Brand New 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 $160

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,422
Have a few sets of brand new, never opened Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 16GBx2

Model CMT32GX5M2X6200C36

This is the good stuff, not that stepped on bullshit DDR5 you find on the street

Venmo or Zelle. If you want to use PayPal you have to cover fees.

Asking $160 shipped each

Heatware in sig
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top