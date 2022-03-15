Brave has no hardware (Nvidia) support Ubuntu.

mullet
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2004
- Messages
- 1,636
I have looked high and low, and can't find a solution? Yes I am new to Linux.
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Renderer: Enabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
Problems Detected
- Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
- Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_decode
- Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.
Disabled Features: gpu_compositing