Bought Klipsch The Sevens speakers for pc...how to setup win11 best for them?

I bought the sevens klipsch bookshelf speakers for my pc. What should I do to do get the best quality sound out of win11 for music and games?
I know to disable all enhancements and set the khz to the max the speakers will support which I think is 192. Anything else I need to do for win11? The speakers have a digital dac in them so I don't need one. I am connecting them via usb out on my motherboard to the usb into the speakers.
