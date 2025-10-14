  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Britain issues online safety fine to U.S. Based 4Chan... They need to chill trying to mess with U.S. Free Speech.

What absolute bullsh*t, U.S. based, with no U.K. operations... operating under U.S. Law and within the Constitutional rights of America ... Ofcom and the UK can go get absolutely fucked... Eat a bag of Freedom dicks Britain. This isn't the 1st time last year during protests some UK politician(s) were suggesting they were going to try to prosecute Americans for comments made online (in America) again fully legal and protected under American law and Constitution, They then never spoke of it again, as doubtless someone pointed out to them that the American's comments were protected free speech in America and they should shut up.....


https://www.reuters.com/legal/litig...line-safety-fine-us-website-4chan-2025-10-13/

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had issued U.S. internet forum site 4chan with a 20,000 pound ($26,644) fine for failing to provide information about the risk of illegal content on its service, marking the first penalty under the new online safety regime.
Media regulator Ofcom said 4chan had not responded to its request for a copy of its illegal harms risk assessment nor a second request relating to its qualifying worldwide.
Ofcom said it would take action against any service which "flagrantly fails to engage with Ofcom and their duties under the Online Safety Act" and they should expect to face penalties.
The act, which is designed to protect children and vulnerable users from illegal content online, has caused tension between U.S. tech companies and Britain.
Critics of the law have said it threatens free speech and targets U.S. companies.
Technology minister Liz Kendall said the government "fully backed" Ofcom in taking action.
"This fine is a clear warning to those who fail to remove illegal content or protect children from harmful material," she said.

The U.S. site, along with another forum site Kiwi Farms, filed a case in the United States against Ofcom
I don't know a whole lot about the details here, but here is my take:

This is always the challenge when it comes to operating a service on an international platform (the internet). There are going to be differing legal jurisdictions with differing laws.

Now, I know next to nothing about 4chan and its structure, but if they don't have any servers in the UK, and also don't have any subsidiaries there (like for selling ads and collecting payments for those ads) then they should be able to tell Ofcom to pound sand.

If this is the case, if the Brits don't like the way 4chan conducts business, it should be within their rights to block access to the site from their jurisdictions, or even interfere with ad revenues coming from the UK, but fines for violating laws in a place where a business isn't even located seems like an overreach.

The online safety act may apply to British companies, or foreign companies operating on British soil, but no UK act has power outside of their own borders.

That said, if 4chan has operations in the UK, then they have chosen to expose themselves to British regulations, and then they are under British jurisdiction and subject to British law. They can't have it both ways.

I don't know which it is though.

That said, I am not going to go too far out of my way to defend the cesspool that is 4-chan. The world would probably be a better place if sites like it did not exist at all.
 
They're wrong to do this.
They shouldn't try to stifle free speech in the first place, but if they wish to do it at all, let them do it purely within their own borders and nowhere else.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
That said, I am not going to go too far out of my way to defend the cesspool that is 4-chan. The world would probably be a better place if sites like it did not exist at all.
Regardless of what anyone things of 4Chan the facts are they don't have operations in the U.K. and trying to Fine / tell foreign websites who are acting within laws and regulations of their own locations is absolute bullcrap.... if they want to block them.. great then hopefully the U.S. will start blocking various nonsense from the UK as retaliation (I nominate Skynews for a start?) ... But attempting to issue some sort of a fine to a entity operating entirely outside their jurisdiction is nonsense.
 
