After the discovery of a strange substance capable of reviving the dead, a private military organization seeks to steal the life-giving breakthrough for its own maniacal ends. While defending the substance, Special Operative Shelia is warped along with the enemy squad to an island floating over the north pole where mythological creatures such as dragons and demons roam alongside resurrected human corpses



Takedown ancient mythical beasts and futuristic enemy soldiers alike in a stylish combo-focused sword and gunplay combat system. A precise dash and a pulse glove knocking enemies into the air enable extended combo chains to finish off threats with finesse and precision while racking up massive scores



Game Features



-Rack up points and enhance your various skills to freely create your own original combinations

-Employing an FPS-style POV, discover and solve the various puzzles throughout each stage to advance

-A mesmerizingly beautiful world combining science fiction and Chinese culture and created using Unreal Engine 4 (including ray-tracing support)



Bright Memory: Infinite arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021...



*in-game footage stars at the 1:15 mark



