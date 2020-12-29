Brexit deal mentions Netscape browser and Mozilla Mail

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,477
"The document also recommends using 1024-bit RSA encryption and the SHA-1 hashing algorithm, which are both outdated and vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
"It's clear that something is amiss in the drafting of this treaty, and we'd go so far as to venture the opinion that a tired civil servant simply cut-and-pasted from a late-1990s security document," news site Hackaday commented.
Several people have suggested the words were copied from a 2008 EU law, which includes the same text."
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-55475433
