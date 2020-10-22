Boycott ensues after Playstation teams up with the ADL.

Status
Not open for further replies.
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,771
Both Microsoft and Sony have been pumping support for BLM, but not Sony has taken it a step further by allowing gamers to record and send chat directly to the ADL.

I really hope Sony gets some backlash for capitulating to this evil organization. Below is a video from bitchute (Vincent James was banned from YouTube)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCjdba7xYnen/
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
5,058
Ah yes, another internet boycott where customers express their anger and vow to not purchase the product. Then 95% of them end up buying it anyway. Consumerism at its finest.

Not arguing whether this is a right or wrong move by Sony; just pointing out how these boycotts turn out. All bark and no bite.
 
M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,344
wait... the ADL is evil and you're referencing some piece of trash that was banned from youtube as your evidence? buddy... I think you're ignoring clear signs that you're wrong. Sony and MS need to clean up very toxic things. Even basketball games like nba 2k are packed with racist trash doing their thing in custom courts and voice chats. It is better for everybody if the trash humans are banned from games.
 
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,771
exlink said:
Ah yes, another internet boycott where customers express their anger and vow to not purchase the product. Then 95% of them end up buying it anyway. Consumerism at its finest.

Not arguing whether this is a right or wrong move by Sony; just pointing out how these boycotts turn out. All bark and no bite.
Click to expand...

Agreed, the boycotts are usually a flop. At least its getting some attention and it seems the backlash has made some of the game publishers throttle back on the BLM stuff.
 
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,771
mkrohn said:
wait... the ADL is evil and you're referencing some piece of trash that was banned from youtube as your evidence? buddy... I think you're ignoring clear signs that you're wrong. Sony and MS need to clean up very toxic things. Even basketball games like nba 2k are packed with racist trash doing their thing in custom courts and voice chats. It is better for everybody if the trash humans are banned from games.
Click to expand...

Yes the ADL is evil as they censor everyone that is not 100% pro Israel. They were created to defend a Jewish rapist. Now please explain how Vincent James is evil. Did he say something that hurt your feelings?

NBA 2K custom court chat? Obscure reference, but if you don't like them, mute them. People are sick of the censorship and it is often the only way to share ideas as big tech loves to ban/dox/censor.
 
M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,344
Nightfire said:
Yes the ADL is evil as they censor everyone that is not 100% pro Israel. They were created to defend a Jewish rapist. Now please explain how Vincent James is evil. Did he say something that hurt your feelings?

NBA 2K custom court chat? Obscure reference, but if you don't like them, mute them. People are sick of the censorship and it is often the only way to share ideas as big tech loves to ban/dox/censor.
Click to expand...

israel sucks but white supremacists suck probably more. Religion has zero place in american laws or political agendas.
 
M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,344
ADL is protection of JEWS... jews and israel aren't the same thing. Israel as a country sucks.
 
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,771
mkrohn said:
israel sucks but white supremacists suck probably more. Religion has zero place in american laws or political agendas.
Click to expand...

Well the Constitution was framed with Christian values in mind, but back to topic, I have not heard of anyone getting censored by white supremacist lately as opposed to the ADL who continues to destroy livelihoods for those that speak out negatively towards any Jew or Israel.
 
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,771
mkrohn said:
ADL is protection of JEWS... jews and israel aren't the same thing. Israel as a country sucks.
Click to expand...

Understood, but they lobby for Israel as well. Politician have been labeled as "anti-semetic" for going against any Israeli agenda.
 
M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,344
Nightfire said:
Well the Constitution was framed with Christian values in mind, but back to topic, I have not heard of anyone getting censored by white supremacist lately as opposed to the ADL who continues to destroy livelihoods for those that speak out negatively towards any Jew or Israel.
Click to expand...
it was framed as free to exercise your religion... any and all of them... They knew first hand what government sponsored religious agendas do. It is absolutely bad for all in the long run for any religion to run our laws. THis goes for the supreme court justices that are incapable of leaving these views out of the judiciary.

White supremacists have nothing worthwhile to contribute to society. ANy society. Gaming communities or hell any communities.
 
M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,344
Nightfire said:
Understood, but they lobby for Israel as well. Politician have been labeled as "anti-semetic" for going against any Israeli agenda.
Click to expand...
I haven't specifically kept up with the ADL. I've had zero reason to. I started by simply stating that if you're wanting to frame this ADL as a bad thing... use real sources as to why they're the wrong thing. Using nazi propaganda instantly locks people out of being capable of being on your side. I personally want something done about actual terrorist activities being coordinated on xbox live and PS. Our definitions of a terrorist may not be the same since I (and the FBI) view these white supremacists as terrorist. They and all christian extremist terrorists need to be reigned in and treated every bit as poorly as the muslim extremist terrorists. I'd love to see some of those proud boys swept up and brought to the bay for some good old waterboarding.
 
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
2,771
mkrohn said:
it was framed as free to exercise your religion... any and all of them... They knew first hand what government sponsored religious agendas do. It is absolutely bad for all in the long run for any religion to run our laws. THis goes for the supreme court justices that are incapable of leaving these views out of the judiciary.

White supremacists have nothing worthwhile to contribute to society. ANy society. Gaming communities or hell any communities.
Click to expand...

All are free to practice their religion but the Constitution was framed with Christian VALUES in mind. How did this topic get into white supremacy anyhow? Can we bring up black supremacist while we are at it?

Guess this needs to be moved to soapbox as I have triggered some here already.
 
scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
5,133
It's a theme which is 100% optional - they're not shoving it down your throat.
I use my PS4 every day, and on the main screen, and even in the store, I've seen zero evidence of them pushing BLM, and the theme shows up only in the theme section of the store.

It's a non issue.

As for the voice chat, they've addressed that on their blog. They aren't proactively listening to voice chats, they only listen if someone sends it to them. Also, completely optional.

I'm not going to get mad over optional options.
 
M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,344
Nightfire said:
All are free to practice their religion but the Constitution was framed with Christian VALUES in mind. How did this topic get into white supremacy anyhow? Can we bring up black supremacist while we are at it?

Guess this needs to be moved to soapbox as I have triggered some here already.
Click to expand...
you did by using a nazi as your very first post.
 
[Spectre]

[Spectre]

[H] Admin
Staff member
Joined
Aug 29, 2004
Messages
16,566
(1) Absolutely NO FLAMING, NAME CALLING OR PERSONAL ATTACKS, NO TROLLING. Mutual respect and civilized conversation is the required norm, this includes personal attacks in signatures. NO POLITICAL DISCUSSION OUTSIDE OF THE SOAPBOX SUBFORUM. http://hardforum.com/account/upgrades
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top