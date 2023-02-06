Brand New 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 $180

Have a few sets of brand new, never opened Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 16GBx2
Model CMT32GX5M2X6200C36
This is the good stuff, not that stepped on bullshit DDR5 you find on the street
Venmo or Zelle. If you want to use PayPal you have to cover fees.
Asking $180 shipped each
Heatware in sig
Model CMT32GX5M2X6200C36
This is the good stuff, not that stepped on bullshit DDR5 you find on the street
Venmo or Zelle. If you want to use PayPal you have to cover fees.
Asking $180 shipped each
Heatware in sig
Last edited: