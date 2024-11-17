Bought Asrock B650E PG-ITX /9800x3D at Microcenter, board doesn't recognize processor - ideas?

Damn Dirty Ape
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2005
- Messages
- 1,844
Like the title says, I got an Asrock B650E PG-ITX board and 9800x3d at Microcenter. Didn't realize at the time that the board doesn't have a bios update feature that lets it update without a CPU and the bios doesn't 'know' the 9800x3d.
Not sure how I can recover from this error and MC is almost 2 hours away to exchange for something else, ideas? or am I just stuck at this deadend?
