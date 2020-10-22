Boycott ensues after Playstation teams up with the ADL.

Nightfire said: Understood, but they lobby for Israel as well. Politician have been labeled as "anti-semetic" for going against any Israeli agenda. Click to expand...

I haven't specifically kept up with the ADL. I've had zero reason to. I started by simply stating that if you're wanting to frame this ADL as a bad thing... use real sources as to why they're the wrong thing. Using nazi propaganda instantly locks people out of being capable of being on your side. I personally want something done about actual terrorist activities being coordinated on xbox live and PS. Our definitions of a terrorist may not be the same since I (and the FBI) view these white supremacists as terrorist. They and all christian extremist terrorists need to be reigned in and treated every bit as poorly as the muslim extremist terrorists. I'd love to see some of those proud boys swept up and brought to the bay for some good old waterboarding.