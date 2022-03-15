Brave has no hardware (Nvidia) support Ubuntu.

Graphics Feature Status​

Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled

Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled

Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled

OpenGL: Disabled

Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Raw Draw: Disabled

Skia Renderer: Enabled

Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Vulkan: Disabled

WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

Problems Detected​

Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.

Disabled Features: video_encode

Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.

Disabled Features: video_decode

Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.

Disabled Features: gpu_compositing

I have looked high and low, and can't find a solution? Yes I am new to Linux.