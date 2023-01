I've recently had to disconnect my oldest one (need the port on the coax splitter and on my switch to go to my new theater room), but it's like super old. It's an HDHR3-US, which comes with compatibility issues ; TLDR to use with the silicon dust apps, you first need to run the channel scan utility for windows, and you can't use it to make recordings with the silicon dust DVR software (you should be able to use it with Plex though, I used it with MythTV). I'd ship from 98110. This is a dual tuner, single coax input, ATSC 1.0 only model. No UPNP or other fancy stuff (that comes in later models). Pretty dusty (was in a room with a lot of drywall work, whoops).Will edit with a picture in a sec...