Brand new Lenovo P32-P20 32in 4K 2160p IPS monitor $225 or less FS US only

Stolen from another site :D (as usual :ROFLMAO:)

People have gotten 2x for $175 when making offers.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/126440159807

Features one HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, usb-c with DP and 90W PD.

Also have KVM functions, Also work with ThinkColor Software1

Seller had a batch of 50 and sold out and now has another. Not sure how many batches and they're selling at over 1/hr.

These retail for $700 on Lenovo site. They come factory calibrated with average Delta E<2, 99% sRGB, 99% BT.709, 90% DCI-P3. Each monitor includes a calibration record sheet!

https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/acce...MqbgGiFOjt10_aOwd_KRLJXYqMtjBgQxoCL34QAvD_BwE

Enjoy!
 
Nice find! I'll buy them out to flip! Joking joking... :).

Kinda low feedback for supposedly having so many though... but you have ebay protection if things go south.
 
