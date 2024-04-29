Brand new Lenovo P32-P20 32in 4K 2160p IPS monitor $225 or less FS US only

Stolen from another site (as usual )
People have gotten 2x for $175 when making offers.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/126440159807
Features one HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, usb-c with DP and 90W PD.
Also have KVM functions, Also work with ThinkColor Software1
Seller had a batch of 50 and sold out and now has another. Not sure how many batches and they're selling at over 1/hr.
These retail for $700 on Lenovo site. They come factory calibrated with average Delta E<2, 99% sRGB, 99% BT.709, 90% DCI-P3. Each monitor includes a calibration record sheet!
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/acce...MqbgGiFOjt10_aOwd_KRLJXYqMtjBgQxoCL34QAvD_BwE
Enjoy!
