Bought Klipsch The Sevens speakers for pc...how to setup win11 best for them?

They just came in today. They are nice. I run windows volume at -3.1 db to prevent digital clipping. I have the apps for music and movies at full volume then control the volume of the speakers with the remote. They sound good to me. I am enjoying the music of John Williams right now. I am thinking of getting a subwoofer for these. There is plenty of base in these already but I really like the idea of having a separate sub. With dynamic bass enabled they can get down to 28hertz at 35% volume. But I am thinking of getting a klipsch reference premier 10inch sub or an HSU sub to go along with these. They kick ass so far! If you hook them up to a sub the speakers set their crossover to 60hertz opening them up a bit. Looking forward to tinkering.



Actually now I run windows volume at 100% 0db due to the sevens having their own dac and no clipping will occur that way...from what I read online. The speakers actually say to run the input at 100% also. Seems like it has no issues so far. These thing get really really loud and no way will I pump them up that much.