments for those ads) then they should be able to tell Ofcom to pound sand.



If this is the case, if the Brits don't like the way 4chan conducts business, it should be within their rights to block access to the site from their jurisdictions, or even interfere with ad revenues coming from the UK, but fines for violating laws in a place where a business isn't even located seems like an overreach.



The online safety act may apply to British companies, or foreign companies operating on British soil, but no UK act has power outside of their own borders.



That said, if 4chan has operations in the UK, then they have chosen to expose themselves to British regulations, and then they are under British jurisdiction and subject to British law. They can't have it both ways.



I don't know which it is though.



That said, I am not going to go too far out of my way to defend the cesspool that is 4-chan. The world would probably be a better place if sites like it did not exist at all.