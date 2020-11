-Strelok- said: Topic is ray tracing related, but ok. Who cares if it’s exclusive if it’s still shit either way? It will be the same situation as Mantle was years ago, which ended up in Vulkan and working on both AMD and Nvidia. Click to expand...

Its already there. Ray Tracing is DXR (Direct X Raytracing). Its a standard.The situation with Godfall is a developer, for one reason or another (in this case, it seems to be payed exclusivity), manually limiting their game code to one brand.There are only two or three games with propriety ray tracing extensions, and that's because DXR wasn't finished by the time the devs wanted to implement Ray Tracing. (Quake II RTX is one of those games).I said it in another thread but this is hilarious and ridiculous. Nvidia has had RTX for two years. AMD has ray tracing for one day, and they pay a developer to exclude Nvidia. I like AMD and this is not a good look.