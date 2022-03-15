Brave has no hardware (Nvidia) support Ubuntu.

mullet

I have looked high and low, and can't find a solution? Yes I am new to Linux.

Graphics Feature Status​

  • Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
  • Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
  • Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
  • Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
  • OpenGL: Disabled
  • Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Raw Draw: Disabled
  • Skia Renderer: Enabled
  • Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Vulkan: Disabled
  • WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
  • WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

Problems Detected​

  • Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
    Disabled Features: video_encode
  • Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
    Disabled Features: video_decode
  • Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.
    Disabled Features: gpu_compositing
 
