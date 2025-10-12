  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Bride surprises new husband with an RTX 5090 on wedding day

"“First, the girl kept her husband in suspense and asked him to solve a fairly complex calculation: 520×10 + 1,314 - 514 - 619 + 666 – 957,” explains Zesty. “The result of this calculation is exactly 5090. When her husband worked out the answer, the girls beside her took the 5090 out.”

So, the message started emphatically with 520x10. Or ‘I love you’ x 10. 1314 is significant as it is a homophone for ‘forever and always.’ Elsewhere in the tricky sum, we see 514 (til death), 619 (escaping forever), 666 (awesome), and 957 (I’m teasing)."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ay-chinese-number-slang-reveals-surprise-gift
 
