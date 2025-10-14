Britain issues online safety fine to U.S. Based 4Chan... They need to chill trying to mess with U.S. Free Speech.

What absolute bullsh*t, U.S. based, with no U.K. operations... operating under U.S. Law and within the Constitutional rights of America ... Ofcom and the UK can go get absolutely fucked... Eat a bag of Freedom dicks Britain. This isn't the 1st time last year during protests some UK politician(s) were suggesting they were going to try to prosecute Americans for comments made online (in America) again fully legal and protected under American law and Constitution, They then never spoke of it again, as doubtless someone pointed out to them that the American's comments were protected free speech in America and they should shut up.....
https://www.reuters.com/legal/litig...line-safety-fine-us-website-4chan-2025-10-13/
https://www.reuters.com/legal/litig...line-safety-fine-us-website-4chan-2025-10-13/
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had issued U.S. internet forum site 4chan with a 20,000 pound ($26,644) fine for failing to provide information about the risk of illegal content on its service, marking the first penalty under the new online safety regime.
Media regulator Ofcom said 4chan had not responded to its request for a copy of its illegal harms risk assessment nor a second request relating to its qualifying worldwide.
Ofcom said it would take action against any service which "flagrantly fails to engage with Ofcom and their duties under the Online Safety Act" and they should expect to face penalties.
The act, which is designed to protect children and vulnerable users from illegal content online, has caused tension between U.S. tech companies and Britain.
Critics of the law have said it threatens free speech and targets U.S. companies.
Technology minister Liz Kendall said the government "fully backed" Ofcom in taking action.
"This fine is a clear warning to those who fail to remove illegal content or protect children from harmful material," she said.
The U.S. site, along with another forum site Kiwi Farms, filed a case in the United States against Ofcom