Brand New 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 $150

Have a few sets of brand new, never opened Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 16GBx2

Model CMT32GX5M2X6200C36

This is the good stuff, not that stepped on bullshit DDR5 you find on the street

Venmo or Zelle. If you want to use PayPal you have to cover fees.

Asking $150 shipped each

Come get some sweet sweet DDR5

I will even personally hand sign each ram stick
 
B

blaitarch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2002
Messages
1,150
FRZ said:
QVL? Good sir, you dishonor yourself.

I thought this was Hardforum, not "I'm a little wussy who reads the motherboard literature" forum
Nice, I'm right there with you. Just got annoyed after a month of app crashes and hard reboots running EXPO.

I am running stuff not on the QVL now and the system is not stable at 6000. Kinda hoping that Asus will put out a new BIOS soon that enhances compatibility, but until they do I'm going to sit with what I have running the stock boring speed.

Free bump however
 
