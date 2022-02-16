Bought Z77A-G43 board/cpu combo, cpu good but board dont post

I bought an MSI Z77A-G43 with an i7-2600. After trying to different psu's the board still wont post. Both psu's, OCZ 500 and Thermaltake 450 are deemed working via the paperclip test. I tested the cpu in another and its good.



Any suggestions as what I can check to see what is causing the board not to post? The forum seller did state that the board/cpu were untested but is willing to give a partial refund. But he also said that buying the untested parts, that responsibility fall on the buyer.