Bride surprises new husband with an RTX 5090 on wedding day

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,684
"“First, the girl kept her husband in suspense and asked him to solve a fairly complex calculation: 520×10 + 1,314 - 514 - 619 + 666 – 957,” explains Zesty. “The result of this calculation is exactly 5090. When her husband worked out the answer, the girls beside her took the 5090 out.”
So, the message started emphatically with 520x10. Or ‘I love you’ x 10. 1314 is significant as it is a homophone for ‘forever and always.’ Elsewhere in the tricky sum, we see 514 (til death), 619 (escaping forever), 666 (awesome), and 957 (I’m teasing)."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ay-chinese-number-slang-reveals-surprise-gift