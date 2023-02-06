Brand New 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 $140

Have a few sets of brand new, never opened Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 DDR5 16GBx2

Model CMT32GX5M2X6200C36

This is the good stuff, not that stepped on bullshit DDR5 you find on the street

Venmo or Zelle. If you want to use PayPal you have to cover fees.

Asking $140 shipped each

Heatware in sig
 
bump for good seller. made deal on Monday, received on Wednesday. left heatware
 
FRZ said:
QVL? Good sir, you dishonor yourself.

I thought this was Hardforum, not "I'm a little wussy who reads the motherboard literature" forum
Nice, I'm right there with you. Just got annoyed after a month of app crashes and hard reboots running EXPO.

I am running stuff not on the QVL now and the system is not stable at 6000. Kinda hoping that Asus will put out a new BIOS soon that enhances compatibility, but until they do I'm going to sit with what I have running the stock boring speed.

Free bump however
 
In my region, $150 can only get you 5200/5600 xmp kits.
Bump!!!
 
Someone buy this.. top of the line and more importantly not stepped on.
 
I only sell the good stuff. Pure DDR5

TiredEmotionalKilldeer-max-1mb.gif
 
Almost got excited w/ thread title, then saw "each"
threads like this remind me why the [H] is so entertaining as well
"why buy/sell anywhere else"
free bump.....
 
I am bringing back my free skittles offer for the next 24hrs.

One bag of skittles for each RAM kit. Original only, no tropical or berry crap.
 
