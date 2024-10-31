Bought Klipsch The Sevens speakers for pc...how to setup win11 best for them?

I bought the sevens klipsch bookshelf speakers for my pc. What should I do to do get the best quality sound out of win11 for music and games?

I know to disable all enhancements and set the khz to the max the speakers will support which I think is 192. Anything else I need to do for win11? The speakers have a digital dac in them so I don't need one. I am connecting them via usb out on my motherboard to the usb into the speakers.
 
Thanx to Microsoft's unbelievable fuckery with the control panel / new (Settings) / old ..mishmash of absolutely clowncar-ism..You wont AFAIK find this option in settings but in the classic control panel you will.

open classic control panel and go to sound find you audio output device and select that then in lower left click on configure and then choose stereo (unless you've got a sub or whatever?) then select front L / R Full range speakers and then finish. (set bit rate in properties) disable enhancements and spacial sound.

configure1.pngconfig2.png
 
Control panel is always my number one, I guess it won't be completely removed, I still haven't received the latest update for windows 11.
 
jarablue said:
I bought the sevens klipsch bookshelf speakers for my pc. What should I do to do get the best quality sound out of win11 for music and games?

I know to disable all enhancements and set the khz to the max the speakers will support which I think is 192. Anything else I need to do for win11? The speakers have a digital dac in them so I don't need one. I am connecting them via usb out on my motherboard to the usb into the speakers.
I thought about buying the Sevens to replace my A7V monitors. How do you like the sound? I've heard nothing but great things about the Sevens.
 
They just came in today. They are nice. I run windows volume at -3.1 db to prevent digital clipping. I have the apps for music and movies at full volume then control the volume of the speakers with the remote. They sound good to me. I am enjoying the music of John Williams right now. I am thinking of getting a subwoofer for these. There is plenty of base in these already but I really like the idea of having a separate sub. With dynamic bass enabled they can get down to 28hertz at 35% volume. But I am thinking of getting a klipsch reference premier 10inch sub or an HSU sub to go along with these. They kick ass so far! If you hook them up to a sub the speakers set their crossover to 60hertz opening them up a bit. Looking forward to tinkering.

Actually now I run windows volume at 100% 0db due to the sevens having their own dac and no clipping will occur that way...from what I read online. The speakers actually say to run the input at 100% also. Seems like it has no issues so far. These thing get really really loud and no way will I pump them up that much.
 
These are self-powered speakers, most of you obviously have a DAC and passive speakers, I don't think active speakers even belong to real audiophiles.
True audiophiles are probably only those who create everything themselves with passive speakers and dac-s,then there are also cables that can be balanced,etc.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac9LQfamYo4
 
I am not an audiophile. I am just some dude who wanted nice desktop pc speakers. These fit the bill. I could have gone with other stuff but for the sound these give me, I am totally fine with them.
 
jarablue said:
I am not an audiophile. I am just some dude who wanted nice desktop pc speakers. These fit the bill. I could have gone with other stuff but for the sound these give me, I am totally fine with them.
well, I believe you are, self-powered speakers are gaining momentum, becoming more popular than passive ones
 
I am......THE ONE!

....who wakes up every morning.
 
Gaming is unreal on these. Playing D4 and MW3 the bass kicks. Would definitely recommend these to anyone!
 
